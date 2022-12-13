Read full article on original website
NECN
NH Officer Hit by Another Police Cruiser Amid Slick Conditions
A police officer in Hollis, New Hampshire was hit Friday morning by another police cruiser that was sliding on the road due to the winter weather, according to a news release. Hollis police responded at around 6:45 a.m. Friday to the area of Silver Lake Road near Federal Hill Road for a report of a vehicle going off the road because of the weather, the agency said.
NECN
Person Dies After Being Hit by Truck at Shipping Facility in Franklin
A person died after being hit by a truck in Franklin, Massachusetts, Friday morning, police said. First responders were called to the local warehouse run by XPO Logistics, a trucking company, about 6:32 a.m., police said. They found the person on the ground, not breathing, and he was pronounced dead after being taken to Milford Hospital.
NECN
New Murder Charge for Man Caught Jumping From Roxbury High-Rise
The man who allegedly tried jumping out of a 12th-story apartment where a dead body was found in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood Sunday has now been charged with murder. Michael Perry, 37, is due to face the charge in Boston Municipal Court Friday afternoon, according to the Suffolk County District Attorney's Office. They identified the man who died as Jose Aponte.
NECN
Man Dies After Being Hit by Amtrak Train in Exeter, NH
A man was fatally hit by an Amtrak train in Exeter, New Hampshire, Thursday in what authorities believe was a suicide attempt, police said. Exeter police said that the pedestrian, a man whose name wasn't given but who wasn't from the area, was struck and killed in the area of the Front Street train tracks, close to the Exeter train station. The incident was reported about 10:05 a.m.
NECN
Highway Sign Falls, Lands on Vehicle on I-93 in Somerville
The morning commute came to a halt in Somerville, Massachusetts, Friday morning when part of a large green highway sign came crashing down onto an SUV on Interstate 93. Around 9:10 a.m., a portion of an overhead sign came loose and landed in the right travel lane of I-93 north near Sullivan Square, Massachusetts Department of Transportation officials said.
NECN
Lowell Police Investigating Pedestrian Accident in Front of Elementary School, Delays Expected
Police in Lowell, Massachusetts, say they are investigating a pedestrian accident in front of the Lincoln Elementary School on Chelmsford Street on Wednesday morning. They said Chelmsford Street is closed from Lincoln Street to Nottingham Street, and asked people to avoid the area. Traffic will be redirected and delays should be expected.
NECN
Lawrence Heating System Issue Sends at Least 11 to Hospital
A heating system at a building in Lawrence, Massachusetts, sent a number of people to the hospital Thursday, officials said. The Lawrence Fire Department initially called the problem a gas leak at the building on Lawrence Street near the Hayden Schofield Playstead, saying multiple people were taken to the hospital. A firefighter on the scene said at least 11 people were hospitalized.
NECN
14-Year-Old Girl Grazed by Bullet in Jamaica Plain, Boston Police Say
Police say a teenage girl was grazed by a bullet after shots were fired in Boston's Jamaica Plain neighborhood Thursday afternoon. The Boston Police Department said the shooting occurred before 4 p.m. on the 100 block of Boylston Street, near the Samuel Adams brewery. Police said the condition of the...
NECN
NH Man Accused of Stealing Amazon Truck
A New Hampshire man is accused of stealing an Amazon truck, crashing it, then stealing another vehicle last Tuesday in Manchester, New Hampshire. Shawn Cadieux, 38, was arrested in Hollis after driving through Manchester and Derry, according to authorities. Manchester police say an Amazon delivery driver flagged them down to...
NECN
Fatal Shooting Under Investigation in Roxbury
Boston police have confirmed that a man has died after a shooting overnight in the city's Roxbury neighborhood. The shooting was reported around 11:20 p.m. Wednesday on Kensington Street, according to Boston EMS. No one was transported from the scene, they said. Police announced in a press release Thursday morning...
NECN
Boston Police Looking for Missing 15-Year-Old
The teenager has been found, and the missing person alert has been canceled. Below is an earlier version of this story. Boston Police are looking for a 15-year-old that has been missing since Wednesday. They asked for the public's help finding Jeyla Priscilla Monteiro, she was last seen Wednesday at...
NECN
Family, Friends Shocked After Woman Found Dead in Apparent Homicide in Stoughton
A search remained underway Wednesday morning for the person responsible for an apparent homicide in Stoughton, Massachusetts. Law enforcement on Tuesday said they found a 40-year-old dead inside a shed on Park Street, and investigators were still working to answer the questions surrounding this case. Authorities have secured a search...
NECN
Police Say Man, Woman From Webster Reported Missing Were Found Safe
Police in Webster, Massachusetts, said they have located an elderly couple who went missing earlier this week, prompting them to issue a Silver Alert. have issued a Silver Alert for two people last seen Tuesday evening in Shrewsbury. Janusz Melewski, 77, and Stanislawa Melewski, 94, were believed to have left...
NECN
Man Arrested After 68-Year-Old Woman Attacked in Roxbury
A man was arrested Thursday after a 68-year-old woman was assaulted earlier this month in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood. The Boston Police Department shared a surveillance photo earlier in the day asking the public's help to identify a person of interest in the incident. The department later announced that 34-year-old Ranlee Flores of Roxbury had been arrested.
NECN
Body Pulled From Harbor in Downtown Boston
A person's body was found in the water of Boston Harbor downtown on Friday, police said. The body was pulled from the water at Long Wharf, according to the Boston Police Department. Police didn't immediately say if foul play is suspected, but a spokesman said detectives were investigating. Now a...
NECN
Man Accused of Attacking Woman in Roxbury Appears in Court as Community Activists Watch on
The man accused of attacking a 68-year-old woman in Boston's Roxbury neighborhood is behind bars. Police said he went after two women in a matter of days and community members are worried violence on the vulnerable is becoming a trend. Ranlee Flores, 34, of Roxbury faced a judge Friday on...
NECN
Parent Accused of Threatening School Superintendent in Concord, Mass.
A parent has been arrested in Concord, Massachusetts, after allegedly threatening the superintendent of schools. In a letter sent to the school community Wednesday, police said the parent made a specific threat against Dr. Laurie Hunter on Monday. Police were called in and that parent was arrested. The Middlesex County...
NECN
One of the Best Places to Get Square Pizza ‘Round Boston
There are many different styles of pizza, and one type that is cooked in a pan sometimes brings to mind meals from days past – though perhaps meals that were memorable in a not-so-good way. Indeed, the rectangular slices of Sicilian pizza or bakery pizza that can be found...
NECN
Salem Police Seize Drugs Disguised to Look Like Skittles, Starburst
Police in Salem, Massachusetts, recently seized a significant amount of marijuana products disguised to look like Skittles and other popular children's candy brands. Detectives served an arrest and search warrant on Dec. 1 at an apartment on Lafayette Street as part of an ongoing investigation into illegal drug sales. As a result, police said Michael Bradley, 40, a resident of the apartment building, was arrested and significant amounts of marijuana, THC products, psychedelic mushrooms, cash and drug paraphernalia were seized. The exact value was not released.
NECN
Overnight Snow Squalls Hit Boston Area
If you're in Greater Boston, you may be waking up to a light dusting of snow on your car and driveway. Overnight snow squalls turned the city and its surrounding area into a winter wonderland for a brief period. The squalls hit Boston around 2 a.m. Wednesday, before progressing to...
