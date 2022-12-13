Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Salisbury billionaire has given away $2 billionAsh JurbergSalisbury, NC
Statesville Christmas parade brings out a crowd - and Santa ClausKim McKinneyStatesville, NC
Neighbors give party for mailman retiring for treatment: "The season of giving"Amy ChristieConcord, NC
Lexington: The Dispatch purchased by, Kentucky based, Paxton Media GroupThe Modern TimesLexington, NC
Visit the Largest Drive-Through Light Show in North CarolinaTravel MavenMecklenburg County, NC
Related
3 people charged, 1 with attempted murder, in shooting at Northlake Mall
Three people have been charged in connection to a shooting at the Northlake Mall that sent two people to the hospital on Thursday.
WBTV
11-year-old Cornelius girl missing since November, police say
CORNELIUS, N.C. (WBTV) – Police are looking for a child out of Cornelius who has been missing since the day before Thanksgiving. According to the Cornelius Police Department, officers began investigating a missing person’s report involving a juvenile on Thursday. The parents of the child, identified as 11-year-old...
WBTV
N.C. deputy hit, killed by vehicle while investigating robbery
2,600 Charlotte families to benefit from The Salvation Army’s Christmas toy distribution. Families were able to sign their children up for the toy drive back in September. Custodian dies while working at York County high school, officials say. Updated: 3 hours ago. Officials said he died out of sight...
EXCLUSIVE: Body-camera video released of man shot, killed by police at Concord Mills
CONCORD, N.C. — On Friday, Channel 9 got an exclusive look at body camera video from the day a man was shot by police after allegedly firing at officers inside Concord Mills mall. The man died days after he was shot, investigators said. Officers initially responded to the mall...
North Carolina church distraught over stolen trailer has suspect’s pic
“Yes, I was heartbroken. I was devastated,” Hill said.
NC brothers played with gun from coffee table, safety off before fatal shooting: police
Gaston County Police investigated late into the night on Tuesday, piecing together clues of what led to a shooting in the 100 block of Cindy Lane. A four-year-old was shot and killed.
WBTV
“I couldn’t sleep”: Employees return to Northlake Mall after shooting
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Less than 24 hours after a shooting injured two at Northlake Mall, business resumed as normal. But for the workers that returned Friday, things felt anything but normal. The mall reopened to shoppers Friday morning, with every store choosing to open back up for business, meaning...
Bomb threat at Chewy facility in Rowan County cleared after evacuation
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A bomb threat called into the Rowan County fulfillment facility of Chewy, a popular online pet supply retailer, turned out to be a false alarm, according to the sheriff’s office. At about 2 p.m., Thursday, the Chewy facility in Rowan County received a call reporting a bomb threat. Chewy informed […]
fortmillsun.com
Every Gym Member’s Nightmare: Car Stolen from Planet Fitness as Member Works Out
A Planet Fitness member had her car stolen last Sunday morning from the Fort Mill gym after the thief took her keys from a dressing room, according to a sheriff’s report. The 59-year-old woman was working out at the gym between 9-10 a.m. Dec. 11 when someone removed the keys from her coat and took off with her 2014 Hyundai Sonata.
WCNC
North Carolina deputy hit, killed by drunk driver while investigating robbery
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, N.C. — A Cumberland County deputy was injured Friday morning when a drunk driver hit him while he was responding to a robbery at Circle K on Gillespie Street, according to a report from WRAL. The deputy was investigating a robbery that happened at Circle K. He...
thecharlotteweekly.com
Matthews police discover crash victim had gunshot wound to head
MATTHEWS – The Matthews Police Department is investigating a crash involving a man with a gunshot wound to his head. Officers were dispatched to 2008 Moore Road at 1:21 p.m. Dec. 13 regarding a report of a single-vehicle crash with an injured driver. Officers found an unconscious driver and began rendering aid.
Parking enforcement company accused of leaving drivers in limbo after booting cars
CHARLOTTE — A company that puts boots on parked cars in Charlotte is accused of ignoring drivers’ calls, leaving vehicles immobile for hours. There is a city ordinance that is intended to get the boots off as soon as possible for drivers, but there isn’t much enforcement, Channel 9 has learned.
Woman pulled over for speeding. Instead of giving her a ticket, an NC officer helped her
MAIDEN, N.C. — Latishea Elmore was pulled over on Sunday as she raced home to her house that was on fire. Instead of giving her a ticket, the officer offered her kindness. "If there were more police officers out there like him the world would be a better place," Elmore said.
Suspect arrested after Wingate bank robbery forced schools to lockdown: Sheriff
Billy Long, 54, is charged with felony common law robbery and is being processed into the Union County Jail.
WBTV
Police searching for information after Statesville shooting victim dies
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Statesville man who was shot in November has died from his injuries, according to the Statesville Police Department. The investigation is now homicide and police have upgraded charges to first-degree murder. Derryck Turner, 32, was shot while riding a dirt bike near Lakeview Drive on...
WBTV
Two people injured in shooting at Northlake Mall, suspect in custody
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Two people were injured during a shooting at Northlake Mall on Thursday afternoon, officials confirmed. According to an update from the mall, one of the victims has been discharged from the hospital, while the other remains in care with injuries not believed to be life-threatening. The...
Union County Sheriff's Office warns about Facebook Marketplace scam
UNION COUNTY, N.C. — Buyer beware, holiday season scams are underway. Experts are warning consumers about Facebook Marketplace, which can lure people in with great deals -- but sometimes items can turn out to be fake. “If somebody asks you for money upfront or ask you for any of...
WBTV
Crime Stoppers: Police looking for people who robbed west Charlotte Family Dollar
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Police are trying to identify two people who robbed a Family Dollar in west Charlotte. The incident just happened last week, on Tuesday, Dec. 6, around 10 p.m. at the Family Dollar near the intersection of Bradford Drive and Cantwell Street, right near Freedom Drive. Detective...
Statesville man shot while riding dirt bike in November dies in hospital, police say
STATESVILLE, N.C. — A Statesville man who was shot while riding a dirt bike last month died in the hospital Wednesday, investigators said. Statesville police responded to a reported shooting in the area of Lakeview Drive on Nov. 24. When officers arrived, they found 32-year-old Derryck Duane Turner suffering from gunshot wounds. He was rushed to Wake Forest Baptist Hospital in Winston-Salem in critical condition.
WBTV
Deputies arrest suspect who allegedly robbed bank near Wingate University
UNION COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) – The Wingate Police Department has charged a man in connection to a bank robbery suspect in Union County. Wingate University issued an immediate lockdown for the campus Wednesday afternoon but lifted it around 1:30 p.m. According to officials, Wingate Police asked campus officials to...
Comments / 4