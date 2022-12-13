ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Flint Journal

‘True example of a leader:’ Flint community remembers Bryant ‘BB’ Nolden for dedication, initiative

FLINT, MI – Bryant “BB” Nolden often joked about a memory he shared with a colleague years ago on Flint City Council. It was the day of a council meeting when a big vote was taking place and Nolden wasn’t feeling well. Delrico Loyd, who he served on council with Nolden before becoming great friends, told him he needed to get up and come to the meeting.
The Flint Journal

Shiawassee County receives $680K grant to plan for mega site development

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI - A major infrastructure upgrade is coming soon to Shiawassee County. The Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) announced in a news release it has awarded Shiawassee County government a $680,000 Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) to support planning activities for future development of a land site located in Vernon Township and the city of Durand, which would become one of Michigan’s top potential mega sites for new businesses and jobs.
secondwavemedia.com

Year in Review: Midland County with Bridgette Gransden

The County of Midland covers 528 square miles. The 2020 United States Census reports the county has a population of 83,494. About half the people live in rural areas, while the other half live in the city of Midland. In addition to their own local municipality, they are served by the County of Midland government.
wsgw.com

McDonald-Rivet Sworn Into State Senate

Michigan State Senator Kristen McDonald-Rivet took her oath of office on Monday. McDonald-Rivet was sworn in by Michigan 70th District Court Judge A.T. Frank, whom she worked under in the 1990’s. McDonald-Rivet was elected to represent the 35th State Senate district over opponent Annette Glenn in November by a margin of nearly 7 percentage points in November.
abc12.com

Flint water bill relief fund receives $1.5 million, increases assistance levels

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The water bill relief fund for Flint residents received an influx of funding as the Great Lakes Water Authority is increasing eligibility and assistance levels. The authority's Board of Directors approved transferring $1.5 million into the Water Residential Assistance Program, which helps low-income households with bill...
kisswtlz.com

Schuette Takes Oath of Office

Thursday, Midland native, Bill G. Schuette took the oath of office for Representative in the State Legislature for the term beginning January 1, 2023. Schuette was sworn in the on the floor of the Michigan State House, by the Clerk of the House Gary Randall, while Schuette’s father, former Attorney General Bill Schuette held the family bible. The new representative of Michigan’s 95th State House district acknowledged the significance of the responsibility and the occasion, saying it was an honor to be sworn in on the House floor by by a legend of the institution, Clerk Gary Randall, and to have his father there. Schuette also announced the hiring of his office staff. Luke Derheim, formerly Campaign Manager for John Moolenaar’s Congressional Campaign, will serve as his Legislative Aide for Policy Services. Bill Azelton will be the Legislative Aide for Constituent Services.
MLive

Engineering company agrees to settle Flint kids water crisis case

FLINT, MI -- An engineering firm accused of negligence during the Flint water crisis has agreed to settle a civil lawsuit filed on behalf of four children who claimed they suffered brain damage because of their exposure to city water. Lockwood Andrews & Newman has agreed to an undisclosed settlement...
WNEM

Nurses paint hospital rooms' windows

Here are some of the stories we've been following. Meteorologist Mathieu Mondro has your afternoon forecast. Tuesday, Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley took the stage at the Capitol theatre to give his third State of the City address, the first in-person one since the pandemic. TV5 News Update: Wednesday morning, Dec....
The Saginaw News

Who will be appointed to fill the open seat on Saginaw City Council?

SAGINAW, MI— After the recent vacancy caused by the sudden resignation of Autumn Scherzer, six Saginaw residents have thrown their nmaes into the ring to fill the position. Despite the Nov. 8 election only pitting then-sitting council members Bill Ostash, Scherzer, Michael Balls and Mayor Brenda Moore against challenger Pricilla Garcia, five new challengers will join Ostash on the list of applicants to replace Scherzer.
The Saginaw News

Michigan mom accused of catfishing own daughter, sending harassing messages for months

MOUNT PLEASANT, MI — An Isabella County woman is facing five felonies after allegedly catfishing two minors for several months, one of which is her own daughter. Having been arrested on Dec. 12, 42-year-old Kendra G. Licari is charged in Isabella County District Court with two counts each of using a computer to commit a crime and stalking a minor, plus one count of obstruction of justice. The computer charge is a 10-year felony, while the other two charges are five-year felonies.
The Flint Journal

Shiawassee County’s next sheriff is a lifelong county resident with 30 years service

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI – A longtime member of the Shiawassee County Sheriff’s Office has been selected to replace outgoing Sheriff Brian BeGole. Doug Chapman, who retired as a sergeant with the department in 2020 before returning to work part-time as a bailiff in the Shiawassee County Family Court, said Tuesday, Dec. 13, that he was still in shock about the news when speaking with MLive-The Flint Journal hours after being appointed to the position.
