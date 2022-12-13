Read full article on original website
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — The girls took the court first in Friday's doubleheader between
Backpacks for the Homeless initiative kicks off in Upshur County, West Virginia
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — A new initiative to help individuals experiencing homelessness in Upshur County, “Presby Backpacks for the Homeless,” is underway at the First Presbyterian Church of Buckhannon. The church was awarded a New Life Congregational Covenant Grant from the Presbytery of West Virginia in...
Lincoln High School Angel Luv gifts distributed to 232 children in Shinnston, West Virginia
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Angel Luv gifts were given to families across the Lincoln High School feeder area on Friday thanks to the help of volunteers and donors. “We couldn’t do it without everyone, and it’s not just the students. It’s the teachers, the faculty and the community — all the people who adopt the angels — and then of course the students play a big part in it, but literally everyone as a whole is who makes this a reality,” said Maria Osborne, English 11 teacher at Lincoln High School and the organizer of Angel Luv.
Alderson Broaddus University in Philippi, West Virginia holds graduate commencement ceremony
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — Alderson Broaddus University proudly hosted its 2022 Graduate Commencement Ceremony. One member of the Class of 2022 Information Technology Administration, two members of the Anatomy, and 27 members of the Physician Assistant Studies Program received their Master of Science degrees during a Commencement Ceremony held in the Wilcox Chapel on the university’s campus in Philippi.
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - Calling the proposal "a good concept," Keyser city administrator J
Upshur County, West Virginia, BOE works with local businesses, organizations to support students
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Upshur County Board of Education is staying busy in the community. On Tuesday, the Upshur County Family Resource Network (UCFRN) posted photos and a brief story of how their organization, along with the Upshur County BOE and Chapel Hill’s Band of Brothers, are helping Upshur County youth this Christmas season.
Fairmont, West Virginia, Rotary Club stocks Marion County blessing boxes ahead of Christmas
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — This week, the Fairmont Rotary Club donated hundreds of food items to local blessing boxes dotted around the county, hoping to ensure that nobody goes hungry this holiday season. The blessing boxes throughout the county allow people to walk up and freely grab whatever...
Bobbie Conrad Keith
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Bobbie Conrad Keith, 94, of Bridgeport, WV passed away on December 15th at the WV Veterans Nursing Facility in Clarksburg, WV. Bob was born on October 22, 1928 to Charles Conrad Keith and Madge Love Keith in Clarksburg, WV.
Search for man missing since 2012 rekindles with dig
ELLAMORE, W.Va. (WV News) — It's clear that the search for a 24-year-old man who went missing 10 years ago from Buckhannon is still very much active. West Virginia State Police and Upshur sheriff's deputies were at a dig site earlier this week in Ellamore, and it was confirmed that they'd obtained a search warrant revolving around the whereabouts of missing man Luke Stout.
Marion Co., West Virginia, representatives meet with BOE to discuss upcoming legislative session
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — Wednesday morning, the Marion County Board of Education had a two-hour conversation with local representatives in the state legislature to discuss the county's primary concerns heading into 2023, with the state's "antiquated" school aid formula being most prominent. All five members of the board,...
Holiday high jinks in store at Leonard's Grill
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Christmas is inching closer and closer, families will soon gather near, but one nasty skunk will try to steal people’s cheer. His heart grew three sizes but then shrunk right back small, so a local establishment needs your help to fix the Grinch, once and for all!
Luke David Stout
ELLAMORE, W.Va. (WV News) — Upshur County law enforcement continued on Wednesday the search
Lewis County balanced in win over Fairmont Senior
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County placed four players in double digits for the third consecutive game as they seized control early against Fairmont Senior and never looked back, rolling to a 72-45 victory. Bryn Hunt got Lewis County off to a strong start in front of the...
WVU to appeal denial for immediate eligibility for Perez
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — The NCAA has denied a waiver for immediate eligibility for guard Jose Perez at West Virginia, coach Bob Huggins announced Friday. The 6-foot-5 Perez transferred from Manhattan after his coach, Steve Masiello, was fired by the Jaspers on Oct. 25, two weeks before the start of the season. Perez enrolled at West Virginia in November for the spring semester.
VIPS members recognized at Buckhannon City Council meeting
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Volunteers in Policing Service (VIPS) members were recognized at the Buckhannon City Council meeting that took place in council chambers on Thursday. Members were recognized for the hours they have spent as a member of VIPS during the past year. Buckhannon Police Chief Matthew...
A couple more to go before WVU dives into the deep end of the Big 12 pool
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The 8-2 Mountaineer men’s basketball team has two more non-conference games on its schedule – Sunday vs. Buffalo (5 p.m. on ESPN+) and next Thursday vs. Stony Brook (6 p.m. on ESPN+) – before it dives into Big 12 action. As it has...
Kingwood approves sewer rate hike, discusses dilapidated properties
KINGWOOD — Kingwood Council approved the final reading of a 5% increase in sewer bills this week. Mayor Jean Guillot said previously that the 5% increase will cost the average family an additional $4 per month. He said money from the increase will be used to keep the sewer system up-to-date. The last sewer rate increase was in 2016.
Community Theatre looking for directors for 2023 season
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — The Buckhannon Community Theatre is looking for directors for its 2023 performance season, which will consist of three shows. The springtime show will be “The Red Velvet Cake” war by Jessie Jones, Nicholas Hope and Jamie Wooten.
Saturday Salutes
— The Salvation Army and plenty of people who pitched in throughout the area. The Angel Tree effort resulted in the distribution of over 1,000 gifts to area youth. — Clarksburg Fire Chief Steve Pulice and Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy. Kiddy has finished up a successful stint as interim city manager, and Pulice is now set to take on the same role until a permanent city manager can be found.
Buckhannon-Upshur Middle falls to Gilmer County, 30-12
TENNERTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Despite a strong start, Buckhannon-Upshur Middle School fell to Gilmer County Middle, 30-12, on Monday night. Taylor Feather and Braylnn Guady led the way scoring for the Lady Bucs, both contributing 4 points. Jayla Westfall and Emma Pingley tallied 2 points each.
