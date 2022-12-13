Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
In 2010, a 16-year-old girl told her mom she was going to pick up her paycheck after school. She was never seen again.Fatim HemrajSpring, TX
Houston native wins Survivor, says he will donate $1 million prize to veteransAsh JurbergHouston, TX
50 Cent is Giving Back to the Houston Community with New Business LabAntoine Maurice King, MBA, MSITHouston, TX
5 Great Fruitcake Places In TexasWrld_FaymuzTexas State
5 Best Tamales Store In Texas. They’re StandardWrld_FaymuzTexas State
Idaho8.com
Syndergaard, Dodgers complete $13 million, 1-year contract
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Right-hander Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers finalized their $13 million, one-year contract. Syndergaard can earn an additional 1.5 million in performance bonuses as part of the deal, $500,000 each for 130, 150 and 175 innings. He began last season with the Los Angeles Angels, posting a 3.83 ERA and 64 strikeouts in 15 starts. The 30-year-old right-hander was traded to the Philadelphia Phillies in August and his numbers fell off. His ERA ballooned to 4.12 and he averaged 5.1 strikeouts per nine innings. He made nine starts in 10 appearances for the NL champions.
Popculture
Tiger Woods' Son Charlie Is Wrapped up in a Golf Controversy
The son of golf legend Tiger Woods is involved in a little bit of a controversy when it comes to the PNC Championship. Charlie Woods will participate in the tournament with his father and was scheduled to move back a tee box. Charlie, 13, was set to play a course that was nearly 6,600 yards, which is the same length that LGPA pros and seniors on the PGA Tour. The reason the decision was originally made was tournament organizers were looking to keep up with Charlie's big-time swing speed, according to Golf.com. But the Golf Channel later reported that the committee for the PNC Championship reconsidered and decided to move Charlie's tee markers again, meaning he will play a course that is 6,452 yards long.
Trevor Bauer expected to be cut by Dodgers: 4 possible landing spots in MLB free agency
Disgraced ace Trevor Bauer could be back on a major league mound sooner than later, and while it reportedly won’t
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Charles Barkley called his former Philadelphia 76ers teammate the best player he ever played with
Andrew Toney had a potential Hall of Fame career, but injuries unfortunately got in the way.
Hailie Deegan Is Everything That Is Wrong With NASCAR, and the Numbers Don’t Lie
Hailie Deegan will return in 2023 to the NASCAR Truck Series, competing with ThorSport Racing. Her signing reveals what is wrong with NASCAR. The post Hailie Deegan Is Everything That Is Wrong With NASCAR, and the Numbers Don’t Lie appeared first on Sportscasting | Pure Sports.
Idaho8.com
Stephen Curry expresses relief shoulder won’t need surgery
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Stephen Curry expressed relief that his left shoulder injury would not require surgery when he met with reporters during the Golden State Warriors’ shootaround Friday. After injuring his shoulder on a defensive play Wednesday night in a loss at Indiana, Curry underwent an MRI on Thursday and was diagnosed with a left shoulder subluxation that would not require surgery. Golden State has not officially confirmed a timeline on Curry’s potential return.
Idaho8.com
Boone: `Uncomfortable, somber’ until Judge agreed to stay
NEW YORK (AP) — Aaron Boone was worried, wondering whether Aaron Judge would leave the New York Yankees for the San Francisco Giants. The Yankees’ manager thought back to last Tuesday and said “all the tea leaves that day and the uncertainty of it all, it was a little bit of an uncomfortable, somber, not sure day.” Then he learned in the middle of the night that Judge had agreed to accept a $360 million, nine-year contract to stay.
Idaho8.com
AP source: White Sox, Benintendi agree to $75M, 5-year deal
CHICAGO (AP) — A person familiar with the situation says the Chicago White Sox have agreed to a $75 million, five-year contract with All-Star outfielder Andrew Benintendi. The person spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the deal was pending a physical. ESPN first reported the agreement. The 28-year-old Benintendi helped Boston win a World Series championship in 2018. He won a Gold Glove with Kansas City in 2021 and was chosen to his first All-Star team last season before the Royals traded him to the New York Yankees on July 27. He hit a career-high .304 in 126 games.
Idaho8.com
Mets land catcher Narváez, sign 5 to minor league deals
NEW YORK (AP) — After landing free-agent catcher Omar Narváez, the New York Mets have signed five players to minor league contracts. Narváez and the Mets agreed to a $15 million, two-year deal, a person familiar with the negotiations confirmed to The Associated Press. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the agreement was pending a physical. New York signed reliever Tommy Hunter, right-hander Jimmy Yacabonis, outfielder Abraham Almonte and infielder José Peraza to minor league deals that include invites to spring training. Right-hander Sean Reid-Foley, recovering from Tommy John surgery, also returns to the Mets on a minor league contract. Narváez, an All-Star in 2021 with Milwaukee, batted just .206 with four homers and 23 RBIs in 84 games last season for the Brewers.
Idaho8.com
Irving hits game-winning 3 at buzzer, Nets win 5th straight
TORONTO (AP) — Kyrie Irving hit a game-winning 3-pointer at the buzzer and the Brooklyn Nets rallied to beat the Toronto Raptors 119-116, extending their winning streak to a season-high five. Irving scored 15 of his 32 points in the fourth quarter, eluding Toronto’s Fred VanVleet to connect on the winning basket. Kevin Durant scored 26 points and Nic Claxton had 15 points, 10 rebounds and a career-high six blocks. VanVleet matched his season high with 39 points, Scottie Barnes had 26 and Pascal Siakam added 17 as the struggling Raptors lost their season-worst fourth straight.
Idaho8.com
Moritz Wagner powers Magic past NBA-leading Celtics 117-109
BOSTON (AP) — Moritz Wagner scored 25 points and Paolo Banchero added 20 as the Orlando Magic beat the NBA-leading Boston Celtics 117-109. Franz Wagner scored 19 points as Orlando won its fifth straight game. The Magic outrebounded the Celtics 53-38 and held the lead for the final 37 minutes of the game. Jayson Tatum scored 31 points and Jaylen Brown 26 as Boston lost for the third time in four games.
Idaho8.com
NFL Honors awards show to be hosted by Kelly Clarkson
Musical artist Kelly Clarkson will host the 12th annual NFL Honors awards show Feb. 9 in Phoenix, recognizing the league’s best players, performances and plays from the 2022 season. A spokesperson said Friday that the Emmy and Grammy-award winning artist Clarkson will be the first woman to host the show. The NFL Honors show debuted in 2012 and features the announcement of The Associated Press’ annual awards, the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award and the newest Pro Football Hall of Fame class.
