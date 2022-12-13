ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austintown, OH

WYTV.com

Local school partners with sheriff to provide policing services

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN)- Newton Falls Schools announced that the school will be providing a school resource officer and police presence on the school campus through the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Department. Interim Superintendent Justin Christopher said on Facebook that this decision is happening in spite of that fact that...
NEWTON FALLS, OH
WYTV.com

Family of murdered man increases reward in case to 25K

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The aunt of a man who was found shot to death in October on a South Side street said the family will never stop trying to find out who killed him. “We are not going to stop until we find out what happened to my baby,” said Dinez Baker, the aunt of Aaron Rogers, 29, who was shot to death Oct. 7 at East Earle Avenue and Erie Street.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Canfield man pleads guilty in prison drug case

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A Canfield man pleaded guilty this week to accepting bribes at a local prison in exchange for drugs. Terry Terrigno, 30, was a correctional officer at the Northeast Ohio Correctional Center (NEOCC) in Youngstown when he accepted bribes to supply narcotics, marijuana and tobacco to inmates at the facility between February 2017 and July 2019, according to federal prosecutors.
CANFIELD, OH
WYTV.com

Man convicted of assaulting cops gets jail time as part of early release from prison

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Judging by his sigh, it was not the kind of early release from prison Shawn Drogus was expecting on Wednesday. Drogus, 31, had asked for an early release from a three-year prison sentence he received in January in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court after a jury in the courtroom of Judge Anthony Donofrio convicted him on two counts of assault on a police officer.
YOUNGSTOWN, OH
WYTV.com

Prosecutors determine who will be tried first in Rowan Sweeney case

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Prosecutors have decided who will go on trial first in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for the September 2020 death of a 4-year-old Struthers boy. Assistant Prosecutor Jennifer McLaughlin told Judge Anthony D’Apoloto that the state will try Brandon Crump, 18, for the shooting death...
STRUTHERS, OH
WYTV.com

Verdict reached in another Trumbull County case against ‘serial rapist’

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A verdict has been reached in another case against a man that prosecutors have categorized as a “serial rapist.”. Jurors in Trumbull County found David Honzu guilty of three counts of kidnapping with sexual motivation specifications and two counts of rape. The court also found that he is a sexually violent predator and repeat violent offender. It took the jury less than 30 minutes to come to a verdict, and Honzu held his head in his hands as he heard the verdict.
TRUMBULL COUNTY, OH

