Student detained after making threat to “shoot up” Georgetown County school: deputies
ANDREWS, S.C. (WCBD) – A student was detained Tuesday morning for allegedly threatening to "shoot up" a Georgetown County school.
Authorities said a school resource officer at Rosemary Middle School in Andrews was alerted after students and a teacher heard an eighth-grader make the threat.
The Georgetown County Sheriff’s Office said a weapon was not found during their investigation.
“The student’s parent was notified,” said Jason Lesley, a spokesman for the sheriff’s office. “The school is operating under normal conditions.”
Deputies are investigating.
