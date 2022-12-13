By now you probably know that Jared James Nichols is one of the hottest guitar players around, and if not his new self-titled record – arriving next month – should set you to rights. Those unaware of Nichols’ qualities grow smaller by the month, and his status as one of the rising stars of the scene was confirmed in 2021 when he was made being one of only four global brand ambassadors for Gibson, joining the esteemed company of Lzzy Hale, Dave Mustaine and Mr Gibson himself, Slash.

