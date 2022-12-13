Read full article on original website
Hopkinton Today: Thursday, Dec. 15
Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. In this week’s Independent Thoughts, as we put the cap on 2022, we present 10...
Town jigsaw puzzle competition proves popular
Within an hour of registration opening, spots for Hopkinton’s inaugural “It’s a Puzzler” competition sold out. Five more sports were added, and the event quickly sold out again. It’s a Puzzler is a team jigsaw puzzle competition. Teams of between two and five individuals will strive...
HHS composting program boosts awareness for town-wide options
This fall, a trio of students at Hopkinton High School launched a composting program to address the problem of food waste in the school cafeteria. Now others are hoping it could be the impetus toward more town-wide awareness. Interest in the idea by Alice Potapov, Avani Daga and Alveena Ehsan...
School Committee roundup: Grant funding could offset capital costs, cover SPED roles
Continued discussion about the proposed fiscal year 2024 budget and a presentation about a climate action strategy were topics at the School Committee’s last meeting of 2022 on Thursday. Director of Finance Susan Rothermich talked once again about a proposed FY24 net operating budget of $60 million, a total...
Chamber of Commerce announces Holiday Stroll passport challenge winners
The Hopkinton Chamber of Commerce announced the winners of the Holiday Stroll Passport Challenge during a ceremony at UniBank on Thursday. The raffle winners are Megan Cox, Cheryl Kayan, Jennifer Jones, Mary Myers, Ava Gronemeyer, Patrick Monahan, Kenneth Chrabasz, Karen Umans, Darcy Repucci and Janet Repucci. The Holiday Stroll was...
Photo contest winner, Dec. 14 edition
The Hopkinton Independent presents “A Slice of Hopkinton” photo contest, sponsored by Bill’s Pizzeria. Readers are encouraged to submit photos of people, places or things in Hopkinton. The Independent staff will select one winner for each issue. The winner will have their submitted photo published in the paper and will receive a $25 gift certificate to Bill’s Pizzeria.
Independent Thoughts: Year in Review: Bull to backups
I was at the dentist a couple of weeks ago to get a tooth capped. The dentist asked me to open my mouth. She took a look, and her initial comment — this is an exact quote, word for word, I remember it well — was, “Yikes.”
Hopkinton Today: Wednesday, Dec. 14
Good morning, Hopkinton! Welcome to the daily update we call Hopkinton Today — a quick recap of yesterday’s news, highlights of what’s on tap, and a photo and video of the day. The restaurant offerings in Hopkinton will be a little less diverse next year. After 30...
Tales from a Townie: A bike ride around town, circa 1950
I ride off on my bike with a book to return to the library. I head up Pike Street to Church Street, passing Callanan Funeral Home on the left and St. John’s Church and Seymour Woods’ Funeral Home on the right before arriving at the library, on the right.
Hillers Thrillers Athlete Spotlight: Sophia Dellacioppa
A junior in her third year with the varsity, Dellacioppa (top) is a veteran flyer and an integral part of both the competitive and sideline teams, according to coach Lauren Dellelo. After suffering a season-ending injury in November, Dellacioppa coached a teammate who took her spot and supported the team through the regionals. She showed “true dedication and compassion for her teammates,” Dellelo stated. “She is a true Hiller through and through!”
Baypath Adoptable Animal of the Week: Toby
Each week, the Independent highlights an animal available for adoption at Baypath Humane Society in Hopkinton. This week’s adoptable animal is Toby. “Toby is a handsome man, looking for a home with Rottie experience! This handsome gentleman is looking to relax and soak up all the love in an adult-only, dog-only household. He is SUPER smart and loves to do training! Sit, paw, touch, he knows it all! No food puzzle has yet to stump him! He loves to go on walks and explore his environments. He is also always ready for chin scratches and rubs!”
Photos: HHS boys basketball tops Norwood
The Hopkinton High School boys basketball team opened the season Tuesday night with a 73-67 victory over visiting Norwood. The Hillers were led by 26 points from senior forward Tommy Chatten, who drilled eight 3-pointers. Sam Pantera added 12 points and Cole Deisenroth netted 10. Point guards Zach Hyman and Jack Ianelli each scored nine as part of Hopkinton’s balanced attack.
Young Hillers girls basketball forges own identity
Hopkinton High School girls basketball fans will notice quite a few new faces on the floor this season. The team graduated six seniors who played the lion’s share of the minutes last winter. What this year’s team lacks in experience, so far it has made up in effort.
