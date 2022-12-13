ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Boy, 14, in life-threatening condition after crashing stolen Kia

By Tommy Wiita
Bring Me The News
 3 days ago
Tommy Wiita

A 14-year-old boy has life-threatening injuries after allegedly crashing a stolen Kia in Minneapolis Sunday night.

Police say the boy crashed the stolen vehicle near 39th Avenue N. and Upton Avenue N. in north Minneapolis at around 10:40 p.m. He was taken to North Memorial Medical Center, where he is in a life-threatening condition.

Authorities believe speed is a contributing factor in the crash.

There has been a massive rise of thefts involving Kias and Hyundais in the past few years due to a well-publicized series of videos on TikTok that show how to steal them using basic electronic equipment.

According to the Minneapolis Police Department, thefts involving Kias and Hyundais are up 893% from this point last year.

Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O’Hara called the incident a "tragedy" and highlighted the growing issue relating to Kia and Hyundai thefts.

“This is an absolute tragedy as a young life hangs in the balance. The ease by which certain Kia and Hyundai vehicles can be stolen creates too great an opportunity for this crime. Not only does this endanger youth, but it also endangers everyone near them when they are behind the wheel," O'Hara said in a statement.

"Further, some of these vehicles are then used to facilitate more serious crime and harm in our communities. This requires a community response that includes immediate action by the public, the criminal justice system, and those who provide services for our youth. It also requires immediate action by these auto manufacturing companies.”

Kia, Hyundai thefts skyrocket

Social media videos revealed a technique of stealing certain makes and models of the vehicles due to flaws in their ignition sequences. Owners of the vehicles have filed a nationwide class action lawsuit against the companies in response, Tech Crunch previously reported.

In October, a 16-year-old in St. Paul stole a Kia by inserting "a small tab." The 2011-2021 models are targeted due to a mechanical glitch that makes it so someone can turn on the car without an ignition key or push to start fob.

According to MPD, all auto thefts in 2022 are up 48% from 2021, with 5,868 reported compared to 3,966 during the same timeframe.

A more detailed look at auto thefts in Minneapolis, courtesy of MPD:

  • MPD says 2,166 thefts involving Kias and Hyundais have been reported in 2022.
  • By the same date in 2020 there were 227, and in 2021 there were 250.
  • In 2022, 131 Kia and Hyundai vehicles have been stolen more than once, with five of those being stolen three times this year.

Data also shows the stolen vehicles being involved in violent crimes and/or crashes within the city. MPD says stolen Kias and Hyundais have are suspected or confirmed as being involved this year in:

  • 5 homicide cases
  • 11 shootings
  • 12 shots-fired incidents
  • 34 robberies
  • 5 armed with a gun incidents
  • 212 hit-and-run incidents

Staying safe, alert

MPD is asking owners of Kias and Hyundais to be proactive against this sudden surge in thefts.

Police recommend the following:

  • Use an anti-theft device like a high-visibility steering wheel lock
  • When possible, park your vehicle in a garage
  • Park in well-lit areas
  • Lock the doors
  • Take your keys or fob with you. Police note, historically, one-third of all auto thefts involved the key being left inside the vehicle (including spare keys or fobs).
  • Never leave your car running with the keys in the ignition
  • Don't leave any valuables in the vehicle

Those who experience auto theft should contact the police immediately and provide the following information:

  • Year, make, model and color of vehicle stolen
  • License plate number
  • VIN number
  • Any characteristics that makes the vehicle unique

Victims should also contact their respective insurance companies within 24 hours to make a report.

The police department also is offering a limited supply of steering wheel locking devices for someone who has had their Kia or Hyundai stolen without keys, who have filed a theft report for MPD and still drive the vehicle in question.

Individuals will also need to provide their corresponding eight-digit case number to obtain one of the devices. They will be given out on a first-come, first-serve basis, according to MPD.

Note: The details provided in this story are based on the police’s latest version of events, and may be subject to change.

