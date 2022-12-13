ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Golden Knights owner completes takeover of Premier League soccer team

By Caroline Bleakley
 3 days ago

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley is expanding his sports empire. Tuesday morning, he finalized his purchase of AFC Bournemouth which is an English Premier League soccer team.

The deal is worth around $100 million pounds.

Foley also owns the Henderson Silver Knights and the Vegas Knight Hawks indoor football team.
The Bournemouth “Cherries” are in 14th place.

