ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dayton, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wvxu.org

Cincinnati changed who responds to 911 mental health calls. Here's how the pilot program is going

A pilot program that sends a non-police team to some emergency calls is entering its final stage, but officials say there’s enough need to make it permanent. Cincinnati's Alternative Response to Crisis Program launched six months ago. That's where a behavioral health specialist and a paramedic are sent to respond to calls like trespassing and mental health and welfare checks.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Miami faculty and administration in fight over union lines

Some members of Miami University's faculty are working to form a union. But who will be part of it is still in question. Organizers with the Faculty Alliance of Miami (FAM) want to include all of the university's full-time faculty in elections that will decide the fate and agenda of the union. "Some things that we really hope to affect is the level of precarity at Miami," says union organizer and faculty member Cathy Wagner. "We also hope to work on workload. Workloads are really high, and they're really unequitable across the university."
OXFORD, OH
wvxu.org

You can still weigh in on Brent Spence Bridge corridor revamp designs

Residents of Cincinnati and Covington got the chance to view designs for a revamped Brent Spence Bridge Corridor this week — and to give transportation officials their feedback. The project to expand the capacity of the 60-year-old Brent Spence by adding a companion bridge and other improvements has been...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Remembering Dr. O'dell Owens and writer Kathy Y. Wilson

Two prominent members of the community died last month: health leader Dr. O’dell Owens and writer Kathy Y. Wilson. Their professions were dramatically different, but both had reputations for their candor and willingness to speak truth to power. On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with those who knew them about how they’ll be remembered.
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Red Bike user survey shows demand for more e-bikes

Cincy Red Bike reports overall ridership is strong, and a recent user survey shows demand for more e-bikes. Red Bike surveyed users about its various initiatives, how people use the service, and what they'd like to see in the future. More than 840 people responded. "One of the things that...
CINCINNATI, OH
wvxu.org

Charlie Mechem writes book about golf buddies Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus

As head of Taft Broadcasting, Charlie Mechem left a lasting impact on Greater Cincinnati — building the Kings Island amusement park and golf course, transforming WKRC-FM into rock powerhouse WKRQ-FM, and pushing the Hanna-Barbera animation studio and WorldVision into national prominence. His second and third acts were pretty good,...
CINCINNATI, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy