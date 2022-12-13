Vince Velasquez ready to 'take advantage' of opportunity with Pirates to return to rotation

Chicago White Sox pitcher Vince Velasquez (23) throws against the San Francisco Giants on Sunday, July 3, 2022, in San Francisco. The Pittsburgh Pirates signed the right-hander to a one-year contract on Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022.

When the Pittsburgh Pirates offered Vince Velasquez the chance to join their starting rotation, the 30-year-old right-hander had to make what he called “a quick decision.”

“I realized the opportunity that was being given was definitely something I wanted to take advantage of,” Velasquez said Tuesday at PNC Park after signing a one-year, $3.15 million contract, a week after he agreed to the deal during the Winter Meetings.

The Pirates’ 40-man roster is now full. They have yet to announce the signing of left-handed reliever Jarlin Garcia, who agreed last week to a $2.5 million contract for 2023 with a club option at $3.25 million for 2024. That signing would require a roster move.

Velasquez hopes to follow the path taken by a pair of left-handers who revived their careers on one-year deals with the Pirates, Tyler Anderson in 2021 and Jose Quintana this past season. Both were innings-eaters who provided experience and stability to a young rotation.

“That’s definitely in the back of my mind, realizing that I can definitely be one of those assets, one of the guys who come in,” Velasquez said. “Potentially be a leader but also take advantage of that opportunity that’s being granted.”

Velasquez went 3-3 with a 4.78 ERA and 1.23 WHIP and held opponents to a .235 batting average in 75 1/3 innings over 27 appearances, including nine starts, last season for the Chicago White Sox. He had a 2.92 ERA with 24 strikeouts, a .176 batting average against and 0.93 WHIP in his final 11 appearances, including one start.

A 2010 second-round pick by Houston, Velasquez has a 34-47 career record with a 4.93 ERA, 1.38 WHIP and .255 batting average against in 183 appearances, including 136 starts, with the Astros, Philadelphia Phillies, San Diego Padres and White Sox.

Velasquez offers a five-pitch mix that features a four-seam fastball that sits at 93.2 mph, as well as a slider, curveball, changeup and sinker.

“He has a starter’s repertoire,” Pirates general manager Ben Cherington said in a statement, “and we are looking forward to working with him and watching him start games in black and gold.”

Velasquez joins a starting rotation that returns right-handers Mitch Keller, JT Brubaker and Roansy Contreras. Two other righties, Zach Thompson (22 starts) and Bryse Wilson (20), made 20 or more starts but also worked out of the bullpen. The Pirates traded Quintana to the St. Louis Cardinals for Johan Oviedo, who made seven starts, and promoted rookie Luis Ortiz for four starts over the final month.

“Looking at the roster, it’s a young squad but tons of talent,” Velasquez said. “And I’m sure that’s mentioned a lot, but I can’t emphasize the motto coming into Pittsburgh. The motto was ‘the grit and the grind,’ and what the team can actually establish going into spring training is that grind and that hard work consistently, day in and day out.

“That’s what I’m looking forward to, realizing that. I can take advantage of this opportunity that’s presented itself.”