Tangipahoa Parish, LA

Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish closures announced for Dec. 14

Ascension Parish Government offices will close Dec. 14 out of an abundance of caution of predicted inclement weather. According to a news release, government administration advises Tier One emergency employees to report to work and Tier Two employees to remain on standby and work from home if possible. All other employees should work from home if capable.
Hazel L. Darden

Hazel Darden met her Lord and Savior Wednesday December 14th, 2022 at her daughter’s home in Denham Springs, Louisiana at the age of 87. She was born on November 17, 1935, to Wiley and Dora Jenkins Crockett in Franklinton Louisiana. At a young age Hazel wanted to be a...
Annie DiMattia Williams

Annie DiMattia Williams of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away on Sunday, December 11, 2022, at the age of 88. She was born on Saturday, January 27, 1934, in Hammond, Louisiana. Annie is survived by her brother, Arcangelo DiMattia of Hammond, Louisiana, sisters, Theresa Pourciau and Imelda Webster of Tickfaw, Louisiana, as well as numerous nephews and nieces.
Laurie Marie Thibodeaux

Laurie Marie Thibodeaux passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, in Hammond, Louisiana at the age of 67. She was born on Saturday, December 10, 1955, in New Orleans, Louisiana to the late Anita Mary and George J. Thibodeaux and was a resident of Loranger, Louisiana. She had many jobs throughout her life, but her biggest accomplishment were her children. She was an honest hardworking person and fought for what she believed in.
Joseph Thomas Woods

Joseph Thomas Woods of Hammond, Louisiana, passed away on Saturday, December 10, 2022, at the age of 61. He was born on Sunday, April 2, 1961, in New Orleans, Louisiana. Joseph is survived by his wife of 41 years, Tammy Hollingsworth Woods, daughter, Lisa Short (Mark), daughter, Jammie Ross (Matt), daughter, Brittany Woods, daughter, Holly Sheldon, grandchildren, Christopher, Ada, Hayden, Mark Jr., Alyssa, Bryce, Jalyn, Jeramie, Dakota, Justin, Michael, Brayden, Jaden, Kaden,, Jacelyn, Charla, Cardin and Gage, sisters, Rita Wells (Danny), Mildred Smith (John), Brenda Murphy, and Cheryl Woods, brothers, Phillip Woods (Charlotte), and Dale Woods (Selena), mother-in-law, Hazel Hill.
Southeastern Channel named Best Television Station in the South

HAMMOND – For the 10th time, Southeastern Louisiana University’s Southeastern Channel has been recognized as the “Best College Television Station in the South.”. The channel earned first place “Best of South” honors for the fourth year in a row and the seventh time in the past 10 years at the annual Southeast Journalism Conference. Its seven years of winning “Best College TV Station” since 2013 are the most by any university in the southeast region of the U.S. During that time, when the Southeastern Channel didn’t win first place, it won second place.
Multiple fire districts respond to Gonzales house fire

GONZALES, La. (BRPROUD) – A house fire is in under investigation after it caught on fire Friday evening. Ascension Parish Fire District #1 says several fire districts including Galvez-Lake, St. Amant, 7th District, Geismar, and Sorrento all responded to the scene on the Highway 931 Loop. No injuries were reported and DEMCO was also at the scene, according to the fire district.
