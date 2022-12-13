Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WYTV.com
Grand jury indicts Newton Falls man accused of abusing boy on video
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) — A Trumbull County grand jury has returned an indictment against a man who is accused of abusing a boy on video. Kyle McElravy faces two counts of endangering children and one count of domestic violence charges in Trumbull County Court of Common Pleas. The indictment...
Man sentenced to federal prison on gun charge
A man who pleaded guilty last month to a federal gun charge was sentenced Friday to more than six years in prison.
YPD officer loses his appeal on mask conviction
A Youngstown police officer who appealed a contempt charge and 10-day jail sentence for not wearing a mask in court has lost his appeal.
YPD officer doesn’t just catch criminals — he catches dogs, also
He has his vest, radio and body cam. He has his gun, extra ammo, chemical spray and stun gun. He has his handcuffs and water. He has dog treats and bite gloves.
WYTV.com
Police: Video released in shooting that killed Girard man at Sheetz in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN)- Video has been released by the Columbus Police Department of the shooting that killed Girard man Kevin Sobnosky on October 30 in a Columbus Sheetz parking lot. Video shows a suspect in a white hoodie getting into a black vehicle that then backs out and drives past...
2 people in custody following police chase in Youngstown
Two people are in custody after a stolen car led Liberty police in a chase that ended on the East Side.
Trumbull County indictments: December 15, 2022
A Trumbull County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
WYTV.com
Local school partners with sheriff to provide policing services
NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN)- Newton Falls Schools announced that the school will be providing a school resource officer and police presence on the school campus through the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department. Interim Superintendent Justin Christopher said on Facebook that this decision is happening in spite of that fact that...
Mahoning County indictments: Dec. 15, 2022
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Thursday.
WYTV.com
Family of murdered man increases reward in case to 25K
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The aunt of a man who was found shot to death in October on a South Side street said the family will never stop trying to find out who killed him. “We are not going to stop until we find out what happened to my baby,” said Dinez Baker, the aunt of Aaron Rogers, 29, who was shot to death Oct. 7 at East Earle Avenue and Erie Street.
WYTV.com
Canfield man pleads guilty in prison drug case
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Canfield man pleaded guilty this week to accepting bribes at a local prison in exchange for drugs. Terry Terrigno, 30, was a correctional officer at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center (NEOCC) in Youngstown when he accepted bribes to supply narcotics, marijuana and tobacco to inmates at the facility between February 2017 and July 2019, according to federal prosecutors.
WYTV.com
Man convicted of assaulting cops gets jail time as part of early release from prison
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Judging by his sigh, it was not the kind of early release from prison Shawn Drogus was expecting on Wednesday. Drogus, 31, had asked for an early release from a three-year prison sentence he received in January in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after a jury in the courtroom of Judge Anthony Donofrio convicted him on two counts of assault on a police officer.
YPD: Elderly woman wrestled with woman who broke into her South Side home
Nicole Corbett, 44, is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court on a charge of aggravated burglary as well as an unrelated charge of theft. She is being held in the Mahoning County Jail.
WYTV.com
Prosecutors determine who will be tried first in Rowan Sweeney case
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors have decided who will go on trial first in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for the September 2020 death of a 4-year-old Struthers boy. Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer McLaughlin told Judge Anthony D’Apoloto that the state will try Brandon Crump, 18, for the shooting death...
Investigators say truck involved in Portage County, Braceville-area thefts
Investigators say the truck in the pictures has been spotted in two recent thefts in the northern part of Portage County, as well as in the Braceville area of Trumbull County.
Bond continued in Youngstown fatal shooting case
Mekhi Venable, 19, of Campbell, pleaded not guilty at his arraignment in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for the Sept. 29 shooting death of Jacob Moore, 21, of Youngstown.
Court error ends in Ohio woman’s arrest
A court error that showed an active warrant for a suspect ended in an arrest.
Lakeview High School teacher on paid leave pending investigation
A Lakeview High School teacher is on paid administrative leave pending an internal investigation.
WYTV.com
Verdict reached in another Trumbull County case against ‘serial rapist’
WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A verdict has been reached in another case against a man that prosecutors have categorized as a “serial rapist.”. Jurors in Trumbull County found David Honzu guilty of three counts of kidnapping with sexual motivation specifications and two counts of rape. The court also found that he is a sexually violent predator and repeat violent offender. It took the jury less than 30 minutes to come to a verdict, and Honzu held his head in his hands as he heard the verdict.
WFMJ.com
Family of Youngstown homicide victim raising reward for info leading to conviction of suspects
The family of a Youngstown homicide victim is expected to announce on Thursday an increase in the reward for information leading to the conviction of those who shot and killed the victim in October. The family of 29-year-old Aaron Rogers III will be holding a meeting with the Youngstown Police...
Comments / 0