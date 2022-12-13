ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Historic US treasurer’s memorabilia on display in Ohio

By JULIE CARR SMYTH Associated Press, Associated Press
WDTN
WDTN
 3 days ago

Close

Former U.S. Treasurer Mary Ellen Withrow sits at her home in Marion, Ohio, Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022. (AP Photo/Patrick Orsagos)

MARION, Ohio (AP) — When Mary Ellen Withrow first ran for public office, she was not allowed to have a credit card in her name. In 1969, credit cards were for men only.

Today, the 92-year-old Democrat’s signature appears on more U.S. paper currency than that of any other person. Just check the Guinness Book of World Records.

The story of the journey that carried Withrow from her first school board seat in rural Ohio to county, state and then U.S. treasurer is told in a new collection on permanent display at the Marion County Historical Society. The Marion native is the only person to have been treasurer at all three levels of government .

Brandi Wilson, executive director of the Marion County Historical Society, talks about the memorabilia in the Mary Ellen Withrow exhibit at the Marion County Historic Society on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Marion, Ohio. Mary Ellen Withrow is the only person to hold the office of treasurer at the county, state and U.S. levels. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

The Mary Ellen Withrow Collection, which opened in June, celebrates not only one woman’s accomplishments, said Brandi Wilson, the museum’s executive director, but places Withrow within Ohio’s history of raising groundbreakers — from inventors and presidents to tycoons, astronauts and feminists.

“Ohio has just always been forward-thinking and progressive and inventive,” Wilson said. “So, I think that she’s part of that. She just shows that anyone is capable of doing anything they set their mind to.”

In an Associated Press interview, Withrow said she began exploring a permanent home for her memorabilia collection as she grew older, figuring “I’m not going to live forever.” She’s recovering now from a broken leg, but said she’s otherwise healthy and active. A slice of her collection had been on display at her retirement facility in Marion, but the sheer volume meant more room was needed. The history museum, which is open from spring to fall, seemed a perfect fit.

For the museum display, she’s chosen a representative cross-section from her political career. Her collection includes bumper stickers, T-shirts — even a nail file — from her campaigns throughout the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s, awards and commemorations, photographs, newspaper clippings, office nameplates and a copy of the 1993 pop art poster of former President Bill Clinton by Peter Max. Also on display is the outfit Withrow wore to be sworn in as U.S. treasurer by Clinton in 1994. She served in the role until 2001.

Controversial changes to Ohio’s voting laws could be coming

And money. Signed money, shredded money, uncut money, and a $20 bill — bearing both Withrow’s signature and her autograph — that the late John Glenn, a friend and fellow Ohio Democrat, took with him when he returned to space in 1998. A necktie on display serves as a reminder of the innumerable money-themed gift items out there — children’s paper money, mugs, puzzles, beach towels — where Withrow’s name randomly shows up.

The certificate for her Guinness world record is also here, as is the pair of scissors with which she cut the ribbon when the Cleveland Federal Reserve released the redesigned $5, $10, $20, $50 and $100 bills that helped her achieve it.

She also included in the display the cardboard target at which she took aim during her federal law enforcement training. It proves Withrow an excellent shot. “Yeah, they said I didn’t need a security (sign), just put that on the porch,” she laughed.

    A view of the memorabilia seen through the entry door of the Mary Ellen Withrow exhibit at the Marion County Historic Society on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Marion, Ohio. Mary Ellen Withrow is the only person to hold the office of treasurer at the county, state and U.S. levels. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    Memorabilia, including a necktie and uncut sheets of dollar bills bearing Withrow’s signature, in the Mary Ellen Withrow exhibit at the Marion County Historic Society on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Marion, Ohio. Mary Ellen Withrow is the only person to hold the office of treasurer at the county, state and U.S. levels. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    Memorabilia, including state quarters, signed dollars and photos of redesigned $5, $10, $20, $50 and $100 dollar bills, in the Mary Ellen Withrow exhibit at the Marion County Historic Society on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Marion, Ohio. Mary Ellen Withrow is the only person to hold the office of treasurer at the county, state and U.S. levels. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    Memorabilia, including a framed twenty dollar bill that John Glenn took to space in 1998, in the Mary Ellen Withrow exhibit at the Marion County Historic Society on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Marion, Ohio. Mary Ellen Withrow is the only person to hold the office of treasurer at the county, state and U.S. levels. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    Memorabilia, including a nail file from one of her campaigns and her county treasurer nameplate, in the Mary Ellen Withrow exhibit at the Marion County Historic Society on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Marion, Ohio. Mary Ellen Withrow is the only person to hold the office of treasurer at the county, state and U.S. levels. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)
    Memorabilia, including awards and passports, in the Mary Ellen Withrow exhibit at the Marion County Historic Society on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2022, in Marion, Ohio. Mary Ellen Withrow is the only person to hold the office of treasurer at the county, state and U.S. levels. (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

For the younger Wilson, Withrow is impressive in other ways. She said putting together the exhibit has been eye-opening. Besides not being able to own a credit card in her name, Withrow was known only as “Mrs. Norman Withrow” in local press coverage of her first run for office.

That was not so long before Wilson grew up and was taught that girls “could do anything, it was limitless.”

“So she was a trailblazer that did things to make it easy for the next generations to kind of move along in their career,” Wilson said.

Thieves steal central Ohio Santa’s sleigh

Withrow said inspiring younger people is part of the point of putting her history before the public. She remains active in politics — she backed Marion Mayor Scott Schertzer in his unsuccessful 2022 bid for state treasurer — and urges others to get involved.

“I hope if they are interested in running for something and they get excited about it and they want to do it, I think they should do it,” she said. “You shouldn’t be afraid, and you shouldn’t wait until everything’s perfect, because it’s never going to be perfect.”

