A man was fatally hit by an Amtrak train in Exeter, New Hampshire, Thursday in what authorities believe was a suicide attempt, police said. Exeter police said that the pedestrian, a man whose name wasn't given but who wasn't from the area, was struck and killed in the area of the Front Street train tracks, close to the Exeter train station. The incident was reported about 10:05 a.m.

EXETER, NH ・ 1 DAY AGO