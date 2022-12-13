Each week, the Independent highlights an animal available for adoption at Baypath Humane Society in Hopkinton. This week’s adoptable animal is Toby. “Toby is a handsome man, looking for a home with Rottie experience! This handsome gentleman is looking to relax and soak up all the love in an adult-only, dog-only household. He is SUPER smart and loves to do training! Sit, paw, touch, he knows it all! No food puzzle has yet to stump him! He loves to go on walks and explore his environments. He is also always ready for chin scratches and rubs!”

HOPKINTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO