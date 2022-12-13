ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Las Vegas police recruit arrested on domestic battery charges

Las Vegas (KSNV) — A Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) recruit has been arrested following a recent domestic battery incident. Police identified the man as 28-year-old Jesus Gonzales-Mazo, who they say was arrested on Saturday, December 10. He was booked into the e Clark County Detention Center for...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Police: Deadly shooting in northwest Las Vegas valley might be self-defense

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting reported in the northwest Las Vegas valley Thursday night as a possible case of self-defense. The incident was reported around 10:44 p.m. at a home on Fuchsia Vine Court, near Decatur Boulevard and Elkhorn Road, said Officer Aden OcampoGomez with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Sheriff's Office: Alleged home invader shot by resident in Pahrump

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A suspect was shot twice by a homeowner during an alleged home invasion in Pahrump on Thursday, according to the Nye County Sheriff's Office. Deputies responded to a report of a shooting on Kellogg Road around 9:30 p.m. Thursday, the sheriff's office said in a recorded video.
PAHRUMP, NV
Las Vegas police: 15-year-old reported missing found safe

UPDATE, 8:25 AM | Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say Lidia Chavez-Flores has been found safe. No other details were provided. ORIGINAL | Authorities are asking for the public's help to find a 15-year-old girl reported missing this week from the south valley. Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say Lidia Chavez-Flores was...
LAS VEGAS, NV
Clark County DA voices 'many concerns' over possible death sentence commutations

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Clark County's district attorney said he has "many concerns" when it comes to the possible reprieve for all of Nevada's death row inmates. Steve Wolfson said in a statement provided to News 3 on Friday that he and other district attorneys in the state are looking at options leading up to the Nevada Board of Pardons meeting on Tuesday.
CLARK COUNTY, NV
USPS sound alarm amid rise in crimes against mail carriers

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — The United States Postal Inspection Service is sounding the alarm, citing a rise in mail carrier robberies. Trevor Hudson serves as a postal inspector with the agency. He says more and more criminals are targeting postal workers in hopes to grab gift cards, cash, and confidential information that could be used to steal someone’s identity.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Preliminary hearing set for ex-UNLV basketball recruit charged in deadly crash

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — A preliminary hearing is now scheduled for spring in the case of a former UNLV basketball recruit charged with DUI in a 2020 deadly crash. Las Vegas Justice Court records show that the hearing for Zaon Collins was set for April 6 during a status check on Thursday. He is charged with DUI and reckless driving resulting in death.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Workshop held in North Las Vegas about new ticketing laws in 2023

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Dozens of people packed a local North Las Vegas community center to hear about a new bill that will decriminalize minor traffic offenses. The workshop hosted by Clark County Commissioner William McCurdy II was held at the Pearson Community Center. Community leaders gave details regarding Assembly Bill 116, which goes into effect on Jan. 1, 2023.
NORTH LAS VEGAS, NV
Lake Mead Park Rangers seek victim assaulted by group while camping

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — U.S. Park Rangers of Lake Mead National Recreation Area and Special Agents with the National Park Service Investigative Services Branch (ISB) are seeking information from the public to identify a male assault victim. Park rangers say that on the evening of August 28, 2022, an...
BOULDER CITY, NV
Boaters rally on Strip protesting potential Lake Mead ramp closures

LAS VEGAS (KSNV) — Lake Mead boaters are rallying to fight against a potential full closure. Locals gathered in a parade of boats along the Strip in protest on Friday. Recently published plans revealed the National Park Service is considering a complete shutdown of all five marinas. Many argue...
BOULDER CITY, NV

