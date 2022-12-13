Read full article on original website
Meyer gearing Lady Purple Tigers to ‘strengths as much as possible’
A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. Janice Meyer is taking the Cortland varsity girls basketball team to new heights. Meyer recently entered her third season at the helm of the Lady...
Cortland County High School Sports Recaps (December 14th)
A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. Here are some local high school varsity sports recaps from Wednesday’s events:. Varsity Wrestling: Homer vs. Phoenix. The Homer Trojans defeated Phoenix in a...
Cortland Weather Outlook: Friday, December 16
FUNFLICKS BRINGS THE DRIVE-IN TO YOU. CLICK THE IMAGE BELOW!!. Your Cortland County weather forecast for Friday, December 16, 2022:. Our first major winter storm of the season will continue for most of today with a Winter Storm Warning remaining in effect. The second phase of this storm will unfold...
Quinlan ‘excited’ to be at the helm of Cortland-Homer hockey
A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. Paul Quinlan has been involved in local hockey for a handful of years, both as a player and a coach. After being the Cortland-Homer boys...
Truck rolls over into creek in Cortland County
A pick-up truck rolled over into a creek in the area of Kinney Gulf Road and Sweeney Road in the town of Cortlandville early Friday morning, according to a release from the Cortlandville Fire Department. Cortland County Sheriff’s officers arrived on scene to find a truck had “rolled over into...
Local schools announce early dismissal times ahead of severe weather conditions (December 15th, 2022)
Note: This article will be updated throughout the day!. Last updated: December 15th at 1:55pm. School districts and colleges in Cortland County are now announcing early dismissal times ahead of severe weather conditions. The following schools have announced early dismissals for Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022:. Homer Central School District. Pre-K...
Cortland County School closings, delays, early dismissals, and more (December 16th, 2022)
Note: This article will be updated throughout the day!. Last updated: December 16th at 9:06am. School districts and colleges in Cortland County are now announcing early dismissal times ahead of severe weather conditions. The following schools have made changes to their school district's school day due to the weather. Here's...
Homer-owned bridge replacement unveiled
Village of Homer officials announced earlier this week both the town and village plan to replace the bridge on Wall Street overlooking the Tioughnioga River. “We are looking at a one lane walkway right next to it. We gotta talk to the nearby residents and that is the next step,” Village deputy mayor Patrick Clune said Tuesday. “The engineering is looking at the preliminary work because we have a pump station and a drain line that exists out there.”
City Police responds to shooting incident in the City of Cortland
Press release from the City of Cortland Police Department. The City Police Department is currently on the scene of a reported shooting in the area of Main Street and Port Watson Street. We have the area blocked off at this time and we are asking that people avoid the area....
County woman faces charges for providing ‘fraudulent information’
A Cortland County woman is facing multiple charges following an investigation conducted by the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office and Department of Social Services (DSS), according to a report. Tanesha M. Bennett, 38 of Cortland, provided “fraudulent information” to the County DSS in regard to her residency and household composition,...
Eagles stay undefeated; Partigianoni & Everle have milestone nights
A special thank you goes to Visions Federal Credit Union for partnering with us to provide the greater Cortland County community with additional sports coverage. Milestone nights from seniors Andrew Partigianoni and Hunter Everle anchored the undefeated Cortland/Homer boys hockey team to a 7-2 victory over Clinton on Tuesday. Partigianoni...
County moves forward with opposition to ‘strict’ concealed-carry state bill
The Cortland County Legislature will vote to send a letter in opposition to the New York State Legislature’s Concealed Carry Improvement Act next week. The state bill enacts a strict permitting process for concealed-carry licenses and it requires background checks for ammunition sales. It also restricts the concealed carry of firearms in locations such as government buildings.
Homer man sentenced to five years in prison for drug possession
A Homer man was convicted of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (a Class-B Felony) and sentenced to five years in prison and two years of post-release supervision on Tuesday at Cortland County Court. Corrie Ryan, 40, pleaded guilty to the felony in October. Back in March of this...
