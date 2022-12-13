South Carolina residents who have filed their 2021 tax returns will only have to wait just over two weeks to receive a rebate of up to $800. The amount that recipients receive from this rebate will be based on their 2021 tax liability, which is the amount left over after subtracting credits from the income tax they owe. For people whose tax liabilities are less than $800, their rebates will be equal to their tax liability, while filers with a tax liability equal to or over $800 will receive exactly $800, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.

SOUTH CAROLINA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO