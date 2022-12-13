HAMMOND – For the 10th time, Southeastern Louisiana University’s Southeastern Channel has been recognized as the “Best College Television Station in the South.”. The channel earned first place “Best of South” honors for the fourth year in a row and the seventh time in the past 10 years at the annual Southeast Journalism Conference. Its seven years of winning “Best College TV Station” since 2013 are the most by any university in the southeast region of the U.S. During that time, when the Southeastern Channel didn’t win first place, it won second place.

