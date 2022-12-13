Oconee County woman facing fraud and other charges

South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson announces that his office’s Medicaid Fraud Control Unit has arrested Chanda L. (Maiden name Whitmire) Sargent, 43 years old, of Salem. She faces 11 counts of Exploitation of a Vulnerable Adult and one count of Financial Transaction Card Fraud.

Sargent was booked into the Oconee County Detention Center Monday Investigators say, she converted a total of nearly $310,000 for her own use. The victim was a resident of an assisted living facility in Seneca.