Shirley Osborne, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Shirley Osborne, 85, of Hermitage, Pennsylvania, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, December 15, 2022, surrounded by her family after an extended illness. Shirley was born in Sharpsville, Pennsylvania on February 2, 1937 to Viola (Filer) Barnes and Leo Barnes. Shirley was a graduate...
Raymond E. Boles, Hermitage, PA
HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Raymond E. Boles passed away peacefully on Monday, December 12, 2022 in St. John XXIII Nursing Home. He was 93. Raymond was born January 31, 1929 to Edith (Lutton) and Kermit Boles in Pymatuning Township, Pennsylvania. He worked for Sharon Tube in the Maintenance Department.
Bonnie Lou Starkey, Farrell, PA
FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Bonnie Lou Starkey, 69, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed away of heart failure Saturday, December 10, 2022, in Clepper Manor, Sharon, Pennsylvania. Bonnie was born in Rochester, Pennsylvania on October 5, 1953 to Flora (Clark) Yoho and James Yoho, Sr. She loved spending time with her...
William Gerald O’Donnell, Springfield Township, Ohio
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William “Jerry” G. O’Donnell, 80, went home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. He was born on November 21, 1942, in DuBois, Pennsylvania but lived most of his life in Springfield Township, Ohio. Jerry served in the...
Meghan Patrick Buck, Poland, Ohio
POLAND, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Meghan Patrick Buck, 48, died Tuesday, December 13, 2022. She was born on December 2, 1974, in Mercer County, Ohio, a daughter of Gregory Wayne and Darlene Jean (Davis) Patrick. Meghan received her Bachelor’s Degree from Slippery Rock University and worked as a rehab specialist...
Richard L. Palmer, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Richard L. Palmer, 95, of Girard, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio. Richard was born September 25, 1927, in Charleroi, Pennsylvania, the son of George and Corrine (Oller) Palmer. He had served his country in the U.S....
Rose Marie Hussar, New Middletown, Ohio
NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A Memorial Mass will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Church, 10143 Main Street, New Middletown, OH 44442 at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, January 5, 2023 for Rose Marie Hussar, 87, who died Monday, December 5, 2022. Rose Marie was born November 26,...
Harry “Hank” Schesler, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Harry “Hank” Schesler, 85 of Girard, peacefully passed away on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 with his family by his side at Shepherd of the Valley in Liberty. He was born August 24, 1937, in Youngstown, the son of Harry and Johanna (Socha) Schesler.
John “Jack” Madden, Girard, Ohio
GIRARD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – John “Jack” Madden was born on January 26, 1935 in Girard, Ohio, the only son of Lucy Mae (Bentley) and John (Jack) Madden. He passed away Sunday, December 11. He lived in Girard and attended St. Rose Elementary and Girard High School. His...
Aretha Mae Flint McPeters, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Aretha Mae Flint, 80, of Youngstown, departed this life Friday, November 25, 2022, at her home surrounded by her loving family. Aretha was born June 23, 1942, in Youngstown, the daughter of Howard Dixon and Vertis M. Flint. She attended The Rayen School in...
Felix “Phil” Pizzola, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Felix “Phil” Pizzola, 99, passed away peacefully early Thursday evening, December 15, 2022, at home with his family by his side, after a brief illness. Phil was born January 9, 1923, in Youngstown, a son of James and Pauline LaCivita Pizzola. He grew...
Roger Thomas Bowden, Canfield, Ohio
CANFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Roger Thomas Bowden, 70, of Canfield, went home to be with his Lord on Monday, December 12, 2022. Roger was born October 20, 1952, in Youngstown, Ohio, he was the son of Stanley T. and Betty Jane (Longstreet) Bowden. He is the current owner of...
Susan K. Thomas, Columbiana, Ohio
COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Profoundly deaf since the age of 18 months, Sue Thomas spent a lifetime breaking sound barriers. Susan K. Thomas, age 72, of Columbiana, Ohio, went home to be with her Lord Jesus on Tuesday, December 13, 2022 at Mercy Hospital in Boardman, Ohio. Sue was...
Dave Edward Nichols, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dave Edward Nichols, 67, passed away peacefully surrounded by family the morning of Friday, December 2, 2022, in his home. Dave was born April 12, 1955, in Baltimore, Maryland, a son of William and Margert (Brundick) Nichols. Dave was a proud Navy veteran who enjoyed...
Marjorie “Margie” M. Reynolds, Newton Falls, Ohio
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Marjorie “Margie” M. Reynolds, 85, of Newton Falls, Ohio passed on Wednesday, December 14, 2022 in University Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio. She was born on July 14, 1937 in East Liverpool, Ohio, the daughter of Elizabeth Evans and Donald Starkey. Margie was...
Carole B. Sammarco, Boardman, Ohio
BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Carole B. Sammarco, 85, died peacefully Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at Brookdale Assisted Living, surrounded by her family. Carole was born July 19, 1937, in Rochester, Pennsylvania, the daughter of Edward and Elizabeth Sigmund Fickers. She was a 1954 graduate of Ursuline High School. Carole...
Cathleen Dawn Sly, West Farmington, Ohio
WEST FARMINGTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Cathleen Sly, 62, of West Farmington, Ohio passed Wednesday, December 14, 2022 at home. She was born August 13, 1960 in Warren, Ohio, a daughter of Robert E. McClearn and the late Ruth (Overmire) McClearn. She enjoyed crocheting and country music concerts. Cathleen also...
Jean Evans Williams, Sharon, PA
SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Jean Evans Williams, 94, formerly of Sharon, passed away Friday, December 9, 2022. Mrs. Williams was born on July 21, 1928, in Sharon, to the late Isabelle Gilchrist Evans and Evan Evans. After graduating from Sharon High in 1946, Jean attended Slippery Rock University of...
Doris Jean Higgins, Youngstown, Ohio
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ms. Doris Jean Higgins, 79, of Columbus, transitioned from this earthly labor on Wednesday, December 7, 2022 at her home, surrounded by her loving family. Ms. Higgins was born December 19, 1942 in Youngstown, a daughter of Frank Raines and Clara M. Jenkins. She was...
Antoinette R. Canizaro, Struthers, Ohio
STRUTHERS, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Antoinette R. “Toni” Canizaro, age 89 of Struthers passed away peacefully at Maplecrest Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation in Struthers on Tuesday, December 13, 2022. Toni was born February 1, 1933 in Youngstown, Ohio, a daughter of John and Agnes Liposchak Canizaro. Her work...
