Recount determines winner of close Mahoning County commissioners race

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A recount in the close Mahoning County Commissioners race has confirmed the winner.

Incumbent Carol Righetti won by 130 votes.

She was challenged by Geno DiFabio , a truck driver who gained prominence locally after he was called on stage to speak by former President Donald Trump at a local rally in 2017 .

After recounting nearly 87,000 votes cast — including thousands by hand — Righetti collected 42,563 votes, winning by one of the narrowest margins in county history.

It ends up being the second-closest countywide race in Mahoning County history. The first close race was the Common Pleas Judge race in 1992 between R. Scott Krichbaum and Beth Smith, who had a difference of 121 votes between them.

Righetti ties the outcome of her race to what some have suggested was a “red wave” of sorts across the state.

“It’s just the climate that we’re in right now, and people just voted down the ticket. I mean, and you know you can’t do anything about that,” she said.

DiFabio, who has never run before, called it a learning experience, insisting that he will run again for commissioner in two years.

“If I walked away, I lose. If I build on what I have, I’m gonna win,” he said.

In the meantime, Righetti wants to focus on adding more services to the Mahoning Valley Campus of Care, which has been a crucial project of hers.

“We have one more building, and with our fingers crossed, that may be a building that will soon be occupied,” she said.

This will be Righetti’s fourth term in office. That new term officially begins in January.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKBN.com.