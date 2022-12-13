American Legion and Sons donate $1,500 to East Central CASA

The American Legion Post 17 of Watertown hosted a turkey bingo with a bake sale provided by the bingo staff on Sunday. The American Legion bingo players decided to donate $500 of the proceeds to a children’s need in the community.

The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 17 and the American Legion 17 each matched the $500 for a total of $1,500. The funds were donated to East Central CASA, an organization that helps connect foster children and their caregivers with resources and supplies.

Bingo is held every Sunday at the American Legion, 1412 Ninth Avenue S.W., starting at 1 p.m. Bingo is open to the public to share in the fun, meet new friends and enjoy the game.

