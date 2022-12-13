Read full article on original website
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police recruit arrested on domestic battery charges
Las Vegas (KSNV) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) recruit has been arrested following a recent domestic battery incident. Police identified the man as 28-year-old Jesus Gonzales-Mazo, who they say was arrested on Saturday, December 10. He was booked into the e Clark County Detention Center for...
news3lv.com
Families of victims pushback over Sisolak plan to commute death sentences
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Dave Mowen says it’s a pain that never goes away. “It was August 14, 1998,” he says. “And 8890 days which sounds strange to a lot of people, but I live day to day.”. Losing his son, Matt during a quadruple homicide...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas woman convicted of killing 5-year-old while babysitting gets life in prison
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Las Vegas woman convicted of killing a young boy she was babysitting last year was sentenced Wednesday to up to life in prison. Lauren Courtney, now 23, will be eligible for parole upon serving 20 years after pleading guilty to a first-degree murder charge in October, per court records.
news3lv.com
Police: Deadly shooting in northwest Las Vegas valley might be self-defense
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting reported in the northwest Las Vegas valley Thursday night as a possible case of self-defense. The incident was reported around 10:44 p.m. at a home on Fuchsia Vine Court, near Decatur Boulevard and Elkhorn Road, said Officer Aden OcampoGomez with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
news3lv.com
Sheriff's Office: Alleged home invader shot by resident in Pahrump
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect was shot twice by a homeowner during an alleged home invasion in Pahrump on Thursday, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a report of a shooting on Kellogg Road around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff's office said in a recorded video.
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Las Vegas man accused of shooting girlfriend's dog in domestic battery case
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A Las Vegas man is accused of shooting his girlfriend's dog in a case of alleged domestic violence this month, according to an arrest report. Ismael Robles, 30, was arrested on Dec. 7 on multiple counts, including willful torture or maiming of an animal and domestic battery.
news3lv.com
Arrest report: Suspect caught on video fleeing scene of deadly stabbing in Las Vegas alley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Surveillance video captured a suspect fleeing from the scene of a deadly stabbing in a Las Vegas alley earlier this month, according to an arrest report, and police say they found a trail of blood leading to his apartment. Joshua Billings, 27, was taken into...
news3lv.com
79-year-old man dies after being struck by minivan in central Las Vegas valley
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A 79-year-old man died after being struck by a minivan while crossing a street in a motorized wheelchair this week, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said. The collision was reported at Decatur and Charleston boulevards just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 15, according to a news release from LVMPD.
news3lv.com
Up to $50k reward offered as USPS officials look to identify suspects in recent robbery
Las Vegas (KSNV) — Officials with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service are asking for the public's help locating the suspects responsible for a recent robbery of a U.S. Postal Service Letter Carrier in Las Vegas. The incident happened on Friday, December 9, at around 11:30 a.m. at 3525 Jungle...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas police: 15-year-old reported missing found safe
UPDATE, 8:25 AM | Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say Lidia Chavez-Flores has been found safe. No other details were provided. ORIGINAL | Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a 15-year-old girl reported missing this week from the south valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say Lidia Chavez-Flores was...
news3lv.com
Clark County DA voices 'many concerns' over possible death sentence commutations
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County's district attorney said he has "many concerns" when it comes to the possible reprieve for all of Nevada's death row inmates. Steve Wolfson said in a statement provided to News 3 on Friday that he and other district attorneys in the state are looking at options leading up to the Nevada Board of Pardons meeting on Tuesday.
news3lv.com
USPS sound alarm amid rise in crimes against mail carriers
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The United States Postal Inspection Service is sounding the alarm, citing a rise in mail carrier robberies. Trevor Hudson serves as a postal inspector with the agency. He says more and more criminals are targeting postal workers in hopes to grab gift cards, cash, and confidential information that could be used to steal someone’s identity.
news3lv.com
Preliminary hearing set for ex-UNLV basketball recruit charged in deadly crash
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A preliminary hearing is now scheduled for spring in the case of a former UNLV basketball recruit charged with DUI in a 2020 deadly crash. Las Vegas Justice Court records show that the hearing for Zaon Collins was set for April 6 during a status check on Thursday. He is charged with DUI and reckless driving resulting in death.
news3lv.com
Mohave County Sheriff's Office identifies man found dead in wash near Bullhead City
Las Vegas (KSNV) — The Mohave County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) has identified the man found dead inside a wash near Bullhead City in August. The Mohave County Medical Examiner's Office positively identified the body as 53-year-old Steven Edward Goggil of Bullhead City, MCSO said in a press release. Goggil...
news3lv.com
Donations sought to help dog found in Las Vegas suffering from severe mange
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The Animal Foundation is asking for some help to treat a 1-year-old dog found suffering from severe mange on the streets of Las Vegas. The Foundation said in a Facebook post that Penny came into the shelter on Wednesday night "in itchy agony." Mange is...
news3lv.com
Traffic safety expert calls on community to follow road laws following several crashes
Las Vegas (KSNV) — This week continues to be a dangerous one on the roads here in Southern Nevada, with yet another multi-vehicle crash on Wednesday. It started Sunday with a suspected DUI crash in North Las Vegas that killed two toddlers. On Tuesday, there was a terrible crash...
news3lv.com
Workshop held in North Las Vegas about new ticketing laws in 2023
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Dozens of people packed a local North Las Vegas community center to hear about a new bill that will decriminalize minor traffic offenses. The workshop hosted by Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II was held at the Pearson Community Center. Community leaders gave details regarding Assembly Bill 116, which goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
news3lv.com
Lake Mead Park Rangers seek victim assaulted by group while camping
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — U.S. Park Rangers of Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Special Agents with the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB) are seeking information from the public to identify a male assault victim. Park rangers say that on the evening of August 28, 2022, an...
news3lv.com
Boaters rally on Strip protesting potential Lake Mead ramp closures
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Lake Mead boaters are rallying to fight against a potential full closure. Locals gathered in a parade of boats along the Strip in protest on Friday. Recently published plans revealed the National Park Service is considering a complete shutdown of all five marinas. Many argue...
news3lv.com
Las Vegas law enforcement host annual 'Santa in the Crosswalk' event
LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Santa made a visit to the valley this morning, looking for people on the naughty list. He walked through a crosswalk at Las Vegas Boulevard and Bruce with a radio to notify his 'reindeer' that a driver did not yield when he was crossing the street.
