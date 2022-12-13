Read full article on original website
XPPen Deco Pro review
The XPPen Deco Pro is a fantastic starter tablet or a worthy low-budget upgrade for those who have been making do with older models. Still, the award-winning design and impressive specs might feel limiting and cheap for anyone accustomed to more professional-grade drawing tablets.
Amazon's best standing desk deals
Looking for the best deals on standing desks for your home office? Check out Amazon's current selection of top standing desk deals. These offers are constantly changing, so be sure to check back regularly for the latest updates on the best deals available on Amazon. (Not in the US? Scroll...
Quick! The AirPods Pro 2 drop to $229, and you'll get them before Christmas
Apple's best-selling AirPods are always popular during the holidays, and Amazon currently has the AirPods Pro 2 in stock and on sale for $229 (opens in new tab) (was $249). That's just $30 more than the record-low price and the best deal you can find right now. Released in October...
Devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 3000 review
Devolo’s app still needs a little work, but the Devolo WiFi 6 Repeater 3000 is an affordable range extender that can get fast Wi-Fi to the rooms where you need it. A Wi-Fi range extender is a good option if you need to improve the Wi-Fi in just one or two rooms within your home - although Devolo prefers to call them ‘repeaters’ rather than ‘range extenders’. We‘ve always been a fan of Devolo’s Magic products, as they provide both Wi-Fi and PowerLine connectivity that can reach even into the annoying deadspot in the office at the back of our building.
Apple AirPods were my go-to for running – until Samsung’s Galaxy Buds2 Pro came along
If you’re a runner, you want clothes and accessories that work with you, without you having to stop every few minutes to adjust them – and that certainly goes for your best running headphones. Good running headphones need to be comfortable and secure, and ideally able to adjust your volume and settings on the fly.
Why now could be the best time to upgrade your printing hardware
With all that has changed in the world of work over the past few years, it can be reassuring to note that office printers are still very much important to many of us, whether you're back in a company workplace or working from a home office. Providing a vital way...
Hands on: DaVinci Resolve for iPad
DaVinci Resolve for iPad is a powerful video editing app designed to help you take professional creative projects to the next level. This full-featured solution from Blackmagic Design is free, with a premium upgrade - exactly like its desktop counterpart. We were impressed with the video editor's real-time color grading, multi-track audio, and timeline editing tools. Its advanced AI capabilities lets your edit videos quickly with incredible accuracy and precision. But, as it's still in beta, there are a few bugs.
Samsung's next QD-OLED TVs will fix the two big problems with its first models
Samsung’s launch of its 2023 TVs looks set to address two of the most common criticisms of its QD-OLED display tech, according to a new report. As reported by industry website FlatPanelsHD, Korean newspaper ETNews claims the tech giant’s TV line-up for next month’s CES expo will see Samsung finally unveil a broader range of QD-OLED TV sizes, including its first commercially available 77-inch TV to feature the new display technology.
23 best last-minute gifts from Amazon that arrive before Christmas
Christmas is nearly just a week away, and if you're still searching for last-minute gifts, then you've come to the right place. We've scoured through Amazon's site to bring you the 23 best last-minute gifts that arrive before Christmas Day. Whether you're looking for the latest tech gadget, want to...
Steam Deck 2 could have better screen and battery life – but not performance
Valve has shared some new info on what advancements will be made with the Steam Deck 2 – including better battery life – and further expressed a desire to make a Steam Controller 2. Valve has made no secret that there will be a sequel to the Steam...
Motorola Edge 30 comes with a free smart display at Carphone Warehouse today
Those picking up a Motorola Edge 30 device this week at Carphone Warehouse will be treated to a Lenovo Smart Clock 2 on the house (opens in new tab) - a useful smart alarm clock that's worth £60 by itself. If you haven't heard of the Edge 30 series,...
MacBook Air M1 drops to lowest-ever price at Amazon - just in time for Christmas
Attention last-minute Christmas shoppers - the excellent Apple MacBook Air M1 is just £829.99 (was £999) (opens in new tab) at Amazon today - a match for its lowest-ever price. For context, this is the same price that was briefly featured over Black Friday this November so you're...
Give the gift of online security this Christmas with these quick changes
It's the most wonderful time of the year, but that sadly doesn't mean that cyberthreats are any less prevalent. This Christmas, hackers and scammers will be looking to capitalise on the latest threats to find an angle that may let them access personal information, banking details or even hijack entire devices.
Using a VPN? Find out whether it is leaking data with this set of tools
If you’re keen to beef up the tools in your online privacy arsenal there’s never been a better time to get armed with a Virtual Private Network, or VPN as it’s more commonly referred to. Choosing one of the best VPNs (opens in new tab) can help to keep you safe and secure when you’re online, especially if you spend a lot of time browsing the internet.
Windows 11 could get mystery package of features in May 2023
Update might be a Moment, or Continuous Innovation upgrade, it’s all rather mysterious and confusing, frankly. Windows 11 is set for a sizeable update – though note, not one of Microsoft’s major feature updates – next spring, if the rumor mill is right. This comes from...
Run your own ecommerce platform with PrestaShop
Creating an online store is a great way to generate side income or start your own business. PrestaShop is a free, open-source ecommerce platform that enables you to easily create your own store. To use PrestaShop, you will need web hosting, which will provide the server infrastructure and software you...
Roll out your own Wikipedia clone with MediaWiki
MediaWiki (opens in new tab) is a collaborative documentation platform used by thousands of companies and organizations. Most notably, the software powers Wikipedia, the free online encyclopedia. MediaWiki is suitable for large wikis with hundreds of editors. It has a simple editing interface and it’s easy to install. It’s also...
How to install a free ERP software called Dolibarr
Dolibarr is a powerful open-source ERP and CRM program that’s useful for businesses of all shapes and sizes. It comes with a suite of features, including everything from basic HR tools to marketing and productivity integrations. It’s also a super user-friendly option once you’ve got it going.
Build your own calendar application with WebCalendar
WebCalendar (opens in new tab) is an open-source application you can use to create a private online calendar, a multi-user calendar for collaboration, or a public event calendar that’s viewable by all. It supports email reminders, multiple calendar views, and 30 languages. The latest stable version of WebCalendar, version...
Amazon last-minute Christmas gifts: Echo, Kindle, Fire tablets and more
Christmas is less than two weeks away, and if you're still searching for last-minute gifts, then you've come to the right place. We've rounded up the best last-minute Amazon Christmas gifts, which include its best-selling devices like the Echo smart speaker, Fire tablets, Kindles, and more today. Amazon's device deals just happen to make fantastic gifts, so you can not only score a bargain, but you can also cross someone off your shopping list.
