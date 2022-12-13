Boy, 15, violently robbed outside Forest Hills restaurant; 2 sought

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police released video Tuesday of two suspects wanted for assaulting and robbing a 15-year-old boy in Queens.

The pair are wanted in connection with a broad-daylight attack at Metropolitan and 70th Avenues in Forest Hills on Nov. 14.

The teen victim was in front of an Italian restaurant around 3 p.m. when his attackers stormed up and demanded his property.

One of them brandished a knife, while the other punched him in the face and snatched his book bag, police said.

The victim was not seriously injured, according to police.

The book bag contained a laptop, calculator and charger.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.