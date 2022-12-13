ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Heidi Klum, 49, Stuns In Sheer White Dress With Thigh-High Slit For ‘Avatar’ Premiere

By Alyssa Norwin
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2kUajw_0jgulzXG00
Image Credit: Lisa OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA

Heidi Klum, 49, brought some heat to the red carpet premiere of Avatar: The Way of Water in Los Angeles on Dec. 12. The model looked absolutely incredible as she rocked a sheer, white dress at the event. The ensemble featured a dangerously high leg slit up one side and one shouldered sleeve. She completed the outfit with her hair slicked back, along with dark eye makeup to contrast the wispy gown. She also wore clear, open-toed shoes on her feet for the icy red carpet look.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3tWCB0_0jgulzXG00
Heidi Klum at the premiere of ‘Avatar.’ (Lisa OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA)

While Heidi posed for several solo photos, she was also joined by her husband, Tom Kaulitz, at the event. Tom also went for an out-of-this-world themed look, wearing a futuristic silver suit, which he paired with black shoes. The two were all smiles as they took pictures together on their red carpet date night.

It was quite a star studded event, with Zoe Saldana, the movie’s star, also in attendance, along with her husband, Marco Perego. Other celebrities who walked the red carpet included Halle Bailey, The Weeknd and Henry Cavill. The L.A. premiere followed the movie’s London premiere earlier this month.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47Wlu7_0jgulzXG00
Heidi Klum with husband Tom Kaulitz at ‘Avatar’ premiere. (Lisa OConnor / AFF-USA.com / MEGA)

Avatar: The Way Of Water is the long-awaited sequel to the original film, which came out in 2009. More than ten years later, fans will get to see what happens next in the James Cameron-helmed franchise. In addition to Zoe, the movie also stars Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Kate Winslet, Stephen Lang and more. The film is set to be released on Dec. 16, 2022.

Although filming for the Avatar sequel finished in Sept. 2020, there have been significant delays in the movie’s theatrical release. However, the third installment in the franchise is still set for a 2024 release, followed by two more films, which are currently set for 2026 and 2028 releases.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Prevention

Dakota Johnson Wore a Completely See-Through Crystal Dress That Will Stop You in Your Tracks

Is there ever a time when Dakota Johnson isn't making us stop in our tracks with her fashion choices?. Back in September 2021, the Persuasion actress flew to Italy to attend the premiere of her film The Lost Daughter at the Venice International Film Festival. Known for taking risks with her red carpet couture, she had folks buzzing when she showed up in what appeared to be a see-through crystal dress.
Inquisitr.com

Olivia Culpo Is Soaking Wet In See-Through White Shirt

Olivia Culpo is stunning in a soaking-wet and open shirt as she shows off her model figure and promotes a well-known brand. The 30-year-old former Miss Universe has been making 2022 headlines for starring in her family reality series The Culpo Sisters, but it was #modeling as she updated her Instagram this week. Olivia, who is affiliated with various brands and often shouts out Revolve clothing, was here promoting Italian designer Dolce & Gabbana - namely, its Light Blue fragrance. She also didn't deprive fans of a massive cleavage flash while sizzling for her shoot.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
shefinds

Kylie Jenner Just Showed So Much Skin On The Red Carpet In A Backless, Sideless Black Dress

Kylie Jenner’s style has really leveled up these past few months, as she has been giving us one sartorial hit after another not just on the red carpet but in her day-to-day life too. The black leather mini skirt she wore with a one-shouldered floral blouse while going out to dinner in New York instantly springs to mind, as does the casual yet sexy jeans with the unbuttoned risqué cardigan ‘fit she wore while on an NYC lunch date with older sister Kendall Jenner. And the super-revealing dress she wore on her most recent red carpet might be the most spectacular of all!
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inquisitr.com

Carrie Underwood Stuns In Bodysuit For Sexy Aerial Performance

Carrie Underwood is showing she's more than just a power voice. The country superstar has been spending much of 2022 on stage as she delivers her Denim & Rhinestones tour, although a recent Instagram share came shouting out the American Music Awards she attended earlier this month. Posting for her army of followers, the 39-year-old hitmaker shared aerial acrobatics photos as she rocked a tight and colorful outfit while suspended high in the air. She also confirmed that the AMAs night had left her "flying high."
People

