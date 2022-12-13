Read full article on original website
Another starter hits the portal
About an hour before the first South Carolina Gamecocks football bowl practice, another starter appeared in the NCAA Transfer Portal. Gilber Edmond jumped into the portal on Thursday afternoon. Just moments after news was posted to TheBigSpur, the third-year defensive end posted his announcement. This season, Edmond had 39 tackles,...
Chris Petersen explains departure from coaching; ex-Washington, Boise State coach wary of NCAA Transfer Portal
Three years have now passed since Chris Petersen abruptly stepped down as the head football coach at Washington, ending a successful tenure in Seattle that featured multiple Pac-12 titles and one College Football Playoff berth. But all of that winning brought little joy, says Petersen, who recently opened up in greater detail on why he walked away from college football coaching after more than 30 years in the industry. Petersen said he questioned his purpose in coaching after so many years in the sport. Changing times, including the emergence of the NCAA Transfer Portal, also brought challenges Petersen and other experienced coaches did not expect to navigate.
Looking at the Aggies' departures in the NCAA transfer portal
Texas A&M is going into a big visit weekend for both high school players and prospects from the NCAA transfer portal. The Aggies are going to need help from both ends of the spectrum given the fact that they have now lost a total of 22 scholarship athletes from this past season to the portal since it opened earlier this month. Here's a look back at what's happened in that regard for A&M so far.
Trevor Keegan offers latest update on decision to go pro, stay at Michigan for fifth season
Thursday afternoon, speaking with reporters in Ann Arbor, Michigan starting left guard Trevor Keegan admitted he was still undecided on his plans for whether he will stick with Michigan or pursue the NFL Draft after the 2022 season concludes. "Not yet, no," said Keegan when asked if he had decided,...
Statement Week: Miami can join rare company today with two five-star offensive line commits in the same class
Later today, five-star offensive tackle Samson Okunlola will make his commitment. Okunlola will announce his college decision at Thayer Academy at 4 p.m. EST and choose between Miami, Florida, Alabama, and Michigan State. Miami currently leads on the 247Sports Crystal Ball. If Okunlola commits to UM, he would help form...
Five-star QB Iamaleava arrives at Tennessee, reveals likely jersey number
The star of Tennessee's 2023 recruiting class has arrived in Knoxville and is ready to start his college career. Five-star Class of 2023 quarterback Nicholaus Iamaleava, who has been committed to the Vols for almost nine months, made several posts on his Instagram account Thursday showing that he's already in Knoxville and set to begin participating in the Vols' on-campus bowl practices.
247Sports
Colorado bringing in Top247 recruits while Alabama, Miami, Texas and LSU work on Top 5 classes
The final weekend leading into the three-day Early Signing Period beginning on Dec. 21 is upon us and some of the nation’s top prospects are taking visits as they shore up their college plans before putting pen to paper. 247Sports takes a look at where some of the biggest...
247Sports
Oklahoma football: Bob Stoops praises Caleb Williams after USC, ex-Sooners QB wins Heisman Trophy
Caleb Williams won the Heisman Trophy in his first season with the USC Trojans, but the former five-star recruit got his start last season at Oklahoma, playing under the same head coach in Lincoln Riley. After Riley departed for USC, Williams played in the Sooners’ Alamo Bowl win under former OU coach Bob Stoops. The legendary coach that took note of what Williams did in his Heisman campaign.
247Sports
Jackson State assistant Gary Harrell says it's 'very important" for Deion Sanders to coach in Celebration Bowl
Despite Deion Sanders' status as Colorado's new head coach, Sanders is still coaching Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl against North Carolina Central on Saturday. Sanders was not present for the bowl's press conference last week, with assistant Gary Harrell fielding questions instead. Harrell told reporters Sanders remains committed to finishing what he started at Jackson State.
Georgia football: Kirby Smart gives update on departing staffer Buster Faulkner
The Georgia Bulldogs found out earlier this week that they would be losing a staffer to one of their biggest rivals when it became clear offensive analyst Buster Faulkner would be the next offensive coordinator at Georgia Tech. One of the big questions with Faulkner's impending departure is when exactly he'll leave Athens, but head coach Kirby Smart made it clear Wednesday that the question is still up in the air.
