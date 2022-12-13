Mississippi State’s head coach Mike Leach dies at 61

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Head coach of the Mississippi State University Bulldogs Mike Leach has passed away.

MSU announced Tuesday morning the death of Mike Leach on their Twitter account .

Leach was admitted into a hospital on Sunday about 125 miles from the Mississippi State campus.

It was later announced that he had been airlifted to a medical facility in Jackson on Monday and was hospitalized in critical condition .

Leach spent the last three seasons at Mississippi State where he went 19-17 as Bulldogs head coach, winning his final game, a 24-22 Egg Bowl win over rival University of Mississippi. After that game, Leach told ESPN that he dealt with pneumonia throughout the season but was feeling better.

Leach had a career record of 158-107, making head coaching stops at Texas Tech and Washington State before arriving in Starkville. He was 61 years old.

