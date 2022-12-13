ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Poca, WV

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wchstv.com

Firefighters: Driver injured after vehicle crashes into building in Nicholas County

NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A driver was taken to the hospital Friday after their vehicle crashed into an abandoned building in Nicholas County, firefighters said. The crash was reported just after 9:45 a.m. in the 14000 block of Turnpike Road, according to Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department. Nobody was in the building at the time of the incident.
NICHOLAS COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

New developments surface in search for missing Wood County woman

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — An intense, round-the-clock investigation is underway for a Wood County woman who went missing earlier this month. The Parkersburg Police Department is asking for public assistance in finding 27-year-old Gretchen Fleming, of Vienna. Detectives report she was last seen the night of Dec. 4 but...
WOOD COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Missing man found safe in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 2:40 p.m., 12/14/22. A man who was reported missing in Kanawha County was found safe Wednesday, deputies said. Terry Dewayne Hodges, 71, of Sissonville was found safe Wednesday afternoon by the Charleston Police Department, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said. ORIGINAL STORY.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

Dunbar man pleaded guilty to federal gun crime following Leon Sullivan Way shooting

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County man is facing prison time after firing at a Charleston storefront during an altercation with two other men in June of this year. Jamon Lewis Woodson, 39, of Dunbar pleaded guilty Friday to being a felon in possession of ammunition in connection with a shooting outside Jet Life Apparel on Leon Sullivan Way, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
CHARLESTON, WV
wchstv.com

Silver Bridge disaster remembered on 55th anniversary

POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WCHS) — Thursday marked the 55th anniversary of the Silver Bridge disaster. It was only 10 days until Christmas and most people crossing the bridge were heading home. Others were heading out to run some last-minute errands. All were unaware that the normal commute would end in one of the deadliest bridge disasters West Virginia has ever seen.
POINT PLEASANT, WV
wchstv.com

Trial begins for man charged in fatal shooting after intervening in domestic dispute

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The trial for a man charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Cabell County is underway. Carl Rose Jr., 40, of Milton has been charged with the murder of 54-year-old Bowling Green, Ky. resident James Anthony Oldham. Police said the shooting occurred after Rose intervened in a domestic dispute between Oldham and his wife on May 26, 2021.
CABELL COUNTY, WV
wchstv.com

WVDOT announces new traffic pattern for I-64 east near Huntington

CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Transportation officials announced Wednesday a new traffic pattern will affect drivers in Cabell County. Eastbound traffic along Interstate 64 near Huntington will be temporarily shifted as crews work to widen the roadway, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation.
CABELL COUNTY, WV

