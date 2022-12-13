Read full article on original website
Former Mahoning County prosecutor named Prosecutor of the Year
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Former Mahoning County Prosecutor Paul Gains was named Prosecutor of the Year. Gains just retired from the position on Nov. 30 after serving the county for decades. The Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association announced Thursday that Gains was named Prosecutor of the Year for “exceptional representation...
Lunch with Legislators features State Rep.-elect McNally
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown-Warren Regional Chamber held a Lunch with Legislators event Wednesday, and it featured newly elected State Representative Lauren McNally. McNally currently serves as a Youngstown councilwoman. Come January, she’ll be transitioning into a new role: state representative for the 59th District in Ohio.
Warren detective reaches new rank
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Warren Police detective has been promoted to the rank of sergeant. Eric Laprocina was officially sworn into his new role at the Warren City Council Chambers Thursday morning. Laprocina has been with the department for more than 17 years.
After 20 years, Mosquito Lake marina under new ownership
TRUMBULL CO., Ohio (WKBN) – In August, we brought you a story about plans to rebuild the marina at Mosquito Lake. Today, the previous owners found out they will no longer be owning the marina. For 20 years, Joe and Kathy Sofchek have operated the marina. We spoke with...
Youngstown council to consider new ambulance service deal
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown council members will meet Friday to discuss a proposal by an ambulance company to provide service to the city. Under the proposed ordinance obtained by WKBN, the city would spend $3,968,716 with Emergency Medical Transport Inc. for three years, with an option for an additional two-year renewal.
Case takes turn for East Liverpool man accused in Jan. 6 Capitol breach
WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – A lot has happened over the past several months in the case of an East Liverpool man who is charged in connection to the Jan. 6 Capitol breach. It looked as though a plea agreement would be forthcoming several months ago for Kenneth Thomas, but the case has moved forward and a trial is pending in March 2023.
Ohio AG praises local task force, laments on border crisis
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – As 2022 winds to a close, Ohio Attorney General David Yost is looking back on the year and giving credit to Mahoning County Sheriff Jerry Greene and the local Human Trafficking Task Force, while voicing concern for challenges on other fronts. Yost said those who...
Local school partners with sheriff to provide policing services
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN)- Newton Falls Schools announced that the school will be providing a school resource officer and police presence on the school campus through the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department. Interim Superintendent Justin Christopher said on Facebook that this decision is happening in spite of that fact that...
YPD officer doesn’t just catch criminals — he catches dogs, also
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Like any cop about to start his shift, city police officer Jason Sletvold checks his gear. He has his vest, radio and body cam. He has his gun, extra ammo, chemical spray and stun gun. He has his handcuffs and water. He has dog treats and bite gloves.
Developers pushing for apartments at Poland Union
POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A large crowd showed up Wednesday night in Poland to learn and ask questions about repurposing Poland Union School into apartments and eventually condos. It was a joint meeting of the Poland School Board and Village Council that about 100 people attended. It was purely...
Trumbull health department issues holiday virus advisory
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Trumbull County Combined Health District issued an advisory Friday laying out some suggested guidelines for holiday gatherings. They are “strongly” urging residents to be vaccinated against COVID-19, including the Omicron variant. They are also asking anyone who is COVID-positive or has COVID...
Grant will fund sensory space at Boardman library
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A dedicated sensory space is going in at the Boardman branch of the Public Library of Youngstown and Mahoning County. The library system received a $50,000 grant from the Federal Institute of Museum and Library Services to create the designated space as well as provide programming for the special needs community across Mahoning County.
New area code coming for Trumbull County
(WKBN)- Some residents in Trumbull County are set to receive a new area code. On Wednesday, The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) approved a plan to overlay a new area code over the existing 440 area code because the 440 area code is expected to run out of available phone numbers in the third quarter of 2024.
Crash closes Route 46 in Trumbull County
HOWLAND, Twp. Ohio (WKBN)- Multiple accidents temporarily shut down Route 46 in Howland Friday morning. Ohio State Highway Patrol was first called to a three vehicle crash on Route 46 near Squires Lane shortly before 8 a.m. As a result, the area is closed. OSP said that one person was...
Semi rollover on I-80 in Mercer County
WEST MIDDLESEX, Pa. (WKBN)- A semi rollover accident happened on I-80 in Mercer County Friday morning. Troopers were called to mile marker 5 near the Sharon-Hermitage exit around 7:30 a.m. PSP said that the semi went off the roadway, so roads are not closed at this time. No information on...
Boardman sewer line update: What’s next?
BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – The sewer line project along a big stretch of Western Reserve Road in the area is moving right along. Starting next Monday, the area between Market Street and Southern Boulevard will close for the week, take a break over the Christmas and New Year’s holidays and then resume January 2.
Man indicted on third federal drug charge after traffic stop in Trumbull County
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man who has been convicted twice in federal court on drug charges now faces an indictment in a third drug case. A grand jury in the U.S. Northern District Court of Ohio Thursday indicted Patrick Omeara, 55, on two counts of possession with intent to distribute cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.
Realtors announce sale of downtown Youngstown building
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A landmark building in downtown Youngstown has officially been sold. Platz Realty Group handled the sale of 23 Federal Plaza, the former Huntington Bank building. The property consists of 13 stories and is approximately 151,000 square feet. WKBN hasn’t been able to confirm details on...
Jurors return verdict in Youngstown arson case
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Sentencing will be at a later date for a woman who was found guilty Tuesday in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for setting fire to a South Side home. Jurors in the courtroom of Judge Maureen Sweeney convicted Cheree Moore, 43, of aggravated arson for...
YPD officer loses his appeal on mask conviction
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Youngstown police officer who appealed a contempt charge and 10-day jail sentence for not wearing a mask in court has lost his appeal. Thomas Wisener was sentenced last March after he refused to wear a mask in court Feb. 23 when he was to testify as a witness.
