Salisbury, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WBTV

11-year-old Cornelius girl missing since November, police say

CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are looking for a child out of Cornelius who has been missing since the day before Thanksgiving. According to the Cornelius Police Department, officers began investigating a missing person’s report involving a juvenile on Thursday. The parents of the child, identified as 11-year-old...
CORNELIUS, NC
WBTV

N.C. deputy hit, killed by vehicle while investigating robbery

2,600 Charlotte families to benefit from The Salvation Army’s Christmas toy distribution. Families were able to sign their children up for the toy drive back in September. Custodian dies while working at York County high school, officials say. Updated: 3 hours ago. Officials said he died out of sight...
CHARLOTTE, NC
thecharlotteweekly.com

Matthews police discover crash victim had gunshot wound to head

MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department is investigating a crash involving a man with a gunshot wound to his head. Officers were dispatched to 2008 Moore Road at 1:21 p.m. Dec. 13 regarding a report of a single-vehicle crash with an injured driver. Officers found an unconscious driver and began rendering aid.
MATTHEWS, NC
WBTV

Two people injured in shooting at Northlake Mall, suspect in custody

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were injured during a shooting at Northlake Mall on Thursday afternoon, officials confirmed. According to an update from the mall, one of the victims has been discharged from the hospital, while the other remains in care with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. The...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Statesville man shot while riding dirt bike in November dies in hospital, police say

STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville man who was shot while riding a dirt bike last month died in the hospital Wednesday, investigators said. Statesville police responded to a reported shooting in the area of Lakeview Drive on Nov. 24. When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Derryck Duane Turner suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem in critical condition.
STATESVILLE, NC
WBTV

Deputies arrest suspect who allegedly robbed bank near Wingate University

UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – The Wingate Police Department has charged a man in connection to a bank robbery suspect in Union County. Wingate University issued an immediate lockdown for the campus Wednesday afternoon but lifted it around 1:30 p.m. According to officials, Wingate Police asked campus officials to...
WINGATE, NC

