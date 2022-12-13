Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
kjfmradio.com
Public health alert from Pike County Health Department
PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — PCHD’s communicable disease nurse reports that the COVID level is high as well as flu; especially influenza A. PCHD also states that strep throat and RSV are hitting Pike County hard. They would like to take this time to remind everyone to take these proper preventative precautions to keep themselves, and their family and friends safe during this holiday season:
muddyrivernews.com
Fake website using name of long-time Quincy used car dealer scamming consumers
QUINCY — A website purporting to be the home of a long-time Quincy car dealer is scamming people searching for used cars. The Better Business Bureau has received complaints in the last month from people in Louisiana and Texas attempting to buy a vehicle from Bob Oberling Used Cars, 2731 N. 12th, which no longer is in business.
wlds.com
Illini Hospital Names Next Administrator
Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield has named its next administrator. Current administrator Kathy Hull announced her retirement last month after 11 years on the job. Hull will officially retire on December 23rd and pursue another position elsewhere. Holly Jones has been named her successor. Jones has spent the last 11...
FOX2now.com
Troy, Illinois widow mourns loss of husband who was missing since April
An Illinois man who has been missing for several months was found dead Sunday night, according to the police. Troy, Illinois widow mourns loss of husband who was …. An Illinois man who has been missing for several months was found dead Sunday night, according to the police. The Salvation...
muddyrivernews.com
Yohn says during motion hearing he plans to ask for change of venue ‘to an unprejudiced county’
QUINCY — While presenting 20 motions Wednesday during a nearly three-hour hearing in Adams County Circuit Court, a Springfield man defending himself in a November 2021 sexual assault case said he plans to move for a change of venue. While discussing a request for funds to pay for a...
muddyrivernews.com
‘Today is one step closer to being somebody I want to be’: RISE program celebrates three graduates
QUINCY — Kenneth Silman had been in and out of trouble with drugs and the law for 25 years. He had even been clean at one point for 3½ years, only to relapse when his father died. When he was sentenced to the RISE program in May 2021...
Hannibal Man Honored for 26 Years of Service to Community
26 years is a long time to do anything. For one Hannibal man, that time was spent both in service to his country and the city as he celebrated his retirement from the Parks and Recreation Department. Mary Lynne Richards of the Hannibal Parks & Recreation shared this news with...
The Top 10 Most Googled Searches in the Tri-States – Skydiving
I would never guess in my wildest dreams that skydiving would be one of the most Google-searched items in the area for 2022. Even looking at the other items has me scratching my head. So every year Google Trends shares what the Most Looked Up things were in the US. They break it down into several categories, Most Googles Searches, Most Google News, Most Google People, etc., but now you can find out what the most Googled searches are where you live and as I said below, some of Quincy and Hannibal searches are, well, odd I think.
Bone-Chilling Cold Christmas Predicted for Missouri & Illinois
If the weather nerds are correct, you can expect cuddle weather during Christmas week as both Missouri and Illinois are predicted to experience bone-chilling cold temps. I saw this shared today by the National Weather Service out of Springfield, Missouri on Facebook. The bluer the area, the colder the temperatures. Notice what part of America is right in the middle of a dark blue bullseye. Yes, that's us. Technically, this is the percent chance of temps being below normal, but you get the idea.
Wow, this New Mt. Sterling, Illinois Place Even Has a Sweet Lake
I've probably seen a zillion vacation possibilities in Missouri and Illinois so it's frankly kind of hard to impress me. This new Mt. Sterling place managed to do the impossible mainly because it has a very sweet private lake. From what I can tell, this is a completely new addition...
tspr.org
Board tosses out challenges to Macomb candidates
Three Macomb city council candidates had their nominating petitions challenged for improper paperwork. But the city’s electoral board rejected those challenges because the objectors failed to fill out their own paperwork properly. The board ruled on Wednesday that objections to petitions should include a written statement of interest. But...
muddyrivernews.com
Another conference with judge, attorneys set for January in Rokusek case
QUINCY — A Quincy man who allegedly recorded more than 200 videos of people in a locker room/restroom area without their permission while they were showering or changing clothes will have another 402 conference on Jan. 26. John Rokusek, 60, appeared in Adams County Circuit Court with his attorney,...
muddyrivernews.com
QPD Blotter for Dec. 14, 2022
Jarod Clark reported hunting equipment from his 06 Toyota on 11/12/22 121. Lara Wilson reported her 11 Hyundai was hit by another vehicle while parked in the 1200 block of Kentucky 121. Alicia Kemper,36, Quincy, for Speeding at 16th and Broadway on 12/14/22. NTA 147. Equana M. Byrd (47) 2225...
Rich Cain Shares Stories of 99Q Days & Being a Quincy Weatherman
He's truly a Quincy, Illinois broadcasting legend and he's got stories to tell. Richard Cain shared fun stories from his radio past and explained how he became one of the most trusted weather broadcasters in the tri-state area. You likely know him from KHQA where he currently keeps track of...
Is There a Lost Treasure from 1875 Near Bear Creek in Hannibal?
Did you know there was a train wreck in 1875 near Bear Creek in Hannibal where many jewels and diamonds were lost and never recovered? It's true and thanks to one local researcher, we now can know more about this legend that just happens to be true. Big thanks to...
khqa.com
3 injured after SUV rear-ends farm tractor on Highway 36
MARION COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — Two teens and a woman, all from Wayland, Mo., were injured in a crash on Wednesday on Highway 36 in Marion County. A woman driving a Chevrolet Suburban was traveling westbound just west of Route DD on Highway 36 around 9 a.m. when the suburban rear-ended a John Deere Tractor, traveled off the right side of the road, and overturned, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
khqa.com
2 Quincy minors accused of having 'ghost guns' as part of shots fired incidents arrested
QUINCY, Ill. (KHQA) — Two Quincy teenagers were arrested on Wednesday stemming from an investigation that started earlier in the month involving a shooting in which a vehicle was hit and damaged on the Northeast side of Quincy. During a follow up investigation on December 14, information gathered by...
Hannibal’s Lover’s Leap Named a Best Place Few People Know About
I didn't know this was such a big secret, but I did grow up in Hannibal. Lover's Leap has just been declared one of the most beautiful locations in Missouri that most people don't know about. I realize this is probably not a big deal to many, but I think...
Hannibal Man Charged with 2nd Degree Assault in Shooting Case
A 23-year-old Hannibal man is in custody as he is alleged to have been involved in the shooting of a 60-year-old man that occurred on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The Hannibal Police Department announced in a press release that 23-year-old Hannibal resident Brendon J. Garrelts has been charged with 2nd degree assault and armed criminal action. This is the result of an investigation where police responded to a call in the 1600 block of Booker in Hannibal to the report of a shooting. They found a 60-year-old shooting victim who was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital and has now been transferred to another according to the release.
wlds.com
Beardstown Woman Arrested After Meth Delivery Investigation
Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a woman in a search warrant served on Wednesday at a Beardstown residence. Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn reported that 51 year old Loretta L. Haber of Beardstown was arrested at her residence in the 1000 block of Pine Street after a warrant was served due to an ongoing investigation into methamphetamine delivery.
1070 KHMO-AM
Hannibal MO
15K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
KHMO AM 1070 has the best news coverage for Quincy, Illinois and Hannibal, Missouri. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0