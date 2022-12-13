ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Luis Obispo County, CA

Woman convicted of killing CHP officer in DUI accident granted parole

By News Staff
Paso Robles Daily News
Paso Robles Daily News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xjnHu_0jguj2lk00
Kaylee Ann Weisenberg, 35.

District attorney says he strongly disagrees with the parole board’s decision

San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow has announced that the State Rehabilitation Parole Board has granted parole to Kaylee Ann Weisenberg, 35. In August of 2011, Weisenberg was convicted of second-degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated for her June 2010 killing of California Highway Patrol Officer Brett Oswald (48). She was sentenced in April 2012 to serve 15 years to life in state prison.

On June 27, 2010, Weisenberg, while heavily under the influence of methamphetamine and speeding, lost control of her vehicle and crossed a set of double yellow lines striking and killing California Highway Patrol Officer Brett Oswald who was attending to a disabled vehicle. The deadly collision occurred on South River Road in the rural north end of San Luis Obispo County.

This was Weisenberg’s second parole suitability hearing since her 2012 conviction.

Members of Officer Oswald’s family including his widow, sister, and parents attended the parole hearing by video and strongly objected to her parole. A San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney represented the office at the hearing and voiced a forceful objection to the release of Weisenberg based on the serious nature of the crime and continued danger to the community should she be released.

“I strongly disagree with the parole board’s decision to release Kaylee Ann Weisenberg back into the community after serving only 12 years for taking the life of a California Highway Patrolman,” said Dow. “My office will urge Governor Newsom to review and repeal the Parole Board’s decision in this case.”

Weisenberg was convicted by jury of second-degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and was sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison. At the time of her sentence, individuals convicted of murder received no “good time” credits. Meaning, Weisenberg was required to serve every day of 15 years prior to even being considered for parole. In 2016 Proposition 57 was passed which provides individuals convicted of violent crimes, such as murder, up to a 1/3, or 33%, reduction in their sentence. As a result, Weisenberg was granted parole after serving only 12 years for her murder conviction.

For a summary of the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation life-inmate parole suitability review process click here.

Comments / 1

Related
Paso Robles Daily News

Former sheriff’s deputy facing charges stemming from alleged assault of female inmate

Joshua Fischer, 40, allegedly grabbed victim by her hair, dragged her on the ground. – A former San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputy has been indicted on federal criminal charges alleging he abused a county jail inmate by dragging the victim by her hair on the ground from one cell into another jail cell and then obstructing a federal probe into his actions by lying about the incident in an official sheriff’s office report, the United States Justice Department announced recently.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Santa Barbara County deputies arrest suspects over contraband at the jail

Following a string of overdoses at Santa Barbara County’s Northern Branch Jail near Santa Maria, several individuals have been arrested for attempting to bring illegal substances into the facility, sheriff’s officials say. [KSBY]. Additionally, several contracted commissary workers were recently banned from the Northern Branch Jail for security...
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Woman sentenced to four years in prison for child endangerment resulting in death

Forensic testing revealed her three-year-old child died of acute fentanyl intoxication. – District Attorney Dan Dow announced today that San Luis Obispo resident Jennifer Mae Niemann, 30, has been sentenced to four years in state prison for her conviction of child endangerment resulting in the death of her three-year-old son. The conviction came after Neimann entered a plea of guilty to the sole count. The district attorney recommended the maximum sentence of six years based on the severity of the crime and the conduct of Niemann after the crime.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
kclu.org

Prosecutors say Santa Barbara County man changes plea, admits kiling ex-girlfriend

A Santa Barbara County man has pled guilty to killing his ex-girlfriend, and is expected to receive a 25-years-to-life prison sentence. Prosecutors say Jorge Tovar Fernandez was involved in a custody dispute with Elyse Marie Erwin over their daughter. They say in April of 2017, Fernandez ambushed Erwin outside of a friend’s home in Santa Maria. The 28-year-old woman died after being shot in the head.
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, CA
A-Town Daily News

Fatal overdose reported in Atascadero

– Early Wednesday morning at approximately 4:52 a.m., the Atascadero Police Department along with the Atascadero Emergency Services Department responded to the 6300 block of Morro Road. The reporting party stated a male subject was on the ground unresponsive. Several other reporting parties called in as well. Officers and medical...
ATASCADERO, CA
calcoastnews.com

Former SLO County deputy charged with abusing inmate

A federal grand jury indicted a former San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputy on federal criminal charges on Tuesday alleging he abused a female inmate and then obstructing a probe into his actions by lying about the incident in an official sheriff’s office report, the Justice Department announced today.
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
calcoastnews.com

Arroyo Grande police holding DUI checkpoint on Friday

Arroyo Grande police announced plans to conduct a DUI checkpoint in the city at an undisclosed location on Friday evening from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. The department selects the location based on the number of previous accidents and the frequency of DUI arrests. Officers check licenses and insurance while looking for signs of impairment.
ARROYO GRANDE, CA
Noozhawk

Lompoc Man Faces Murder, Firearm Charges for Shooting

A Lompoc man has pleaded not guilty in Santa Barbara County Superior Court to murder and other charges in connection with a fatal shooting that left a 22-year-old father dead last week. Benito Martinez, 20, was taken into custody on Saturday, the day after his birthday. Emergency personnel were dispatched...
LOMPOC, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles Daily News

Paso Robles, CA
7K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Paso Robles Daily News is the most comprehensive Paso Robles newspaper online with breaking news, events, politics, crime, sports, wine, regional, and business reports from writers and photographers, newspapers, TV, radio, and online media covering all of North County San Luis Obispo including Paso Robles, Atascadero, Templeton, San Miguel, Shandon, Creston, and Heritage Ranch.

 https://pasoroblesdailynews.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy