4 Great Burger Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
This Bakery Has Been Named the Best in OhioTravel MavenOhio State
Popular Golden Corral Location Reopening After Two YearsJoel EisenbergBeavercreek, OH
Heidi Matheny: woman pleads not guilty to drowning grandmotherLavinia ThompsonEaton, OH
Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller objectRoger MarshMoraine, OH
wvxu.org
Teresa Theetge chosen as Cincinnati's next police chief, the first woman to lead the department
Teresa Theetge will be Cincinnati's first female police chief. City Manager Sheryl Long announced her choice Wednesday after a months-long national search. Theetge has been serving as interim chief since Chief Eliot Isaac retired earlier this year. She was also one of four finalists for the permanent job. "I have...
wvxu.org
Cincinnati changed who responds to 911 mental health calls. Here's how the pilot program is going
A pilot program that sends a non-police team to some emergency calls is entering its final stage, but officials say there’s enough need to make it permanent. Cincinnati's Alternative Response to Crisis Program launched six months ago. That's where a behavioral health specialist and a paramedic are sent to respond to calls like trespassing and mental health and welfare checks.
wvxu.org
CPS Board says it will protect LGBTQ+ students despite State Board decision
At Wednesday night's Board of Education meeting, every member of the Cincinnati Public School Board voted to pass a resolution to continue to protect the rights of gay and transgender students. The resolution was in response to the passage of the Ohio State Board of Education's controversial resolution that supports...
wvxu.org
Miami faculty and administration in fight over union lines
Some members of Miami University's faculty are working to form a union. But who will be part of it is still in question. Organizers with the Faculty Alliance of Miami (FAM) want to include all of the university's full-time faculty in elections that will decide the fate and agenda of the union. "Some things that we really hope to affect is the level of precarity at Miami," says union organizer and faculty member Cathy Wagner. "We also hope to work on workload. Workloads are really high, and they're really unequitable across the university."
wvxu.org
Recapping the marathon day of legislating in Ohio, plus more top stories
In the final hours of the lame duck session, Ohio lawmakers rushed to get several bills across the finish line, including one that would change the state’s election laws. What didn’t pass in a marathon day of legislating was a bill to overhaul education. On Cincinnati Edition we...
wvxu.org
You can still weigh in on Brent Spence Bridge corridor revamp designs
Residents of Cincinnati and Covington got the chance to view designs for a revamped Brent Spence Bridge Corridor this week — and to give transportation officials their feedback. The project to expand the capacity of the 60-year-old Brent Spence by adding a companion bridge and other improvements has been...
wvxu.org
Remembering Dr. O'dell Owens and writer Kathy Y. Wilson
Two prominent members of the community died last month: health leader Dr. O’dell Owens and writer Kathy Y. Wilson. Their professions were dramatically different, but both had reputations for their candor and willingness to speak truth to power. On Cincinnati Edition, we talk with those who knew them about how they’ll be remembered.
wvxu.org
Red Bike user survey shows demand for more e-bikes
Cincy Red Bike reports overall ridership is strong, and a recent user survey shows demand for more e-bikes. Red Bike surveyed users about its various initiatives, how people use the service, and what they'd like to see in the future. More than 840 people responded. "One of the things that...
wvxu.org
Charlie Mechem writes book about golf buddies Arnold Palmer and Jack Nicklaus
As head of Taft Broadcasting, Charlie Mechem left a lasting impact on Greater Cincinnati — building the Kings Island amusement park and golf course, transforming WKRC-FM into rock powerhouse WKRQ-FM, and pushing the Hanna-Barbera animation studio and WorldVision into national prominence. His second and third acts were pretty good,...
wvxu.org
Central State University and USDA team up to offer climate-smart training to disadvantaged farmers
The U.S. Department of Agriculture will partner with Central State University, Ohio’s only HBCU land grant institution, to train underserved rural and urban farmers. The nearly $5 million project is part of a $325 million investment in 71 projects across the country through the USDA’s partnership for Climate-Smart Agriculture Commodities.
