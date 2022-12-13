ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Application denied for Greene County solar project

The Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) denied the application for a utility scale solar project in Greene County today. The OPSB's Public Information Officer sent this statement to WYSO this afternoon about the board's rationale:. "The OPSB found that, based on the unanimous opposition to the project by local governments...
GREENE COUNTY, OH
Ohio lawmakers approve $6B spending bill during lame duck

Ohio lawmakers have passed a bill during lame duck allocating $6 billion for a variety of projects and needs. Most of the spending is one-time money from federal COVID-19 relief funds. The bill gives schools $1.75 billion, allocates more than $498 million for child care services, and another $350 million...
OHIO STATE
Oregon Department of Justice reaches a settlement with Monsanto for PCB contamination

Today, Oregon announced a nearly $700 million settlement with agrochemical company Monsanto. The state filed the lawsuit in 2018 for Monsanto's alleged role in polluting Oregon land and waterways with toxic compounds. Joining us now is Oregon Public Broadcasting environment reporter Cassandra Profita. Welcome to the program. CASSANDRA PROFITA, BYLINE:...
OREGON STATE
Loud As The Rolling Sea: Lee Robinson

Saving the stories of elders was the goal when several community groups came together in Yellow Springs a dozen years ago. They understood the rich history of civil rights activism in Green County and knew from experience that it reflected what was happening all over the country. In 1955, a...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
Louisiana law enforcement officers have been charged in Ronald Greene's death

Yesterday, a Louisiana grand jury brought criminal charges against five officers in a case involving a Black man who died in police custody in 2019. And the charges come more than a year after bodycam footage of the arrest surfaced. It showed the state troopers engaged in a brutal beating. Paul Braun of member station WRKF reports from Baton Rouge, La.
LOUISIANA STATE
Interview: Smug Brothers release new EP—and share the philosophy behind recording short songs

Don Thrasher and Ryan Shaffer of the Dayton band Smug Brothers spoke with WYSO music intern Peter Day ahead of the release of their new EP, Emerald Lemonade. Thrasher is the band’s drummer and Shaffer is the guitarist. In the interview, they talk about how Smug Brothers songs are written, and how their recording process has changed over the years. Shaffer, who joined the band this year, talks about his musical background and how he was recruited to the band by Thrasher. The musicians also talk about why they often record short songs–Thrasher notes the influence of Elvis Costello and Minutemen– and why they still record and release their music on tape.
DAYTON, OH
What's Great in Dayton: December 16 - 23, 2022

Christmas at Dunbar House: An Olde Family Dunbar Christmas is at the historic Dunbar House complete with acting, poetry, music, and singing. Today & Saturday, 5 to 7pm and Sunday 3 to 5pm. There is no cost. Million Dollar Quartet: This brings together Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins,...
DAYTON, OH
Ohio House rejects Ohio Senate’s education overhaul bill

Lawmakers were locked in a stalemate over a few issues on the last day of the lame-duck session in Ohio, that included a proposal to make some of the biggest changes ever to the state’s education department. After hours of talks behind closed doors, the Senate rolled it’s education...
Behind the Groove - 12/15/22

WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of Behind The Groove, hosted by DJ Payday sitting in for Radio Basim:. For a detailed playlist, visit the show's program page or our playlist search page. Listen...
YELLOW SPRINGS, OH
Parents memorialize Sandy Hook shooting victims ten years later

Today marks 10 years since the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. For some former Sandy Hook students, their experience that day sent them down a path of activism. Davis Dunavin of member station WSHU followed the journey of a few young survivors. DAVIS DUNAVIN, BYLINE: Maggie...
NEWTOWN, CT
WYSO Daily News Update: Wednesday, December 14, 2022

Montgomery County Jail Protests - People from an anti-mass incarceration group spoke at the Montgomery county commission meeting yesterday. At issue was a 50 million dollar grant application the county filed last month. WYSO's Chris Welter reports. Local Flu Cases are Rising - The flu is reemerging with a vengeance...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH

