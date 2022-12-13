Read full article on original website
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Another Grocery Store is Permanently ClosingBryan DijkhuizenBrooklyn, NY
Man Shot To Death In Front of His 9-Year-Old In Manhattan deliAbdul GhaniManhattan, NY
When Kathy Hochul has announced millions in funding, why do some immigrants look unhappy?Mark StarNew York City, NY
Schedule of social security benefits for selected NY families arrivedMark StarNew York City, NY
power98fm.com
South Carolina Inmates Make Christmas Gifts for Those in Need
A lot of times people think of inmates as someone who will forever be a criminal. No one, including myself, thinks that an inmate would do something that could help the community from behind bars. If you speak to some inmates they’d beg to differ about what they do behind bars. Inmates across the state of South Carolina are trying to make a difference on the outside from the inside. This holiday season is no different.
Thousands of New York Residents Are Being Victims of EBT Card Skimming
Families all around New York City claim that money from their SNAP benefits is being stolen, yet nothing is done when they urge local and state agencies to intervene. Khaleel Anderson, an assemblyman from New York, has received assistance requests from dozens of families. They use their EBT cards, which are loaded with their SNAP payments, to go grocery shopping, only to discover that their funds are gone.
WRDW-TV
S.C. agency says new computer will help SNAP clients, employees
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The system that doles out billions of dollars in food assistance each year to hundreds of thousands of South Carolinians could be in danger of crashing beyond repair if it’s not replaced soon. That’s according to the state’s Department of Social Services, which oversees South...
Top SC prosecutor's daughter arrested on South Congaree shooting charge
SOUTH CONGAREE, S.C. — A South Carolina woman arrested on attempted murder charges is the daughter of a top local prosecutor. The Post and Courier of Charleston reports Lela Sampson and Jakqui Stewart, both 18, are charged with attempted murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, criminal conspiracy, and six counts of first-degree assault and battery.
South Carolina woman sentenced for dumping mother’s body, taking her Social Security benefits
ANDERSON, S.C. — A South Carolina woman has been sentenced to 16 months in prison for taking her deceased mother’s Social Security benefits after reportedly dumping her body in a river, officials say. Beth Beamer, also known as Beth Ballard, 48, has been sentenced to 16 months in...
Soda City Biz WIRE
Columbia REALTOR® Morris Lyles named South Carolina REALTOR® of the Year
COLUMBIA, S.C. — South Carolina REALTOR® (SCR) member and Columbia Realtor® with ERA Wilder, Morris Lyles, has been named the association’s 2022 REALTOR® of the Year. The announcement was made during the association’s Awards Gala and Installation of Officers event at Junction 800 in Columbia.
2 more charged with attempted murder in Conway shooting
CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two more people have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with a Dec. 4 shooting in Conway, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13. Gary Salters, 21, of Myrtle Beach, and George Errol Salters, 18, of Myrtle Beach, were both arrested Wednesday and charged with four counts of […]
Former Pee Dee Regional Center employee accused of hitting vulnerable adult
FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A former Pee Dee Regional Center employee was arrested after being accused of hitting a resident, according to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division. Terry Leshawn Cooper Jr., 33, of Florence, was arrested Thursday and charged with abuse of a vulnerable adult. On Dec. 7, Cooper allegedly hit the victim […]
This SC City Was Named One of the “Top Romantic Cities” in America
This SC city was named one of the "most romantic cities in America".Photo bySands Resorts. One of the best feelings in the world is finding someone you are compatible with and doing a lot of romantic things with one another. Those things may include going out to dinner, receiving gifts, taking trips around the country and the world, and most importantly - just spending quality time with one another! Many have debated which cities in America are the most romantic, and according to one major national publication - they have the answer to that question! One of those cities is in South Carolina, and not only did they make the list - they came in at #2! In this article, we will take a look at which SC city made the list as well as other cities that made the list as well.
abccolumbia.com
SLED charges Florence man with abuse of a vulnerable adult
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged 33 year-old Terry Leshawn Cooper, Jr., with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. The former Pee Dee Regional Center employee struck the victim several times in the side and stomach, say officials. The incident occurred at the SC Department...
3 wanted after $7,800 worth of glasses stolen in South Carolina
Three people are wanted after $7,800 worth of glasses were stolen Sunday from an Upstate business.
wpde.com
'Be who you want to be:' Myrtle Beach rabbi reacts to FBI hate crime data for SC
WPDE — Hate crime in South Carolina is down, but just slightly, according to recently released data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI). After the data was released Monday, Myrtle Beach City Council presented an ordinance Tuesday to oppose antisemitism, as well as other types of religious intolerance, racism, and discrimination.
Man, 63, had over 17 pounds of fentanyl, 10k counterfeit pills, worth $2.5M: prosecutor
THE BRONX (PIX11) — A Bronx man has been indicted on drug charges after an investigation found he had over 17 pounds of fentanyl powder and up to 10,000 counterfeit pills that allegedly had fentanyl in them, the Office of the Special Narcotics Prosecutor for the City of New York announced Wednesday. Eric Hooks, 63, […]
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residents
$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residentsPhoto byEngin Akyurt/ Pexels. As we all know, rising inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents of North Carolina, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of North Carolina residents could receive payment of $4,0.
Man arrested after picking up 46 pounds of weed in Pa., authorities say
A 52-year-old New York City man was arrested Monday in the Bethlehem area after picking a shipment containing 46 pounds of marijuana, the Pennsylvania attorney general’s office reports. Another law enforcement agency told an attorney general’s agent who works out of Allentown on drug cases that the shipment was...
Niagara woman arrested on multiple felony charges
A Niagara woman was arrested Tuesday on multiple felony charges including identity theft in the second degree.
These North Carolina Cities Are Among The Fastest-Growing Cities In America
24/7 Wall St found the 20 fastest-growing cities in the country, including two in North Carolina.
WIS-TV
Man identified in Sumter County fatal shooting
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is investigating after a man was shot to death Thursday night. The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified 45-year-old Clifton James Singletary as the man who suffered fatal gunshot wounds. Officials say on Thursday, Dec. 15, officers responded to the Warren...
