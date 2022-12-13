ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A Maine man got locked out of his car in Peabody. Now he’s missing.

By Christopher Gavin
 3 days ago

Michael Gray, 31, was last seen on Saturday night.

A Maine man who was locked out of his vehicle on Saturday night in Peabody is now missing, police say.

Michael Gray, 31, was last seen that night after he called Peabody police for help in opening his vehicle, police said on Twitter.

“But after entry could not be gained, he was given a ride to a family member’s place of employment on Main Street in Peabody,” authorities wrote.

A family member reported Gray missing on Sunday at 10:33 a.m., officials said.

Gray is described as a white male with long brown hair and blue eyes. He may be driving a 2015 black Ford Escape with license plate number 7AF586, police said.

Anyone with information regarding Gray’s whereabouts is asked to call police at 978-538-6323 or 978-531-1212.

