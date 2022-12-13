Read full article on original website
Bill Conlan
3d ago
The law makers didn't do it for all the POWs from WW1,WW2 ,KOREA ,VIETNAM. And we have a single drug smuggler that hates her country and gets arrested in a communist country. She comes back and now they want a holiday. They are making it that she's a hero. Which she isn't. a hero.
Reply(1)
45
Sunnyside
3d ago
hell no not unless a true hero is returned not this thing that's hate USA and broke federal law for years and was given warnings not to do.
Reply
30
SoFedUp
3d ago
Doing this in her honor makes it as stupid as the 1500 other "National Days" that no one cares about! National dust bunny day, National burnt toast day, National darn your socks day...🙄
Reply(3)
17
Related
Brittney Griner owes the United States of America because she could have been Austin Tice
Brittney Griner is lucky to be home, when Americans like Austin Tice remain in a foreign prison
BET
President Obama, Hillary Clinton, Rev. Al Sharpton, And Others React To News Of Brittney Griner’s Release From Russian Prison
WNBA star Brittney Griner is on her way home after spending months in a Russian prison. CBS News was the first to break the news on Thursday morning (December 8) after President Joe Biden tweeted, “She’s safe. She’s on a plane. She’s on her way home.”
At least $20 billion used by the Biden Administration to aid Ukraine could be unaccounted for
There is a possibility that at least $20 billion in aid money given to Ukraine by the Biden administration cannot be located, and Republicans want every dollar to be traced. United States President Joe Biden.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr.
Lawmakers brawl, throw chairs after male MP slaps female politician
A brawl broke out in Senegal's parliament as lawmakers butted heads over Senegalese President Macky Sall potentially seeking a third term.
Dozens of senators warn China of ‘grave consequences’ if it uses violence against protesters
Nearly half of the Senate signed onto a pointed letter to China’s Ambassador in Washington on Friday, warning of “grave consequences” and “extraordinary damage” to Sino-U.S. relations if Beijing carries out violence against recent protesters. The letter, sent to Chinese Ambassador Qin Gang and signed...
Saudi Arabia is now backpedaling, seeking to mend ties with Biden after Democrats fared better-than-expected in the midterms
Saudi Arabia was accused of interfering in the US midterms to damage the Democrats, sparking a diplomatic spat
The brother of the ex-US Marine jailed in Russia slams Donald Trump for exploiting his imprisonment to attack President Biden
The brother of former US Marine Paul Whelan said that Donald Trump mentioned him "zero" times during his presidency.
Famed Musician Announces He Is Running for President
Famed musician Kanye West, who now goes by Ye, has announced that he once again plans to run for President of the United States in 2024, according to the New York Post. West, 45, said in a video that known far-right figure Milo Yiannopoulos is working on his campaign.
The twin brother of Paul Whelan said Trump was 'not interested' in cases of wrongfully detained Americans: 'Biden administration is much more engaged'
"I think the Trump administration was not prepared to or not interested in working on wrongful detention cases," David Whelan told MSNBC.
Brittney Griner undergoing evaluation after returning to U.S. following Russia prisoner swap
Brittney Griner arrived in the U.S. early Friday following her release from Russia in a prisoner swap for arms dealer Viktor Bout. CBS News senior White House correspondent Weijia Jiang joined Catherine Herridge to discuss the latest.
Former U.S. Marine General Working for Putin’s Private Army, Founder Claims
The founder of the notorious Wagner Group of Russian mercenaries on Friday claimed a former U.S. Marine Corps general is in its ranks commanding a “British battalion.” Yevgeny Prigozhin, a close friend of Russian President Vladimir Putin, made the bold assertion in response to questions from the Finnish newspaper Helsingin Sanomat about Finnish fighters working for Wagner. According to the press service for Prigozhin’s Concord company, he said there were around 20 Finns in the group. “As a rule, these are highly qualified specialists, very ideological and motivated,” Prigozhin was quoted as saying. “I have a very good opinion about the Finns on the battlefield. They are fighting in a British battalion (as part of Wagner PMC), whose commander is a US citizen, a former general of the Marine Corps.”
White House casts doubt on claims that Trump administration tried to free Paul Whelan
The Biden administration is pushing back on claims by ex-Trump administration figures who have suggested Russia was willing to release former US Marine Paul Whelan before President Joe Biden was elected in 2020.Mr Whelan has been held captive by Russia since 28 December 2018, when he was arrested on what officials there said were charges of espionage. Although members of Mr Whelan’s family were able to secure at least one meeting with Mr Trump’s then-national security adviser, John Bolton, in mid-2019, the former president never once mentioned Mr Whelan’s name during his time in office and Trump administration officials...
“Everybody was disgusted”: Juror reveals how Trump Organization’s lawyers “pissed off” the jury
This article originally appeared on AlterNet. On Tuesday, December 6, a Manhattan jury found two companies under the Trump Organization umbrella, The Trump Corp. and Trump Payroll Corp., guilty of criminal tax fraud and falsifying business records. Former President Donald Trump and his children Ivanka Trump and Eric Trump were not defendants in the case, which was prosecuted by the Manhattan District Attorney's Office. This was strictly a case against the Trump Organization itself.
Ex-national security adviser says Russians were willing to free Paul Whelan under Trump
Former President Trump’s ex-national security adviser said the Russians appeared committed to releasing Paul Whelan and another imprisoned American to improve relations between Washington and Moscow following a meeting in October 2020. Robert O’Brien, former national security adviser under Trump, told The Hill that the Russians reneged on the deal that would have freed Whelan…
Putin was 'calculated' when he chose to send Brittney Griner back to the US while 'leaving others in custody in Russia,' Rep. Adam Schiff says
"He knows just what that will stir in the United States of America. So this is calculated on his part," Rep. Adam Schiff said Sunday.
Putin Ally Blames Crisis on Rise of Black U.S. Music Stars He Calls ‘Descendants of African American Slaves’
In a sign of the times for Vladimir Putin’s twisted Russian regime, a regional governor has been backed by the State Duma after saying the “descendants of African-American slaves” are to blame for the country’s growing crisis. Vadim Shumkov, governor of the Kurgan region, said Russian...
Taliban lash 3 women, 9 men in front of invited sports stadium crowd
The Taliban lashed three women and nine men in front of hundreds of spectators in a provincial sports stadium Wednesday, signaling the religious extremist group’s resumption of a brutal form of punishment that was a hallmark of their rule in the 1990s.
Russia's Bout feels terrible, wants drawings back from U.S. -TASS
Dec 9 (Reuters) - Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout feels terrible after his long prisoner swap journey and his family expects that the United States will hand over his documents and drawings to the Russian embassy, TASS news agency reported, citing his wife.
Pennsylvania U.S. Senator-elect John Fetterman turns to governing
When John Fetterman goes to Washington in January as one of the Senate’s new members, he’ll bring along an irreverent style from Pennsylvania that extends from his own personal dress code — super casual — to hanging marijuana flags outside his current office in the state Capitol.
An elite Russian military brigade was basically 'wiped out,' taking so many losses in Ukraine that it will 'take years to rebuild,' report says
"Nothing of that brigade is left," a Ukrainian commander said of the 200th Separate Motor Rifle Brigade in an interview with The Washington Post.
Comments / 70