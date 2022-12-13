Don Thrasher and Ryan Shaffer of the Dayton band Smug Brothers spoke with WYSO music intern Peter Day ahead of the release of their new EP, Emerald Lemonade. Thrasher is the band’s drummer and Shaffer is the guitarist. In the interview, they talk about how Smug Brothers songs are written, and how their recording process has changed over the years. Shaffer, who joined the band this year, talks about his musical background and how he was recruited to the band by Thrasher. The musicians also talk about why they often record short songs–Thrasher notes the influence of Elvis Costello and Minutemen– and why they still record and release their music on tape.

DAYTON, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO