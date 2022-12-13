Read full article on original website
West Texas hit by 5.4 earthquake, one of strongest ever in state
One of the strongest earthquakes in Texas history struck Friday evening in a western region of the state that’s home to oil and fracking activity. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries. The U.S. Geological Survey said the temblor had a magnitude of 5.4 and struck at...
Stimulus update: $800 tax rebates to be sent in 16 days in South Carolina
South Carolina residents who have filed their 2021 tax returns will only have to wait just over two weeks to receive a rebate of up to $800. The amount that recipients receive from this rebate will be based on their 2021 tax liability, which is the amount left over after subtracting credits from the income tax they owe. For people whose tax liabilities are less than $800, their rebates will be equal to their tax liability, while filers with a tax liability equal to or over $800 will receive exactly $800, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
Stimulus update: Direct one-time $800 check to be sent out in just 15 days
The New Year is right around the corner, and with it will mark the completion of South Carolina giving residents who filed their 2021 tax returns a rebate of up to $800. South Carolina residents who have filed their 2021 SC1040 tax forms by Oct. 17 can expect to receive this rebate before the end of the year. The money will be given in the same bank account that people received their 2021 refund in, according to the South Carolina Department of Revenue.
Stimulus update: Massive tax rebate checks worth 14% to arrive Thursday
An estimated 3 million Massachusetts residents are set to receive tax rebates worth 14% of what they paid in state income taxes on Thursday. A majority of taxpayers have already received their tax rebate a month ago in November, though some are still waiting, according to WBUR. But Thursday has finally come, meaning anyone who has still not received their rebate will be receiving it then, according to GBH News.
Woodburn mayor slams Oregon’s governor over decision to commute death sentence
(The Center Square) - Woodburn’s new mayor is not happy with Oregon Governor Kate Brown. Woodburn mayor Frank Lonergan condemned Governor Brown’s decision to commute the death sentences for two men who bombed a bank in the city 14 years ago. In one of her final actions as...
California expands $1,000 monthly payments to pregnant black women in ‘racial justice’ effort
Additional pregnant black women across California will receive a guaranteed monthly income due to a novel program to address the root causes of racial injustices. Beginning in San Francisco, the Abundant Birth Project provided $1,000 per month to black residents during their pregnancies and the first six months of their children's lives.
Amber McLaughlin, first openly transgender woman set to be executed, asks for clemency
Amber McLaughlin, the first openly transgender woman set to be executed, is pleading with Missouri Gov. Mike Parson for clemency, citing mental health struggles. McLaughlin, who has been undergoing gender transition in prison, is facing a Jan. 3 death row sentence for killing an ex-girlfriend 19 years ago and is prodding Parson to commute the sentence to life in prison because the grand jury never heard testimony on her mental health.