Heidi Klum's Sheer Dress at 'Avatar' Premiere Looks Like It's Actually Made of Water — See the Look

The model complemented the shimmery look with slicked-back hair and clear heels Heidi Klum knows how to dress for a theme. On the Los Angeles red carpet at the Avatar: The Way of Water premiere Monday night, the 49-year-old model wore a tulle Lever Couture dress whose partly sheer panels offered the optical illusion that she was wearing water! The ethereal one-shoulder dress also featured a thigh-high slit and side cutouts for an even more flowy feel. The America's Got Talent judge accentuated her H2O-focused look with slicked back hair...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inquisitr.com

Christina Aguilera Stuns In Sexy Blazer Dress And Thigh-High Boots

The superstar gave a full view of her sick red thigh-high boots that blended perfectly with her blazer's color and silk material while she struck a badass pose on the chair. Aguilera paired the ensemble with her current signature blonde hair and finished off with simple makeup, a diamond tennis necklace, and monochromatic nails in white and black.
Inquisitr.com

Khloe Kardashian Stuns In See-Through Bodysuit

Khloe Kardashian is stunning in gorgeous photos as she rocks a baby blue and sheer bodysuit while promoting sister Kourtney Kardashian's new wellness brand, Lemme. The 38-year-old made headlines this week for featuring on the vitamin company's Instagram. Of course, Khloe was dolled up and looking sensational while also flying the flag for 2022's biggest see-through rend. Khloe went blingy in a rhinestone bodysuit that drew attention to both her curves and her recent weight loss. She also made sure that the Kardashian family continues to be a well-oiled machine - sisters helping sisters.
Vogue

Jourdan Dunn Revisits One Of The Most Risqué Silhouettes Of The Noughties

Jourdan Dunn’s stylist, Justin Hamilton, once likened the model to a style chameleon. Body confidence is key when it comes to choosing something to wear to an event, and Jourdan isn’t afraid to show some skin. For the MOBO Awards, held at London’s OVO Arena Wembley on 30...
Us Weekly

Madonna Shares Rare Family Photo With All 6 Kids on Thanksgiving: ‘What I’m Thankful For’

Mama mode! Madonna spent Thanksgiving in the company of her six children. “What I’m thankful for…………. 💛,” the “Material Girl” songstress, 64, captioned a Friday, November 25, Instagram carousel of holiday photos. In one snap, Madonna posed for a rare family portrait with all her children. Madonna wore a black dress, matching heels and fingerless gloves […]
MICHIGAN STATE
sheenmagazine.com

Armani Caesar Talks ‘The Liz 2’, Kodak Black Feature & More!

Armani Caesar is the first lady of Griselda Records, which means you know she’s coming with nothing short of hard-hitting bars, clever punchlines, and vivid storytelling. And what better cosign than to have some of hip-hop’s most well-respected lyricists backing you?. The Buffalo, New York native has been...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Hypebae

Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection

It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
Footwear News

Worst Dressed Looks From American Music Awards Red Carpet 2022, According to Twitter

With a star-studded lineup of performers, attendees and honorees, the 2022 American Music Awards certainly made a statement. With that included a wide range of statement-making outfits — both the good and the bad. At the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, musicians, influencers and more experimented with a range of textures, silhouettes and color to make a statement on the red carpet. However, some were greater misses than hits, whether from their simplicity, aesthetics or being just a little too over-the-top. Of course, Twitter users had a range of opinions and reactions to these ensembles, varying from improvements to comparisons from...
LOS ANGELES, CA
WWD

Miley Cyrus Wears Head-to-toe Gucci for ‘The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon’

Miley Cyrus appeared on Friday’s episode of “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” and delivered an edgy outfit, while teasing her upcoming New Year’s Eve special, “Miley’s New Year’s Eve Party,” which will be cohosted by her godmother and country singer Dolly Parton. For her interview, Cyrus donned a head-to-toe Gucci look.More from WWDCNN Heroes 2022 Red Carpet Fetes Celebrities & Honorees'The White Lotus' Season 2 Costumes for Jennifer Coolidge, Aubrey Plaza & More'Emily in Paris' Season 3 Premiere Red Carpet Fetes Lily Collins, Ashley Park & More Stars Cyrus wore a long black jacket with a matching pair of black...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
274K+
Followers
25K+
Post
88M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy