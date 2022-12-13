Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Pelican Park Director Margie Lewis heads home, rec district seeks replacement
When Margie Lewis started as executive director of St. Tammany Parish Recreation District No. 1 and Pelican Park on Jan. 2, 2000, she said she was taking her “dream job.”. But after nearly three years in the role, she decided there’s no place like home. Lewis, who moved...
WDSU
The St. Charles Parish Community is working together to help those affected by tornadoes
KILLONA, La. — The St. Charles Parish Community is working together to help those affected by Wednesday's tornadoes. A lot of that help came in Killona where an EF-2 tornado ripped through homes. Donations of toiletries, toys and much more were taken to the Killona Volunteer Fire Department where...
wbrz.com
Tangipahoa Parish schools issues apology after cutting school short, asking parents to pick up students amid storm
After choosing to keep kids in school Wednesday, the Tangipahoa Parish school system gave parents a 30-minute notice that they would need to pick up their children at noon as severe weather moved through south Louisiana. The notice from Superintendent Melissa Stilley was sent out in a last-minute email and...
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Ascension Parish closures announced for Dec. 14
Ascension Parish Government offices will close Dec. 14 out of an abundance of caution of predicted inclement weather. According to a news release, government administration advises Tier One emergency employees to report to work and Tier Two employees to remain on standby and work from home if possible. All other employees should work from home if capable.
NOLA.com
Mandeville bypass road, Tammany Trace bridges pulled from St. Tammany Parish budget
Two big ticket items sought by St. Tammany Parish President Mike Cooper -- a Mandeville bypass road to ease traffic on U.S. 190 and the repair or replacement of seven bridges on the popular Tammany Trace -- will not be in St. Tammany's 2023 capital budget, at least not yet.
Mayor Cantrell, city officials assess damage following West Bank tornado
On Thursday (Dec. 15), New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell will hold a press conference and provide an update on the storm that tore through the West Bank, hitting areas in Algiers and Jefferson Parish.
an17.com
Hazel L. Darden
Hazel Darden met her Lord and Savior Wednesday December 14th, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Denham Springs, Louisiana at the age of 87. She was born on November 17, 1935, to Wiley and Dora Jenkins Crockett in Franklinton Louisiana. At a young age Hazel wanted to be a...
NOLA.com
St. Tammany property transfers, Nov. 22-28, 2022. See a list of home and other sales
ABITA OAKS BLVD. 103: $292,000, Mark & Kasey LLC to Gavin Patrick Main and Katherine Meredith Langley. HILLCREST COUNTRY CLUB ESTATES, LOT 1A, SQUARE 20: donation, no value stated, Jacques T. Burnette Jr. and Sandi Bergeron Burnette to Jaise Burnette. HILLCREST COUNTRY CLUB SUBDIVISION, LOT 33, SQUARE 3: $9,500, Southern...
an17.com
Annie DiMattia Williams
Annie DiMattia Williams of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the age of 88. She was born on Saturday, January 27, 1934, in Hammond, Louisiana. Annie is survived by her brother, Arcangelo DiMattia of Hammond, Louisiana, sisters, Theresa Pourciau and Imelda Webster of Tickfaw, Louisiana, as well as numerous nephews and nieces.
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Former mayor contradicts Mayor Cantrell’s claims about Pontalba apartment
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - After FOX 8 found Mayor LaToya Cantrell using a city-owned French Quarter apartment for personal use, the mayor repeatedly said she had the right to use the apartment and that her use was in-line with how other administrations used the apartment. “I am utilizing the Pontalba...
brproud.com
Storm Info: Baton Rouge, surrounding area closures & sandbag, shelter locations
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Due to the threat of severe weather to the region from late Tuesday night throughout Wednesday, December 14, a number of local institutions and offices are announcing closures as well as sandbag and shelter locations. A running list of office and institutional closures, shelters,...
louisianaradionetwork.com
PSC Commissioner Lambert Boissiere blames out of state groups for his election defeat to Davante Lewis
Outgoing District Three Public Service Commissioner Lambert Boissiere presided over his final P-S-C meeting today as he was defeated by political newcomer Davante Lewis, a 30-year-old Baton Rouge man who works for the Louisiana Budget Project. An emotional Boissiere told the commission he’s proud of his work. “I’m proud...
fox8live.com
St. Tammany residents table decision on fate of transgender teen graphic novels at heated library meeting
COVINGTON, La. (WVUE) - St. Tammany leaders decide to table a discussion on whether to keep two books about transgender people in the Covington library following a heated meeting. Tuesday (Dec. 13) night, the library board of control discussed the fate of graphic novels for adults and teens. The discussion...
NOLA.com
Slidell set to receive $5.1 million for drainage pumping station upgrades
When heavy rain hits Slidell, city employees have to keep a close eye on two south Slidell pumping stations, making sure debris doesn’t clog the inflow. But that could change, thanks to more than $5 million in grant money earmarked for drainage improvements that should flow into city coffers soon.
an17.com
Laurie Marie Thibodeaux
Laurie Marie Thibodeaux passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana at the age of 67. She was born on Saturday, December 10, 1955, in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late Anita Mary and George J. Thibodeaux and was a resident of Loranger, Louisiana. She had many jobs throughout her life, but her biggest accomplishment were her children. She was an honest hardworking person and fought for what she believed in.
an17.com
Joseph Thomas Woods
Joseph Thomas Woods of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the age of 61. He was born on Sunday, April 2, 1961, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Joseph is survived by his wife of 41 years, Tammy Hollingsworth Woods, daughter, Lisa Short (Mark), daughter, Jammie Ross (Matt), daughter, Brittany Woods, daughter, Holly Sheldon, grandchildren, Christopher, Ada, Hayden, Mark Jr., Alyssa, Bryce, Jalyn, Jeramie, Dakota, Justin, Michael, Brayden, Jaden, Kaden,, Jacelyn, Charla, Cardin and Gage, sisters, Rita Wells (Danny), Mildred Smith (John), Brenda Murphy, and Cheryl Woods, brothers, Phillip Woods (Charlotte), and Dale Woods (Selena), mother-in-law, Hazel Hill.
brproud.com
Donaldsonville High’s Student of the Year excels in and out of the classroom
DONALDSONVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – The student of the year at Donaldsonville High School wants to make her parents proud and is well on her way to doing so with a 4.2 GPA. Laila Philip was born in Plaquemine and attended a handful of schools in Donaldsonville. Prior to attending...
an17.com
Southeastern Channel named Best Television Station in the South
HAMMOND – For the 10th time, Southeastern Louisiana University’s Southeastern Channel has been recognized as the “Best College Television Station in the South.”. The channel earned first place “Best of South” honors for the fourth year in a row and the seventh time in the past 10 years at the annual Southeast Journalism Conference. Its seven years of winning “Best College TV Station” since 2013 are the most by any university in the southeast region of the U.S. During that time, when the Southeastern Channel didn’t win first place, it won second place.
Behind the Key Decision That Left Many Poor Homeowners Without Enough Money to Rebuild after Katrina
National politics spawned a Hurricane Katrina rebuilding program based on pre-storm home values, leading to disparities between rich and poor.
brproud.com
Multiple fire districts respond to Gonzales house fire
GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A house fire is in under investigation after it caught on fire Friday evening. Ascension Parish Fire District #1 says several fire districts including Galvez-Lake, St. Amant, 7th District, Geismar, and Sorrento all responded to the scene on the Highway 931 Loop. No injuries were reported and DEMCO was also at the scene, according to the fire district.
