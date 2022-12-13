ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, IL

kjfmradio.com

Public health alert from Pike County Health Department

PIKE COUNTY, Mo. — PCHD’s communicable disease nurse reports that the COVID level is high as well as flu; especially influenza A. PCHD also states that strep throat and RSV are hitting Pike County hard. They would like to take this time to remind everyone to take these proper preventative precautions to keep themselves, and their family and friends safe during this holiday season:
muddyrivernews.com

Fake website using name of long-time Quincy used car dealer scamming consumers

QUINCY — A website purporting to be the home of a long-time Quincy car dealer is scamming people searching for used cars. The Better Business Bureau has received complaints in the last month from people in Louisiana and Texas attempting to buy a vehicle from Bob Oberling Used Cars, 2731 N. 12th, which no longer is in business.
QUINCY, IL
wlds.com

Illini Hospital Names Next Administrator

Illini Community Hospital in Pittsfield has named its next administrator. Current administrator Kathy Hull announced her retirement last month after 11 years on the job. Hull will officially retire on December 23rd and pursue another position elsewhere. Holly Jones has been named her successor. Jones has spent the last 11...
PITTSFIELD, IL
FOX2now.com

Troy, Illinois widow mourns loss of husband who was missing since April

An Illinois man who has been missing for several months was found dead Sunday night, according to the police. Troy, Illinois widow mourns loss of husband who was …. An Illinois man who has been missing for several months was found dead Sunday night, according to the police. The Salvation...
TROY, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

The Top 10 Most Googled Searches in the Tri-States – Skydiving

I would never guess in my wildest dreams that skydiving would be one of the most Google-searched items in the area for 2022. Even looking at the other items has me scratching my head. So every year Google Trends shares what the Most Looked Up things were in the US. They break it down into several categories, Most Googles Searches, Most Google News, Most Google People, etc., but now you can find out what the most Googled searches are where you live and as I said below, some of Quincy and Hannibal searches are, well, odd I think.
HANNIBAL, MO
1070 KHMO-AM

Bone-Chilling Cold Christmas Predicted for Missouri & Illinois

If the weather nerds are correct, you can expect cuddle weather during Christmas week as both Missouri and Illinois are predicted to experience bone-chilling cold temps. I saw this shared today by the National Weather Service out of Springfield, Missouri on Facebook. The bluer the area, the colder the temperatures. Notice what part of America is right in the middle of a dark blue bullseye. Yes, that's us. Technically, this is the percent chance of temps being below normal, but you get the idea.
MISSOURI STATE
tspr.org

Board tosses out challenges to Macomb candidates

Three Macomb city council candidates had their nominating petitions challenged for improper paperwork. But the city’s electoral board rejected those challenges because the objectors failed to fill out their own paperwork properly. The board ruled on Wednesday that objections to petitions should include a written statement of interest. But...
MACOMB, IL
muddyrivernews.com

Another conference with judge, attorneys set for January in Rokusek case

QUINCY — A Quincy man who allegedly recorded more than 200 videos of people in a locker room/restroom area without their permission while they were showering or changing clothes will have another 402 conference on Jan. 26. John Rokusek, 60, appeared in Adams County Circuit Court with his attorney,...
QUINCY, IL
muddyrivernews.com

QPD Blotter for Dec. 14, 2022

Jarod Clark reported hunting equipment from his 06 Toyota on 11/12/22 121. Lara Wilson reported her 11 Hyundai was hit by another vehicle while parked in the 1200 block of Kentucky 121. Alicia Kemper,36, Quincy, for Speeding at 16th and Broadway on 12/14/22. NTA 147. Equana M. Byrd (47) 2225...
QUINCY, IL
khqa.com

3 injured after SUV rear-ends farm tractor on Highway 36

MARION COUNTY, Ill. (KHQA) — Two teens and a woman, all from Wayland, Mo., were injured in a crash on Wednesday on Highway 36 in Marion County. A woman driving a Chevrolet Suburban was traveling westbound just west of Route DD on Highway 36 around 9 a.m. when the suburban rear-ended a John Deere Tractor, traveled off the right side of the road, and overturned, according to the Missouri State Highway Patrol's crash report.
MARION COUNTY, IL
1070 KHMO-AM

Hannibal Man Charged with 2nd Degree Assault in Shooting Case

A 23-year-old Hannibal man is in custody as he is alleged to have been involved in the shooting of a 60-year-old man that occurred on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. The Hannibal Police Department announced in a press release that 23-year-old Hannibal resident Brendon J. Garrelts has been charged with 2nd degree assault and armed criminal action. This is the result of an investigation where police responded to a call in the 1600 block of Booker in Hannibal to the report of a shooting. They found a 60-year-old shooting victim who was taken to Hannibal Regional Hospital and has now been transferred to another according to the release.
HANNIBAL, MO
wlds.com

Beardstown Woman Arrested After Meth Delivery Investigation

Cass County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested a woman in a search warrant served on Wednesday at a Beardstown residence. Cass County Sheriff Devron Ohrn reported that 51 year old Loretta L. Haber of Beardstown was arrested at her residence in the 1000 block of Pine Street after a warrant was served due to an ongoing investigation into methamphetamine delivery.
BEARDSTOWN, IL
