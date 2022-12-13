ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina Inmates Make Christmas Gifts for Those in Need

A lot of times people think of inmates as someone who will forever be a criminal. No one, including myself, thinks that an inmate would do something that could help the community from behind bars. If you speak to some inmates they’d beg to differ about what they do behind bars. Inmates across the state of South Carolina are trying to make a difference on the outside from the inside. This holiday season is no different.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Abdul Ghani

Thousands of New York Residents Are Being Victims of EBT Card Skimming

Families all around New York City claim that money from their SNAP benefits is being stolen, yet nothing is done when they urge local and state agencies to intervene. Khaleel Anderson, an assemblyman from New York, has received assistance requests from dozens of families. They use their EBT cards, which are loaded with their SNAP payments, to go grocery shopping, only to discover that their funds are gone.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WRDW-TV

S.C. agency says new computer will help SNAP clients, employees

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The system that doles out billions of dollars in food assistance each year to hundreds of thousands of South Carolinians could be in danger of crashing beyond repair if it’s not replaced soon. That’s according to the state’s Department of Social Services, which oversees South...
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
WBTW News13

2 more charged with attempted murder in Conway shooting

CONWAY, S.C. (WBTW) — Two more people have been arrested and charged with attempted murder in connection with a Dec. 4 shooting in Conway, according to arrest warrants obtained by News13. Gary Salters, 21, of Myrtle Beach, and George Errol Salters, 18, of Myrtle Beach, were both arrested Wednesday and charged with four counts of […]
CONWAY, SC
Kennardo G. James

This SC City Was Named One of the “Top Romantic Cities” in America

This SC city was named one of the "most romantic cities in America".Photo bySands Resorts. One of the best feelings in the world is finding someone you are compatible with and doing a lot of romantic things with one another. Those things may include going out to dinner, receiving gifts, taking trips around the country and the world, and most importantly - just spending quality time with one another! Many have debated which cities in America are the most romantic, and according to one major national publication - they have the answer to that question! One of those cities is in South Carolina, and not only did they make the list - they came in at #2! In this article, we will take a look at which SC city made the list as well as other cities that made the list as well.
MYRTLE BEACH, SC
abccolumbia.com

SLED charges Florence man with abuse of a vulnerable adult

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) charged 33 year-old Terry Leshawn Cooper, Jr., with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult. The former Pee Dee Regional Center employee struck the victim several times in the side and stomach, say officials. The incident occurred at the SC Department...
FLORENCE, SC
Alissa Rose

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residents

$4,000 of payment could come for millions of North Carolina residentsPhoto byEngin Akyurt/ Pexels. As we all know, rising inflation puts lots of financial pressure on the residents of North Carolina, so to help families in this challenging time, millions of North Carolina residents could receive payment of $4,0.
WIS-TV

Man identified in Sumter County fatal shooting

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The Sumter Police Department is investigating after a man was shot to death Thursday night. The Sumter County Coroner’s Office has identified 45-year-old Clifton James Singletary as the man who suffered fatal gunshot wounds. Officials say on Thursday, Dec. 15, officers responded to the Warren...
COLUMBIA, SC

