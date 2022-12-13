Read full article on original website
Firefighters: Driver injured after vehicle crashes into building in Nicholas County
NICHOLAS COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A driver was taken to the hospital Friday after their vehicle crashed into an abandoned building in Nicholas County, firefighters said. The crash was reported just after 9:45 a.m. in the 14000 block of Turnpike Road, according to Keslers Cross Lanes Volunteer Fire Department. Nobody was in the building at the time of the incident.
New developments surface in search for missing Wood County woman
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WCHS) — An intense, round-the-clock investigation is underway for a Wood County woman who went missing earlier this month. The Parkersburg Police Department is asking for public assistance in finding 27-year-old Gretchen Fleming, of Vienna. Detectives report she was last seen the night of Dec. 4 but...
No injuries reported after school bus rear-ended by vehicle in Putnam County
PUTNAM COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — No injuries were reported after a school bus was struck by a vehicle Thursday morning in Putnam County. The crash was reported near Cow Creek Road and Spring Road in the Hurricane area, Putnam County dispatchers said. A school bus with kids onboard was...
Dispatchers: Train strikes vehicle in Kanawha County, one person injured
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dispatchers in Kanawha County report one person was injured Wednesday evening after a vehicle was struck by a train. Dispatchers said the crash occurred about 6:20 p.m. on Crown Hill Drive. The incident has temporarily closed portions of MacCorkle Avenue as emergency crews work to...
Missing man found safe in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 2:40 p.m., 12/14/22. A man who was reported missing in Kanawha County was found safe Wednesday, deputies said. Terry Dewayne Hodges, 71, of Sissonville was found safe Wednesday afternoon by the Charleston Police Department, the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office said. ORIGINAL STORY.
Dispatchers: One westbound I-64 lane still closed after crane goes over hillside
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED: 8:45 a.m., 12/15/22. Dispatchers said one westbound lane remains closed Thursday morning after a crane went over a hillside in Cabell County. The incident was reported Wednesday evening near the 29th Street exit. ORIGINAL STORY. Dispatchers in Cabell County report a crane went...
Records: Man accused of shooting his ex-wife's male friend during argument in Mingo County
MINGO COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — An eastern Kentucky man is accused of shooting a male friend of his ex-wife during an argument Thursday in Mingo County while two children were present, court records said. Devin Browning, 22, of Belfry, Kentucky, is charged with malicious wounding and three counts of...
Carjacking victim unsure if suspect knew his elderly father was inside the vehicle
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Charleston carjacking victim isn't sure if the suspect realized his elderly father was inside the sport utility vehicle when it was stolen. The suspect is now behind bars, but not before a wild ride led law enforcement on a pursuit through the capital city.
Lawsuit filed over mudslide that devastated a home and displaced a family in Man, W.Va.
MAN, W.Va. (WCHS) — It has been nearly five months since a mudslide destroyed a home in Man, W.Va., displacing a family. A mess was left behind at the beginning of August, one that still has not been cleaned up. Now a lawsuit has been filed by the landlord...
Dunbar man pleaded guilty to federal gun crime following Leon Sullivan Way shooting
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County man is facing prison time after firing at a Charleston storefront during an altercation with two other men in June of this year. Jamon Lewis Woodson, 39, of Dunbar pleaded guilty Friday to being a felon in possession of ammunition in connection with a shooting outside Jet Life Apparel on Leon Sullivan Way, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Southern District of West Virginia.
Silver Bridge disaster remembered on 55th anniversary
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WCHS) — Thursday marked the 55th anniversary of the Silver Bridge disaster. It was only 10 days until Christmas and most people crossing the bridge were heading home. Others were heading out to run some last-minute errands. All were unaware that the normal commute would end in one of the deadliest bridge disasters West Virginia has ever seen.
Trial begins for man charged in fatal shooting after intervening in domestic dispute
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The trial for a man charged in connection to a fatal shooting in Cabell County is underway. Carl Rose Jr., 40, of Milton has been charged with the murder of 54-year-old Bowling Green, Ky. resident James Anthony Oldham. Police said the shooting occurred after Rose intervened in a domestic dispute between Oldham and his wife on May 26, 2021.
Juvenile taken into custody in connection with school threats in McDowell, Wyoming
MCDOWELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A juvenile was taken into custody this week after threats were reported at schools in McDowell and Wyoming counties, deputies said. The McDowell County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release it was first contacted by deputies in Wyoming County about a threat called into one of their schools by a juvenile in McDowell.
Montgomery man accused of showing handgun when retail worker confronted him for stealing
MONTGOMERY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Montgomery police said a man was arrested after he was accused of showing a handgun when a retail worker confronted him for stealing from a convenience store. Shairese Akoma Thompson, 23, of Montgomery was charged with robbery, according to a criminal complaint filed in Kanawha...
WVDOT announces new traffic pattern for I-64 east near Huntington
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Transportation officials announced Wednesday a new traffic pattern will affect drivers in Cabell County. Eastbound traffic along Interstate 64 near Huntington will be temporarily shifted as crews work to widen the roadway, according to a news release from the West Virginia Department of Transportation.
Prosecutors: Man accused of fatally shooting family member pleads not guilty
GALLIA COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — A man accused of fatally shooting a family member over the weekend in Gallia County, Ohio, pleaded not guilty to murder Tuesday, prosecutors said. Bobby Coon, 40, of Gallipolis was arrested after Larry M. Coon, 44, of Pomeroy was shot Sunday evening, according to...
Somber day: Thursday, Dec. 15, marks 55th anniversary of Silver Bridge disaster
POINT PLEASANT, W.Va. (WCHS) — Fifty-five years ago on Thursday, Dec. 15, the deadliest bridge disaster in modern history left its mark on West Virginia and a nation – the Sliver Bridge collapse in Point Pleasant. The 2,200-foot bridge collapsed into the freezing waters of the Ohio River...
Kanawha County deputies act as Santa's helpers for annual 'Cops and Kids' program
NITRO, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies were acting as Santa's helpers this week, spreading Christmas cheer to kids from the area. It was all part of the Kanawha County Deputy Sheriff's Association's annual "Cops and Kids" program. About 25 kids and their families ran around the Nitro Walmart,...
Kanawha magistrate resigns after being accused of berating police officers in court
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County magistrate whose resignation goes into effect on Friday has been publicly admonished by the state's Judicial Investigation Commission after being accused of berating police officers in court. Magistrate Ward Harshbarger III has agreed to never again seek judicial office in West Virginia...
Street closures, detours announced for Thursday's Charleston Christmas Parade
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston officials announced the street closures and detours that will be in place for the Charleston Christmas Parade. The event is scheduled to begin 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 15. Street closures and detours will be in effect during the following times and locations:. 3:30 p.m.
