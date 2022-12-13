ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Boy, 15, violently robbed outside Forest Hills restaurant; 2 sought

By 1010 Wins Newsroom
1010WINS
1010WINS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4052KX_0jguhPoO00

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) -- Police released video Tuesday of two suspects wanted for assaulting and robbing a 15-year-old boy in Queens.

The pair are wanted in connection with a broad-daylight attack at Metropolitan and 70th Avenues in Forest Hills on Nov. 14.

The teen victim was in front of an Italian restaurant around 3 p.m. when his attackers stormed up and demanded his property.

One of them brandished a knife, while the other punched him in the face and snatched his book bag, police said.

The victim was not seriously injured, according to police.

The book bag contained a laptop, calculator and charger.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Herald Community Newspapers

Nassau police seek alleged Valley Stream thief

Nassau police are looking for an unidentified man for allegedly stealing a wallet and multiple credit cards from an unlocked white BMW parked on Lyon Street in Valley Stream on Dec. 14 at 2 a.m. Video surveliance footage showed a man on the Lyon Street property. He is decribed as...
VALLEY STREAM, NY
Daily Voice

Person Killed In Overnight Hit-Run West Hempstead Crash

Police are investigating a fatal overnight hit-and-run crash on Long Island. It happened around 3:40 a.m. Friday, Dec. 16 in West Hempstead. A witness observed a man lying in the westbound lane of Woodfield Road, Nassau County Police said. As the witness attempted to render aid, a four-door sedan traveling...
WEST HEMPSTEAD, NY
Daily Voice

Detectives In Ronkonkoma Stop Scammer From Getting Almost $10K From Elderly Victim: Police

Nearly $10,000 in cash that an out-of-state elderly man mailed as part of a scam was intercepted by detectives on Long Island, police said. On Friday, Dec. 16 around 12:40 p.m., detectives in Suffolk County seized an envelope containing $9,800 in cash at a location in Ronkonkoma that had been mailed by an 82-year-old man from Lafayette, Louisiana as part of a cyber scam, according to Suffolk County Police.
RONKONKOMA, NY
Daily Voice

Culprit In $94K Theft From Luxury East Hampton Store Sentenced

A 28-year-old man will spend years in prison for helping to steal thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from a luxury store on Long Island. Ali Harris, of Newark, New Jersey, was sentenced to three to nine years in prison in Suffolk County Court on Friday, Dec. 16, after pleading guilty to second-degree grand larceny and criminal possession of stolen property, both felonies.
EAST HAMPTON, NY
CBS New York

Police: Mother, son pepper sprayed at Bronx subway station

NEW YORK - Police are searching for a man they say pepper sprayed a woman and her 2-year-old son at a subway station in the Bronx. It happened Wednesday afternoon inside the 149th Street Grand Concourse station. Police said the man was arguing with two women before he tried pepper spraying them, but missed and hit the mother and child instead. The victims were treated at Lincoln Hospital.Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.  
BRONX, NY
New York Post

Innocent bystander hit by stray bullet in broad-daylight NYC shooting

An innocent 55-year-old man who was shot on his way to work in Brooklyn says he may never fully recover after falling victim to Gotham’s epidemic of senseless gun violence. Phillips was heading back to his office just before 4 p.m. Wednesday when a y bullet cut through the window of his work van as he crossed Eastern Parkway while heading north on Rochester Avenue in Crown Heights.  “I see the glass shatter and I felt a lot of pain in my chest,” Desmond Phillips told The Post Thursday. “I put my hand on my jacket, and I see a lot of blood coming out.” The gunshot victim...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
54K+
Followers
14K+
Post
16M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy