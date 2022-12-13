Read full article on original website
Bentonville guide's conviction leaves the hiking community puzzled
HARRISON, Ark. — The social hiking group community in Northwest Arkansas was left with questions after the conviction of Jeffrey Michael Johnson. Dennis Gundersen and Rick Hammerle consider themselves friends of Jeffrey Michael Johnson, and they say that Johnson had put together groups for outdoor enthusiasts on Facebook and the Meetup app called Arkansas Nature Lovers.
Yahoo!
Nearly 10 million lights and 700 Christmas trees adorn this Ozark destination. Here are the best parts of my visit to this holiday-loving small town.
New York City and Walt Disney World may be at the top of everyone's nice list this holiday season, but the historic town of Branson, Mo. is also delivering Christmas cheer — and in high doses. Welcoming more than 10 million visitors per year, it's estimated that around 20% of them visit in the months of November and December alone. Tucked away in the Ozark Mountains, the tourist destination of just 12,000 residents is quite possibly (and literally) the brightest hidden gem.
fayettevilleflyer.com
Tables & Ale to close after 27 years on Block Avenue
The crack of breaking billiard balls. The buzzing of old beer signs. The music and chatter from the little patio, rising and echoing off the brick buildings along the street. It will all go silent next week when longtime local watering hole and pool hall Tables & Ale closes on Block Avenue.
KYTV
Royal Oak announces the closing of its charcoal plant in Branson, Mo.
BRANSON, Mo. (KY3) - Royal Oak announced it will close its Branson charcoal plant in early 2023. The plant is located at 50 Royal Oak Road in the north part of the city. The closing will impact nearly 50 workers. In a statement to KY3 News, it will work with its employees to relocate them to one of its ten other locations in Missouri.
talkbusiness.net
Real Deals: Fayetteville hotel with 82 rooms checks in $9.6M sale
An 82-room hotel in Fayetteville has a new owner after a recent sale worth $9.6 million. The purchase price equals $117,073 per room. KHAIR Mgmt. Inc., led by Shahid Sheikh, bought the 33,312-square-foot Avid Hotel at 3350 W. Jewell Road. Donda Investment LLC, whose members include Minesh and Vibha Patel, was the seller.
talkbusiness.net
Elm Springs event venue offers unique options
Partners Robert Murphy and Beau Reynolds opened Heroncrest Event Center, their high-end, luxury event venue, about 18 months ago. Their goal of being “extraordinary every day” has added another option for event planners, whether a nonprofit fundraiser, a corporate gathering or a wedding. At its opening in May...
farmtalknews.com
100-year-old sells farm after ‘work, work, work’
Centenarian Wilda Cox knows hard work. She’s built barns, lugged 110-pound cans of milk, picked and husked corn by hand and bucked hay bales. But Cox endured no harder day than Oct. 31, 2022, when she sold the farm that had been in her family for more than a century.
Rogers to increase rates for trash, recycling services
Getting trash picked up in Rogers will soon cost more.
Littering causes Fayetteville hotel to pause construction
The Graduate Hotel in Fayetteville was issued a stop work order after construction caused polystyrene foam to fill the streets nearby.
NWA lawyer named President of Prosecuting Attorneys Association Board
A Washington County lawyer has been named President of the 2023 Arkansas Prosecuting Attorneys Association Board of Directors.
KATV
7 on 7: The biggest stories from last week you might've missed
LITTLE ROCK (KATV) — Here are the biggest news stories that had you all talking during the week of Dec. 4 - 10:. 1. Walmart CEO says stores may close due to retail theft. WASHINGTON (TND) — Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers.Shoplifting causing big problems for one of the nation’s largest retailers. (TND)"Theft is an issue. It’s higher than what it’s historically been," said Walmart CEO Doug McMillon on CNBC.CLICK HERE to read the rest of this story.
Hoop Hogs hoping for stronger showing in North Little Rock
No. 10 Arkansas (9-1) will return to action this Saturday when it faces Bradley (7-3) in North Little Rock (Ark.). Tipoff between the Razorbacks and Braves is set for 3 p.m. (CT) from Simmons Bank Arena, a building that has not always been kind to the Hoop Hogs. Since opening...
Prairie Grove students and staff skip school amid video controversy
PRAIRIE GROVE, Ark. — Many Prairie Grove staff and students were absent from the middle school on Dec. 14 in response to a video controversy. The Prairie Grove School District Interim Superintendent Pete Joenks says Wednesday brought more student and staff absences than normal. It comes after a video...
Pair of Arkansas Linebackers Handle Recruiting for Hogs
Freshman try to get in ear of potential recruits both in transfer portal and at high school level
KHBS
Head Hog Sam Pittman talks about Arkansas' staff changes ahead of Liberty Bowl
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas Razorbacks head football coach Sam Pittman gave a public update ahead of the Liberty Bowl. His initial comments focused on coaching changes. Among them is the hiring of Ben Sowders as director of strength and conditioning earlier this month. Pittman is finishing his third season...
If Reports True, Pittman May Have Found Coach Capable of Holding Together Tight Ends Class
Current Stanford assistant coach has produced list of players Hog fans definitely know
Washington County sheriff, Pea Ridge mayor honored by Womack
Pea Ridge Mayor Jackie Crabtree and Washington County Tim Helder were honored by Congressman Steve Womack on Wednesday for their decades of service to their district as they head into retirement.
Springdale School Board approves substitute teacher incentive
The Springdale School Board voted 7-0 on Dec. 13 in support of incentive pay for substitute teachers in the district.
nwahomepage.com
Aaron Smith excited to live out dream with Hogs
FAYETTEVILLE — Conway offensive tackle Aaron Smith has accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Arkansas over scholarships from a long list of schools. Smith, 6-6, 265, is one of the state’s top prospects in the Class of 2023. Smith owns a 4.23 grade-point average (4.0 scale) and a 33 on the ACT. On Wednesday night he talked about why he chose the Razorbacks.
KHBS
Arkansas Razorbacks strength & conditioning director gives update ahead of Liberty Bowl
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Ben Sowders, director of strength and conditioning for the Razorbacks football team, is giving the public an update ahead of the Liberty Bowl. Sowders was hired by Arkansas earlier this month. He spent the 2022 season as director with Louisville. He served as director or assistant...
