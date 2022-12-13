Woman convicted of killing CHP officer in DUI accident granted parole

Kaylee Ann Weisenberg, 35.

District attorney says he strongly disagrees with the parole board’s decision

– San Luis Obispo County District Attorney Dan Dow has announced that the State Rehabilitation Parole Board has granted parole to Kaylee Ann Weisenberg, 35. In August of 2011, Weisenberg was convicted of second-degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated for her June 2010 killing of California Highway Patrol Officer Brett Oswald (48). She was sentenced in April 2012 to serve 15 years to life in state prison.

On June 27, 2010, Weisenberg, while heavily under the influence of methamphetamine and speeding, lost control of her vehicle and crossed a set of double yellow lines striking and killing California Highway Patrol Officer Brett Oswald who was attending to a disabled vehicle. The deadly collision occurred on South River Road in the rural north end of San Luis Obispo County.

This was Weisenberg’s second parole suitability hearing since her 2012 conviction.

Members of Officer Oswald’s family including his widow, sister, and parents attended the parole hearing by video and strongly objected to her parole. A San Luis Obispo County Deputy District Attorney represented the office at the hearing and voiced a forceful objection to the release of Weisenberg based on the serious nature of the crime and continued danger to the community should she be released.

“I strongly disagree with the parole board’s decision to release Kaylee Ann Weisenberg back into the community after serving only 12 years for taking the life of a California Highway Patrolman,” said Dow. “My office will urge Governor Newsom to review and repeal the Parole Board’s decision in this case.”

Weisenberg was convicted by jury of second-degree murder and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and was sentenced to 15 years to life in state prison. At the time of her sentence, individuals convicted of murder received no “good time” credits. Meaning, Weisenberg was required to serve every day of 15 years prior to even being considered for parole. In 2016 Proposition 57 was passed which provides individuals convicted of violent crimes, such as murder, up to a 1/3, or 33%, reduction in their sentence. As a result, Weisenberg was granted parole after serving only 12 years for her murder conviction.

