Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
ABC7 Chicago
OT Peter Skoronski, projected top-10 pick, opts for NFL draft
Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski, one of the nation's top offensive linemen, has declared his intention to enter the 2023 NFL draft. Skoronski, a junior who recently became the first unanimous All-American in team history, is listed as the top offensive lineman and No. 6 overall prospect for the draft by ESPN's Mel Kiper. He's No. 8 in the consensus rankings of ESPN's draft experts.
Comments / 0