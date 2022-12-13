ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bentonville, AR

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
5NEWS

Bentonville guide's conviction leaves the hiking community puzzled

HARRISON, Ark. — The social hiking group community in Northwest Arkansas was left with questions after the conviction of Jeffrey Michael Johnson. Dennis Gundersen and Rick Hammerle consider themselves friends of Jeffrey Michael Johnson, and they say that Johnson had put together groups for outdoor enthusiasts on Facebook and the Meetup app called Arkansas Nature Lovers.
BENTONVILLE, AR
Yahoo!

Nearly 10 million lights and 700 Christmas trees adorn this Ozark destination. Here are the best parts of my visit to this holiday-loving small town.

New York City and Walt Disney World may be at the top of everyone's nice list this holiday season, but the historic town of Branson, Mo. is also delivering Christmas cheer — and in high doses. Welcoming more than 10 million visitors per year, it's estimated that around 20% of them visit in the months of November and December alone. Tucked away in the Ozark Mountains, the tourist destination of just 12,000 residents is quite possibly (and literally) the brightest hidden gem.
BRANSON, MO
fayettevilleflyer.com

Tables & Ale to close after 27 years on Block Avenue

The crack of breaking billiard balls. The buzzing of old beer signs. The music and chatter from the little patio, rising and echoing off the brick buildings along the street. It will all go silent next week when longtime local watering hole and pool hall Tables & Ale closes on Block Avenue.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
KYTV

Royal Oak announces the closing of its charcoal plant in Branson, Mo.

BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Royal Oak announced it will close its Branson charcoal plant in early 2023. The plant is located at 50 Royal Oak Road in the north part of the city. The closing will impact nearly 50 workers. In a statement to KY3 News, it will work with its employees to relocate them to one of its ten other locations in Missouri.
BRANSON, MO
talkbusiness.net

Real Deals: Fayetteville hotel with 82 rooms checks in $9.6M sale

An 82-room hotel in Fayetteville has a new owner after a recent sale worth $9.6 million. The purchase price equals $117,073 per room. KHAIR Mgmt. Inc., led by Shahid Sheikh, bought the 33,312-square-foot Avid Hotel at 3350 W. Jewell Road. Donda Investment LLC, whose members include Minesh and Vibha Patel, was the seller.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
talkbusiness.net

Elm Springs event venue offers unique options

Partners Robert Murphy and Beau Reynolds opened Heroncrest Event Center, their high-end, luxury event venue, about 18 months ago. Their goal of being “extraordinary every day” has added another option for event planners, whether a nonprofit fundraiser, a corporate gathering or a wedding. At its opening in May...
ELM SPRINGS, AR
farmtalknews.com

100-year-old sells farm after ‘work, work, work’

Centenarian Wilda Cox knows hard work. She’s built barns, lugged 110-pound cans of milk, picked and husked corn by hand and bucked hay bales. But Cox endured no harder day than Oct. 31, 2022, when she sold the farm that had been in her family for more than a century.
CARROLL COUNTY, AR
KATV

7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed

LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Dec. 4 - 10:. 1. Walmart CEO says stores may close due to retail theft. WASHINGTON (TND) — Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers.Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers. (TND)"Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it’s historically been," said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon on CNBC.CLICK HERE to read the rest of this story.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
nwahomepage.com

Aaron Smith excited to live out dream with Hogs

FAYETTEVILLE — Conway offensive tackle Aaron Smith has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Arkansas over scholarships from a long list of schools. Smith, 6-6, 265, is one of the state’s top prospects in the Class of 2023. Smith owns a 4.23 grade-point average (4.0 scale) and a 33 on the ACT. On Wednesday night he talked about why he chose the Razorbacks.
FAYETTEVILLE, AR
House Digest

House Digest

New York, NY
73K+
Followers
8K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

At House Digest, we work hard to make sure you can live well. We cover home renovation trends, home design trends, and more. Our team of writers and editors have years of experience working in the home and garden media space. Do you need to know the best color to paint your walls, how to find the right plants for you, or need some serious celeb home inspo? House Digest gives you everything you need to make your house into a home.

 https://www.housedigest.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy