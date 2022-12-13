Read full article on original website
A dad and daughter duo work together to clear the roads on snowy Pennsylvania days
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. — A winter storm in Pennsylvania this week brought a father and daughter closer together. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has been looking to load up on drivers ahead of the winter season. One of the employees got a special surprise when he found out his new colleague was his own daughter.
Speed limit lowered on central Pa. highways ahead of snow, ice storm
The speed limit has dropped on most major highways as the midstate braces for several inches of snow, plus ice and wind. Forecasters are calling for up to 4 inches of snow and sleet, plus a tenth of an inch of ice. A winter weather advisory is in effect until 7 p.m. Thursday across south-central Pennsylvania.
Seven people steal $4,800+ in goods from Lancaster County outlet stores
EAST LAMPETER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — According to East Lampeter Township Police, seven people went into the Gap store and the Old Navy store in the Tanger Outlets, on two separate days, and stole over $4,800 in merchandise. At around 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 11, seven people entered the...
Pennsylvania State Police investigating Mifflin County death
LEWISTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating the death of a 25-year-old woman in Mifflin County. Pennsylvania State Police say on December 16 Troopers responded to a reported deceased female. The woman’s body was located on River Road in Bratton Township. State Police say there is...
PennDOT releases data and tips to avoid deer-related collisions
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — According to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), there were more than 5,700 deer-related crashes in 2021, up from almost 5,600 in 2020. 2021 crashes resulted in 1,255 injuries and 13 fatalities. State Farm reports Pennsylvanians have a one-in-57 chance of being involved in an...
Pennsylvania neighborhood picking up the pieces after explosion destroys home
SUSQUEHANNA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHP) — While the smoke has settled, daylight reveals the damage left behind after a house explosion in Pennsylvania Tuesday morning. We looked out our backyards and saw, like, super black smoke rising up,” Zach Machamer, a neighbor, told WHP's Samantha York. “It just literally, like, shook the whole house.”
Is your favorite liquor store among the PLCB’s biggest in sales? Here are the top 50
The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) recently published its fiscal year 2021-2122 annual report, which details agency operations, sales trends, popular products, and financial results. As of July 1, 2022, a total of 588 stores were in operation across the commonwealth, divided into 213 in the Central Region, 161 in...
Massive elk sets new archery record: Largest in Pennsylvania history
Hunting guide Matt Lutz called it the "Dagger Bull." With Lutz's help, hunter Dave Kammerdiener was able to enter the record books with a once-in-a-lifetime hunt this past September. A post on Trophy Rack Lodge's Facebook page states that "Dave Kammerdiener, guided by Trophy Rack Lodge’s Matt Lutz, takes his place in the Boone and Crockett book at the 7th biggest bull ever taken in the world!" Kammerdiener's "Dagger Bull" also goes into the record books as the second biggest bull elk taken in Pennsylvania history, regardless of weapon used, and first for the largest archery bull elk taken in the state.
Wolf admin announces $5M for traffic signal tech to make Pa. roads safer | Wednesday Morning Coffee
Twenty Pa. municipalities will benefit from the money, Gov. Tom Wolf's office said. The post Wolf admin announces $5M for traffic signal tech to make Pa. roads safer | Wednesday Morning Coffee appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
State Attorney General Charging Car Dealers With "Title Washing"
>State Attorney General Charging Car Dealers With "Title Washing" (Harrisburg, PA) -- More than 20 Pennsylvania car dealers are being charged by the state Attorney General's Office with falsifying titles and inspections. Businesses in Lebanon, Lehigh and Philadelphia are facing multiple fraud-related charges in relation to selling stolen and totaled vehicles. The Attorney General's Office alleges that several vehicles had been stolen from other states, while a number of totaled vehicles didn't go through a proper inspection before going back on the road. A total of 30 individuals are being charged.
Pa. will offer more than 450 vehicles for sale at auction next week
Pennsylvania Department of General Services will offer more than 450 vehicles at auction on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at Manheim Keystone Pennsylvania in Grantville. Potential buyers can preview the vehicles today through Sunday, Dec. 11. Vehicles available include some seized by law enforcement such as a 2014 Ford Taurus and 2011...
Drivers urged to practice caution on the roads Thursday morning through wintery weather
HARRISBURG, Pa. — With snowy and icy weather conditions expected for Thursday morning alongside cold temperatures and high winds, drivers have been urged to drive with caution. PennDOT and the Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission (PTC) are advising motorists to avoid unnecessary travel during the storm. Additionally, various speed and vehicle...
Woman hit by car in Wilkes-Barre Twp. dies from injuries
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The Luzerne County Coroner states a woman, struck by a car Tuesday night in Wilkes-Barre Township, has died from her injuries. Coroner Jill Mathews tells Eyewitness News a 70-year-old woman, whose name has not been released, was pushing a shopping cart across Wilkes-Barre Township Boulevard was hit just before 8:00 p.m. […]
PLCB sales set record during 2021-22 fiscal year: Which counties led the way?
Among the numbers that the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) released recently during what it said was a record-setting fiscal year are the sales by county. The top three counties – Allegheny, Philadelphia and Montgomery – accounted for 35% of statewide sales. Adams (12.4%), Philadelphia (9.2%) and Washington (9.2%) counties had the largest percentage change over the prior year.
DCNR says e-bikes allowed on bicycle trails in state parks, with some limitations
PENNSYLVANIA (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources finalized its policy allowing the use of electric bicycles (e-bikes), with some limitations, on DCNR trails that are open to traditional bicycles. An e-bike is a bicycle equipped with an electric motor that assists riders when they are peddling, the DCNR said. “E-bikes make […]
Pennsylvania Largest Electricity Exporter in the Country
>Pennsylvania Largest Electricity Exporter in the Country. (Harrisburg, PA) -- A state survey says Pennsylvania has exported more electricity than any other state in the country. The Independent Fiscal Office relays the commonwealth exported over 85-million megawatt hours over the last year. Wind energy continues to be Pennsylvania's largest renewable resource, even exceeding hydropower. The U.S. Energy Information Administration also says the state is the top generator of natural gas and nuclear energy, as well as third in generating coal-fired energy.
DCNR Finalizes E-Bike Policy for State Parks and Forests
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn on Thursday announced an internal policy on the use of electric bicycles (e-bikes) on DCNR lands is now final and effective immediately in state parks and forests. An e-bike is a bicycle equipped with an...
Police: Man wanted for shooting into occupied residence arrested in Puerto Rico
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. — A man who Chambersburg police were searching for was arrested in Puerto Rico on Thursday. Police had been searching for Fernando Carmona-Santiago, 36, after he allegedly conspired with another individual to fire multiple gunshots into an occupied house. Carmona-Santiago had been wanted since the end of...
Wilkes-Barre Township Blvd. closed after pedestrian struck
WILKES-BARRE TWP. — A pedestrian is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle while pushing a shopping cart on Wilkes-Barre
$2,900 per month could hit million of Pennsylvania residents' bank accounts.
Payment worth of $2,900 per month could come for PennsylvaniaPhoto byPepi Stojanovski/UnsplashonUnsplash. Disclaimer:This article is for informational and educational purposes only.
