YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The aunt of a man who was found shot to death in October on a South Side street said the family will never stop trying to find out who killed him. “We are not going to stop until we find out what happened to my baby,” said Dinez Baker, the aunt of Aaron Rogers, 29, who was shot to death Oct. 7 at East Earle Avenue and Erie Street.

YOUNGSTOWN, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO