Wilson to start at QB for Jets; White not cleared by doctors
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Zach Wilson will start at quarterback for the New York Jets on Sunday against the Detroit Lions after Mike White was not cleared by doctors to play. White is dealing with a rib injury that twice knocked him out of the Jets’ 20-12 loss at Buffalo last Sunday. He finished the game, but was examined at a hospital afterward. Coach Robert Saleh said White was cleared to practice and White said throughout the week he had no doubt he would start Sunday. But team doctors wouldn’t clear him for contact. Wilson was benched last month to focus on improving his mental approach and mechanics.
Patrick Ewing Reacts To Passing Of Longtime Friend, Former College Basketball Star
A longtime college basketball player/coach passed away on Thursday. Louis Orr, who played at Syracuse before playing for the New York Knicks and then coaching at Seton Hall, died at the age of 64. He played four seasons at Syracuse, averaging 12.8 points and 3.4 rebounds per game during that...
Broncos rule out Russell Wilson for Cardinals game Sunday
ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) — The Denver Broncos are holding quarterback Russell Wilson out of this weekend’s game against the Arizona Cardinals, even though he passed concussion protocol Friday. Coach Nathaniel Hackett said the organization decided it was best to keep him out until the Broncos play the Los Angeles Rams on Christmas Day. Wilson suffered a head injury at the end of a 14-yard scramble toward the goal line in the Broncos’ 34-28 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs last weekend. Hackett said Wilson wasn’t pleased with the decision, but the organization wanted to take every precaution with Wilson’s health.
Titans’ injury woes worsen with 7 declared out vs. Chargers
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee’s injury issues continue to worsen with seven Titans being declared out. That includes a trio of defensive starters for Sunday’s game at the Los Angeles Chargers. Rookie wide receiver Treylon Burks did not practice all week and will miss his second straight game because of the concussion sustained Dec. 4 at Philadelphia. The Titans (7-6) will be short-handed in the secondary with starting cornerback Kristian Fulton (groin) out a second straight game. Starting safety and cornerback Amani Hooker is out with an injured knee. Rookie cornerback Tre Avery remains in the concussion protocol. Sack leader Denico Autry will miss his fourth straight game.
Rookie quarterback Brock Purdy impresses again as San Francisco 49ers clinch NFC West with win over Seattle Seahawks
The rookie quarterback, drafted with the final pick of the 2022 NFL draft, started just his second game on Thursday night, and recorded his second successive victory as a starter. Purdy completed 17 of his 26 pass attempts for 217 yards, threw two touchdowns and no interceptions in the San...
Carolina Panthers settle failed practice site for $100M
COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — A federal judge has approved a bankruptcy settlement of about $100 million over Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper’s failed plan to build a practice facility for his NFL team in South Carolina. The deal approved Friday will turn the land and the incomplete steel shell of what was supposed to have been the team’s new headquarters over to the city of Rock Hill. It’s estimated to be worth $20 million. Tepper’s real estate company will pay York County $21 million, and $60 million will be split among the contractors who worked on the project before it was abandoned this year. All sides agreed to drop their lawsuits.
Stephen Curry expresses relief shoulder won’t need surgery
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Stephen Curry expressed relief that his left shoulder injury would not require surgery when he met with reporters during the Golden State Warriors’ shootaround Friday. After injuring his shoulder on a defensive play Wednesday night in a loss at Indiana, Curry underwent an MRI on Thursday and was diagnosed with a left shoulder subluxation that would not require surgery. Golden State has not officially confirmed a timeline on Curry’s potential return.
