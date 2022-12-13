ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sioux Falls, SD

Western South Dakota Got Slammed with Snow! Here Are the Totals

Mother Nature isn't fooling around so far this winter, wait, it's not even technically winter yet, that doesn't officially start for another six days. Yikes!. A large portion of South and North Dakota have just been hammered with snow and blizzard conditions all week, and it looks like Old Man Winter isn't quite done with all the fun.
6 Critical Areas Around Your Home Where Snow Needs To Be Cleared

Deep snow in Sioux Falls is fun for some, and trouble for many. Especially if the snow isn't cleared away from vital locations around your home. One of these areas should be quite obvious. The fire hydrant that is on your property. As a homeowner, if the fire hydrant sits on your property it is your responsibility to make sure snow is cleared away from it.
Snow Cancels Classes for Sioux Falls Public Schools

The Sioux Falls School District announced Thursday evening that there will be no school on Friday, December 16, 2022, because of the winter storm slamming South Dakota. Snow and blowing snow are expected to continue overnight into Friday. Travel is not advised in much of South Dakota. Where to Find...
When Did South Dakota Start Putting Up Christmas Trees?

Christmas tree sales are a big business in the United States. But when did they first become a holiday thing in South Dakota?. When you check on the history of Christmas trees the symbolic use of evergreens goes back to ancient Egypt, Rome, and Germany. The Germans are credited with...
7 Ways Iowans Can Keep Their Home Warm While On A Budget

As Iowa reaches the middle of December, I think it'd be fair to admit we've had it pretty good so far this winter. Parts of Iowa have dealt with some snowy days/nights but for the most part, the temperature hasn't been too bad. The high temperature in Iowa, this December, has averaged around 33 degrees and the low has rarely fallen below 15 degrees.
7 Fun Indoor and Outdoor Activities For Anyone to Try on a Minnesota Snowy Day!

Driving in to work today through the fresh fallen snow, I kept thinking of what it was like growing up and being a kid in Minnesota during a snow day. Learn the lesson early kids, don't ever say "you're bored" when at home on a snow day. My brothers and I learned that early on, because growing up in the country that usually meant dad or mom could find us things to do like, shoveling snow, cleaning our rooms, or worst yet...helping to clean the house. No. Thank. You.
Only In Minnesota: An Actual Bar Out On A Frozen Lake [VIDEO]

This is the time of the year that lakes are scattered with ice houses some are pretty basic and some are pretty fancy, but either way, I would not have the guts to stay overnight in any of them I am way too paranoid. So if you are someone like me that would think it would be fun to go out on the lake and fish for a little while, have a cocktail or two and maybe some food, I found the perfect place for you.
This South Dakota Town is Home to the Dumbest Law in the State

[Author's Note: Huron is a wonderful town but this law may be a bit obsolete]. Throughout the U.S., you'll find a number of old-fashioned and out-of-date laws that leave area residents scratching their heads as to why these silly guidelines are still even enforced. The Mount Rushmore State has no...
Minnesota based Candy Co Sold to a California based Company

Whether you like them or not (and who doesn't like them) Pearson's salted nut rolls have been around for what seems like the beginning of time. And it was something that we, as Minnesotans, could hang our hat on... Pearson's is (now was) a Minnesota candy company. The Nut Goodie Bars and the Salted Nut Rolls have been staples.
Who Is More Stressed Minnesota, Iowa, Or South Dakota?

It's the holiday season and that can mean lots of stress. Where do you think folks feel most stressed...Minnesota, Iowa, or South Dakota? Here's the breakdown!. There are lots of things to be stressed about this time of year. Holiday shopping, family get-togethers, company parties, and all the regular stuff...
How Can You Be Part of a Community Mural Painting Event?

You can put your artistic skills to the test this Saturday at T-Juanita's at 704 E 8th Street in Downtown Sioux Falls. That is the location of the ARSA (Arts Americana), Habitat for Humanity, and Union Gospel Mission (UGM) community mural project and they're looking for painters. The “Love Never...
