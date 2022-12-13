ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

Shaffer, Crites.JPG

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The girls took the court first in Friday’s doubleheader betwee…
MORGANTOWN, WV
Lincoln High School Angel Luv gifts distributed to 232 children in Shinnston, West Virginia

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Angel Luv gifts were given to families across the Lincoln High School feeder area on Friday thanks to the help of volunteers and donors. “We couldn’t do it without everyone, and it’s not just the students. It’s the teachers, the faculty and the community — all the people who adopt the angels — and then of course the students play a big part in it, but literally everyone as a whole is who makes this a reality,” said Maria Osborne, English 11 teacher at Lincoln High School and the organizer of Angel Luv.
SHINNSTON, WV
Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi, West Virginia holds graduate commencement ceremony

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Alderson Broaddus University proudly hosted its 2022 Graduate Commencement Ceremony. One member of the Class of 2022 Information Technology Administration, two members of the Anatomy, and 27 members of the Physician Assistant Studies Program received their Master of Science degrees during a Commencement Ceremony held in the Wilcox Chapel on the university’s campus in Philippi.
PHILIPPI, WV
Bobbie Conrad Keith

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bobbie Conrad Keith, 94, of Bridgeport, WV passed away on December 15th at the WV Veterans Nursing Facility in Clarksburg, WV. Bob was born on October 22, 1928 to Charles Conrad Keith and Madge Love Keith in Clarksburg, WV.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
Search for man missing since 2012 rekindles with dig

ELLAMORE, W.Va. (WV News) — It's clear that the search for a 24-year-old man who went missing 10 years ago from Buckhannon is still very much active. West Virginia State Police and Upshur sheriff's deputies were at a dig site earlier this week in Ellamore, and it was confirmed that they'd obtained a search warrant revolving around the whereabouts of missing man Luke Stout.
ELLAMORE, WV
Holiday high jinks in store at Leonard's Grill

GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Christmas is inching closer and closer, families will soon gather near, but one nasty skunk will try to steal people’s cheer. His heart grew three sizes but then shrunk right back small, so a local establishment needs your help to fix the Grinch, once and for all!
GRAFTON, WV
Luke David Stout

ELLAMORE, W.Va. (WV News) — Upshur County law enforcement continued on Wednesday the search …
UPSHUR COUNTY, WV
Lewis County balanced in win over Fairmont Senior

WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County placed four players in double digits for the third consecutive game as they seized control early against Fairmont Senior and never looked back, rolling to a 72-45 victory. Bryn Hunt got Lewis County off to a strong start in front of the...
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
WVU to appeal denial for immediate eligibility for Perez

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The NCAA has denied a waiver for immediate eligibility for guard Jose Perez at West Virginia, coach Bob Huggins announced Friday. The 6-foot-5 Perez transferred from Manhattan after his coach, Steve Masiello, was fired by the Jaspers on Oct. 25, two weeks before the start of the season. Perez enrolled at West Virginia in November for the spring semester.
MORGANTOWN, WV
VIPS members recognized at Buckhannon City Council meeting

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Volunteers in Policing Service (VIPS) members were recognized at the Buckhannon City Council meeting that took place in council chambers on Thursday. Members were recognized for the hours they have spent as a member of VIPS during the past year. Buckhannon Police Chief Matthew...
BUCKHANNON, WV
Kingwood approves sewer rate hike, discusses dilapidated properties

KINGWOOD — Kingwood Council approved the final reading of a 5% increase in sewer bills this week. Mayor Jean Guillot said previously that the 5% increase will cost the average family an additional $4 per month. He said money from the increase will be used to keep the sewer system up-to-date. The last sewer rate increase was in 2016.
KINGWOOD, WV
Community Theatre looking for directors for 2023 season

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Buckhannon Community Theatre is looking for directors for its 2023 performance season, which will consist of three shows. The springtime show will be “The Red Velvet Cake” war by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten.
BUCKHANNON, WV
Saturday Salutes

— The Salvation Army and plenty of people who pitched in throughout the area. The Angel Tree effort resulted in the distribution of over 1,000 gifts to area youth. — Clarksburg Fire Chief Steve Pulice and Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy. Kiddy has finished up a successful stint as interim city manager, and Pulice is now set to take on the same role until a permanent city manager can be found.
CLARKSBURG, WV
Buckhannon-Upshur Middle falls to Gilmer County, 30-12

TENNERTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Despite a strong start, Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School fell to Gilmer County Middle, 30-12, on Monday night. Taylor Feather and Braylnn Guady led the way scoring for the Lady Bucs, both contributing 4 points. Jayla Westfall and Emma Pingley tallied 2 points each.

