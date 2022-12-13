Read full article on original website
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Update: Longstanding Marshalls Location Permanently Closing on January 14, 2023Joel EisenbergMinneapolis, MN
Major discount store chain closing another Minnesota locationKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train arrives in the Twin CitiesLimitless Production Group LLCSaint Paul, MN
mnhockeyhub.com
Studying the state rankings reveals a great Saturday coming up
No. 1 Wayzata at No. 7 Andover is among big weekend appointments. Macklin Yelle handled the puck for Andover on Thursday during a 3-2 overtime victory at Champlin Park. Andover, ranked seventh in Class 2A, takes on No. 1 Wayzata on Saturday afternoon. (Drew Herron, Special to the Star Tribune)
realtynewsreport.com
Hines Tower Rising Next to Minnesota Twins Field
MINNEAPOLIS – (Realty News Report) – Houston-based Hines has signed a key tenant in its new North Loop Green, a mixed-use development adjacent to Target Field stadium, home of the Minnesota Twins. Located in downtown Minneapolis, the transit-oriented development, served by a transit rail line, is under construction...
There must be something in the water
People who grew up in the communities where 3M dumped chemical waste for decades wonder why so many of them got cancer as kids, and why justice is elusive. The post There must be something in the water appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Local Businesses Plan Big Expansion Projects
ST. PAUL (WJON News) - Two local businesses will share $4.6 million to help create more jobs in Minnesota. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz announced that Little Falls-based Wabash and Wiha Tools USA, based in Monticello, will join businesses in Brooklyn Park and Hastings in receiving funding to expand their business and create more than 270 new jobs in the next three years.
It’s no mystery: Mary Jo Pehl returns to Eden Prairie
In 1989, the soon-to-bit-hit-comedy TV show, “Mystery Science Theater 3000,” the brainchild of Minnesota comedian Joel Hodgson and television producer Jim Mallon, and further developed by fellow comedians Trace Beaulieu and head writer Mike Nelson, had just taken a big step forward. In addition to being the signature program for a new cable TV enterprise, [...]
Here's how much more snow is possible through Friday night in Minnesota
UPDATE: Snow emergencies have been declared in Minneapolis, St. Paul, and many other metro cities. The North Shore of Lake Superior continues to get slammed by a powerful winter storm, but snow is also accumulating everywhere else in Minnesota and up to 8 more inches could pile up in some places by the time the snow is done Friday night.
beckerspayer.com
UnitedHealth purchases $1.15M Minnesota office space
UnitedHealthcare purchased a $1.15M building near its existing offices in Minnetonka, Minn., Minneapolis/St. Paul Business Journal reported Dec. 13. The one-story building located on an 8,500 square foot property is the third the payer has purchased in Opus Business Park in Minnetonka, according to the outlet. UnitedHealth Group's headquarters are east of the three UnitedHealthcare buildings.
tcbmag.com
Pohlad Companies Selects Top Executives for United Properties
Minneapolis-based United Properties, a major real estate investment and development company in the Midwest, will enter 2023 with new leadership. United Properties on Wednesday announced Matt Van Slooten will lead the enterprise as CEO and Chris Pohlad was chosen to serve as chief of staff. The business is owned by Pohlad Companies.
stthomas.edu
St. Thomas Community Mourns the Loss of First-year Student Layla Julien
The University of St. Thomas community is mourning after learning that Layla Julien, a first-year student studying business administration and communication, passed away on Dec. 13 after a battle with cancer. Julien had been diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor during her senior year at Minnetonka High School. This fall...
Big On Fresh! Check Out This Beef Steer Checking Out A Minnesota Kwik Trip!
I know Kwik Trip is all in on the phrase big on fresh, low on price but this beef steer in Hutchinson simply wanted to see it for himself. Someone was able to take a pic of the heifer and Kwik Trip got a hold of it and the rest is internet history!
Toxic: 3M knew its chemicals were harmful decades ago, but didn’t tell the public, government
3M knew its chemicals were toxic decades ago, but didn’t tell the public or government, internal documents show. The post Toxic: 3M knew its chemicals were harmful decades ago, but didn’t tell the public, government appeared first on Minnesota Reformer.
Pearson's Candy Company sold to California candy maker
A Minneapolis-based investment firm has sold the iconic Pearson's Candy Company to California-based Annabelle Candy Co. Spell Capital Partners, which purchased St. Paul-based Pearson's in 2018, announced the deal this week. Jim Rikkers, senior managing director of Spell Capital, said in statement that the firm modernized and improved efficiencies at...
Lawsuit filed against owner of Eagan-based coin company
ST PAUL, Minn. — When Joan Williamson started giving collectible coins as gifts, her family at first thought nothing. A lifelong nurse, they knew Joan was smart, independent and not easily fooled, but were instantly suspicious when they saw dozens of the coins all over her California home. “They're...
mprnews.org
Elko New Market's plan to tap aquifer for bottled water plant draws residents' ire
Residents of the small town of Elko New Market are pushing back against a California company’s plan to build a bottled water plant in their community south of the Twin Cities in Scott County. Niagara Bottling is proposing to invest $125 million to build a 425,000-square-foot facility in the...
iheart.com
The Best Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins And Dives’ In Minnesota
If Guy Fieri and his spiky hair walk into a restaurant, you know it's about to be good. As the host of Food Network's Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives, Fieri has visited more than 1,250 restaurants over the show's 40 seasons —So it's safe to say he knows a thing or two about delicious food.
740thefan.com
1 shot, killed during law enforcement encounter in Minnesota
MINNEAPOLIS — One person was shot and killed during an incident involving law enforcement southwest of the Twin Cities overnight, officials said Thursday. State Bureau of Criminal Apprehension spokeswoman Bonney Bowman said it occurred in New Auburn, a city of about 400 residents roughly 60 miles southwest of Minneapolis.
ccxmedia.org
Brooklyn Center Municipal Liquor Store Losses Topped $51K in 2021
A state audit released this week gives us a closer look at how Minnesota’s municipal liquor stores fared in 2021. Of the 212 in the state, Brooklyn Center suffered the greatest financial loss. “With the killing of Daunte Wright, both stores got looted. Everything got destroyed,” said Tom Agnes,...
Police chase turns into foot chase in Golden Valley
GOLDEN VALLEY, Minn. – Traffic management cameras caught suspects fleeing police on foot Wednesday night on an Interstate 394 exit ramp in Golden Valley.In the video, multiple squad cars are seen surrounding an SUV, when someone jumps out and takes off running through a parking lot.That person then disappears behind a building with officers right behind them.There is no word yet on if those officers caught up with them, or what they were wanted for.
State Patrol – Alcohol Involved in Fatal Crash on Snowy Highway
Minneapolis, MN (KROC-AM News) - The State Patrol is reporting weather conditions and alcohol may have contributed to a fatal traffic crash early today in Minneapolis. The victim of the deadly incident has been identified as 39-year-old Sean Stout of Bloomington. The State Patrol says he was driving an SUV east on Highway 62 just before 2 AM when the vehicle drifted off the snow and ice-covered road and crashed into the 34th Avenue Bridge on the north edge of the Twin Cities airport near the entrance to the Minnesota Air National Guard base.
Driver dies in Hwy. 62 bridge crash during overnight snowfall
A man is dead after crashing his car in snowy conditions in Minneapolis early Thursday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Jeep Wrangler was traveling eastbound on Highway 62 Thursday morning. Just before 2 a.m., as the driver approached 34th Avenue, he drifted off the road and struck a bridge.
