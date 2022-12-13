Read full article on original website
4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Popular Golden Corral Location Reopening After Two YearsJoel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
Heidi Matheny: woman pleads not guilty to drowning grandmotherLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller objectRoger MarshMoraine, OH
wyso.org
Central State University and USDA team up to offer climate-smart training to disadvantaged farmers
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will partner with Central State University, Ohio’s only HBCU land grant institution, to train underserved rural and urban farmers. The nearly $5 million project is part of a $325 million investment in 71 projects across the country through the USDA’s partnership for Climate-Smart Agriculture Commodities.
wyso.org
Application denied for Greene County solar project
The Ohio Power Siting Board (OPSB) denied the application for a utility scale solar project in Greene County today. The OPSB's Public Information Officer sent this statement to WYSO this afternoon about the board's rationale:. "The OPSB found that, based on the unanimous opposition to the project by local governments...
wyso.org
Solar Project Denied; Springfield Wrongful Death Lawsuit; Real Estate Update; Lame Duck Legislation
Solar Project in Greene County Denied - The Ohio Power Siting Board denied the application for a utility scale solar project in Greene County yesterday. The board says the project would fail to serve the public interest, convenience, and necessity. WYSO Environmental Reporter Chris Welter explains. Record-High Real Estate Activity...
wyso.org
'Prices remain strong and unprecedented' Montgomery County Auditor Keith shares real estate updates.
In his presentation, Keith said that although prices have slowed down, sales remain strong this year, above 10,000 in Montgomery County. Last year, the county broke a record with more than 12,000 valid real estate sales. "Even though we have seen some slowdown in the market, the number of sales...
wyso.org
88 Ohio counties, 11 different voting systems. Will that change anytime soon?
Depending on what county you vote in, the way you actually cast your ballot may differ. There are 11 different voting systems used across Ohio’s 88 counties. That’s according to the Secretary of State’s office. However, when it comes to those 11 systems there is one big difference: paper or touchscreen?
wyso.org
Ohio lawmakers approve $6B spending bill during lame duck
Ohio lawmakers have passed a bill during lame duck allocating $6 billion for a variety of projects and needs. Most of the spending is one-time money from federal COVID-19 relief funds. The bill gives schools $1.75 billion, allocates more than $498 million for child care services, and another $350 million...
wyso.org
Oregon Department of Justice reaches a settlement with Monsanto for PCB contamination
Today, Oregon announced a nearly $700 million settlement with agrochemical company Monsanto. The state filed the lawsuit in 2018 for Monsanto's alleged role in polluting Oregon land and waterways with toxic compounds. Joining us now is Oregon Public Broadcasting environment reporter Cassandra Profita. Welcome to the program. CASSANDRA PROFITA, BYLINE:...
wyso.org
Loud As The Rolling Sea: Lee Robinson
Saving the stories of elders was the goal when several community groups came together in Yellow Springs a dozen years ago. They understood the rich history of civil rights activism in Green County and knew from experience that it reflected what was happening all over the country. In 1955, a...
wyso.org
Louisiana law enforcement officers have been charged in Ronald Greene's death
Yesterday, a Louisiana grand jury brought criminal charges against five officers in a case involving a Black man who died in police custody in 2019. And the charges come more than a year after bodycam footage of the arrest surfaced. It showed the state troopers engaged in a brutal beating. Paul Braun of member station WRKF reports from Baton Rouge, La.
wyso.org
Interview: Smug Brothers release new EP—and share the philosophy behind recording short songs
Don Thrasher and Ryan Shaffer of the Dayton band Smug Brothers spoke with WYSO music intern Peter Day ahead of the release of their new EP, Emerald Lemonade. Thrasher is the band’s drummer and Shaffer is the guitarist. In the interview, they talk about how Smug Brothers songs are written, and how their recording process has changed over the years. Shaffer, who joined the band this year, talks about his musical background and how he was recruited to the band by Thrasher. The musicians also talk about why they often record short songs–Thrasher notes the influence of Elvis Costello and Minutemen– and why they still record and release their music on tape.
wyso.org
What's Great in Dayton: December 16 - 23, 2022
Christmas at Dunbar House: An Olde Family Dunbar Christmas is at the historic Dunbar House complete with acting, poetry, music, and singing. Today & Saturday, 5 to 7pm and Sunday 3 to 5pm. There is no cost. Million Dollar Quartet: This brings together Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, Carl Perkins,...
wyso.org
Some of America's biggest vegetable growers fought for water. Then the water ran out
Late in the afternoon on November 14, a historic email landed in the inboxes of hundreds of California farmers whose land lies within the Westlands Water District, the largest agricultural irrigation agency in the country – and one of the most controversial. For decades, Westlands has led the fight...
wyso.org
Ammunition shortage causes Alaska Natives to have trouble putting food on the table
A nationwide shortage of ammunition means some Alaska Natives are having trouble putting food on the table. The cost of every shell and bullet is much higher than it was before the pandemic, raising concerns about food security in rural Alaska. Here's Emily Schwing. EMILY SCHWING, BYLINE: Sam Berlin (ph)...
wyso.org
Erika Wennerstrom of Heartless Bastards talks about returning to Dayton, and about her songwriting process
Midday Music host Evan Miller spoke with Erika Wennerstrom, frontwoman of Heartless Bastards, ahead of the band's December 16 show in Dayton. Wennerstrom grew up in Dayton, but founded Heartless Bastards in 2003 while living in Cincinnati; she and the rest of the band have been based in Austin Texas since 2007.
wyso.org
Ohio House rejects Ohio Senate’s education overhaul bill
Lawmakers were locked in a stalemate over a few issues on the last day of the lame-duck session in Ohio, that included a proposal to make some of the biggest changes ever to the state’s education department. After hours of talks behind closed doors, the Senate rolled it’s education...
wyso.org
Behind the Groove - 12/15/22
WYSO Music On Demand provides your favorite locally-produced radio shows to stream for two weeks after they air! Listen to this episode of Behind The Groove, hosted by DJ Payday sitting in for Radio Basim:. For a detailed playlist, visit the show's program page or our playlist search page. Listen...
wyso.org
Oregon's governor commutes all 17 of the state's death sentences
NPR's Rachel Martin speaks with Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, who has commuted the sentences of all 17 people on death row in the state. The move has sparked strong pushback from Republicans.
wyso.org
Parents memorialize Sandy Hook shooting victims ten years later
Today marks 10 years since the shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Conn. For some former Sandy Hook students, their experience that day sent them down a path of activism. Davis Dunavin of member station WSHU followed the journey of a few young survivors. DAVIS DUNAVIN, BYLINE: Maggie...
wyso.org
WYSO Daily News Update: Wednesday, December 14, 2022
Montgomery County Jail Protests - People from an anti-mass incarceration group spoke at the Montgomery county commission meeting yesterday. At issue was a 50 million dollar grant application the county filed last month. WYSO's Chris Welter reports. Local Flu Cases are Rising - The flu is reemerging with a vengeance...
