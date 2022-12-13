ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Starkville, MS

Mississippi State’s head coach Mike Leach dies at 61

By Morgan Mitchell, Mike Ceide
 3 days ago

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Head coach of the Mississippi State University Bulldogs Mike Leach has passed away.

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach hospitalized in Jackson

MSU announced Tuesday morning the death of Mike Leach on their Twitter account .

Leach was admitted into a hospital on Sunday about 125 miles from the Mississippi State campus.

It was later announced that he had been airlifted to a medical facility in Jackson on Monday and was hospitalized in critical condition .

Leach spent the last three seasons at Mississippi State where he went 19-17 as Bulldogs head coach, winning his final game, a 24-22 Egg Bowl win over rival University of Mississippi.  After that game, Leach told ESPN that he dealt with pneumonia throughout the season but was feeling better.

Leach had a career record of 158-107, making head coaching stops at Texas Tech and Washington State before arriving in Starkville.  He was 61 years old.

