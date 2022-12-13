ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown County, SC

Student detained after making threat to “shoot up” Georgetown County school: deputies

By Tim Renaud
 3 days ago

ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – A student was detained Tuesday morning for allegedly threatening to “shoot up” a Georgetown County school.

CPD: Man accused of stealing $10K from blind neighbor

Authorities said a school resource officer at Rosemary Middle School in Andrews was alerted after students and a teacher heard an eighth-grader make the threat.

The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said a weapon was not found during their investigation.

“The student’s parent was notified,” said Jason Lesley, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office. “The school is operating under normal conditions.”

Deputies are investigating.