Signing Day 2022: Top uncommitted recruits and where they're leaning
College football's recruiting calendar is in the final stages for 2023 with the transfer portal and the Early Signing Period keeping coaching staffs and prospective student-athletes busy. There are five five-star prospects in the 2023 cycle per 247Sports who are still uncommitted, and some of those players are nearing decisions.
Michigan LB Mike Barrett updates his plans for 2023: ‘I’ve given it a lot of thought’
ANN ARBOR, Mich. — When the Michigan football team beat Ohio State last month, Jim Harbaugh turned to linebacker Michael Barrett during his postgame press conference and made a request: “Hope you come back next year!”. Three weeks later, the fifth-year player has yet to make his decision,...
Oregon football recruiting: Ducks 5-star QB commit Dante Moore visited UCLA; analyst talks chances of flipping
Oregon quarterback commit Dante Moore wrapped up an official visit to UCLA over the weekend. The five-star prospect from Detroit (Mich.) King High School is one of the most coveted quarterbacks in the 2023 class. Moore ranks as the No. 3 prospect nationally and No. 1 player in the state of Michigan. Moore committed to Oregon in July and the visit to UCLA marked his first trip to a school other than Oregon since his commitment. Steve Wiltfong, 247Sports' director of recruiting, recently joined “The College Football Recruiting Show” to discuss the nature of Moore's commitment to Oregon, and if UCLA has a chance to flip the talented QB prospect.
'We didn’t want to lose anybody': Fickell has been able to regain players during transfer portal window
MADISON, Wis. — When Luke Fickell arrived as the Wisconsin Badgers' new head coach on Nov. 27, he had a week to spare before the most chaotic period on college football's calendar began. The winter transfer portal window was set to open eight days later, and significant roster attrition...
247Sports
Nation's No. 1 transfer QB to visit Auburn this weekend
Auburn is the place to be this weekend for top transfer quarterbacks. NC State's Devin Leary, one of the best passers in college football over the past two seasons, will take an official visit this weekend to check out Hugh Freeze's program, Auburn Undercover has been informed. He joins former Coastal Carolina standout Grayson McCall, as Auburn will have the No. 1 and No. 2 transfer quarterbacks in the country on campus at the same time.
Decision Day, Final Prediction: Four-Star RB Aneyas Williams
Today is the day. Hannibal (Mo.) high school four-star running back Aneyas Williams, the No. 185 overall player in America per the composite rankings and No. 240 overall talent per 247Sports, knows where he wants to go to school. The class of 2024 standout will announce his commitment on Friday, Dec. 16 at 6 pm CT / 7 pm ET.
Husker Mash: The new B1G TV deal offers a Big Red football goal, and Mike Leach's Nebraska coin toss story
Welcome to the Husker Mash, a routine breakdown of the Nebraska athletics stories to know and whatever else interests us along the way. During his radio show on Tuesday, Trev Alberts was asked the 5-year question by a Nebraska fan named Bruce. The old question from job interviews has always...
Ohio State WR Marvin Harrison Jr. says Buckeyes have the 'firepower' to be a threat in Playoff
Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. emerged as one of the nation's top wideouts, stepping up in a major way when the Buckeyes' leading receiver from a season ago -- Jaxon Smith-Njigba -- missed most of the 2022 season to injury. The unanimous All-American filled the void as quarterback and Heisman Trophy finalist C.J. Stroud's top target in the passing game, and Harrison said Ohio State (11-1) has the firepower needed to make a run in the College Football Playoff.
Kansas lands transfer kicker with prolific track record
It hasn’t taken long for the Kansas football staff to find more competition for the kickers room. On Friday, KU landed the commitment of Seth Keller, a transfer from Texas State. The kicker took his official visit to Lawrence on Thursday and Friday and gave the KU coaches his pledge. He will have one season of eligibility remaining, which he will use in 2023.
Defensive tackle Joshua Harris comes out of the portal to pick Ole Miss
Ole Miss landed its second commitment from the NCAA transfer portal in as many days Friday when North Carolina State defensive lineman Joshua Harris announced for the Rebels. Harris announced his commitment on the heels of an official visit to Ole Miss. He joins Central Florida linebacker Jeremiah Jean-Baptiste as portal tranfers to join the Ole Miss program.
247Sports
