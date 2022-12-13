ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Watertown, SD

American Legion and Sons donate $1,500 to East Central CASA

By Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
Watertown Public Opinion
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SkXvG_0jguhELd00

The American Legion Post 17 of Watertown hosted a turkey bingo with a bake sale provided by the bingo staff on Sunday. The American Legion bingo players decided to donate $500 of the proceeds to a children’s need in the community.

The Sons of the American Legion Squadron 17 and the American Legion 17 each matched the $500 for a total of $1,500. The funds were donated to East Central CASA, an organization that helps connect foster children and their caregivers with resources and supplies.

Bingo is held every Sunday at the American Legion, 1412 Ninth Avenue S.W., starting at 1 p.m. Bingo is open to the public to share in the fun, meet new friends and enjoy the game.

More: With 23 new foster children in Codington County, CASA raffle to recruit volunteers

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: American Legion and Sons donate $1,500 to East Central CASA

Comments / 0

Related
gowatertown.net

Winter Storm Warning through noon Friday (Audio)

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Another miserable day of travel conditions are expected across central and eastern South Dakota. In fact, state officials are urging people to stay off the roads altogether. On Wednesday night, the DOT closed Interstate 29 from Watertown to the North Dakota border because of very poor conditions. This...
WATERTOWN, SD
KELOLAND TV

Brookings man identified as person killed in crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — An update from Sioux Falls police on a deadly crash earlier this month. Police identified the victim as 25-year-old Cody Hoss from Brookings. His body was found near his crashed pickup in northern Sioux Falls around 2 a.m. on December 5th. “No other vehicles...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

SDHP: Tow truck tipped on I-29

BROOKINGS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The South Dakota Highway Patrol reported a tow truck overturned on the job. Troopers say a tow truck tipped while trying to pull a semi out of a ditch on I-29 just north of Brookings. Troopers say, “Please use caution IF you have to...
BROOKINGS, SD
KELOLAND TV

KDLO towers collapse in Garden City due to ice storm

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Two KDLO towers collapsed this morning, impacting on-air services for some parts of KELOLAND. Around 8:53 a.m. on Wednesday, the 1800-foot KDLO tower fell due to an accumulation of ice from the winter storm. Later in the morning the second 800-foot tower collapsed, taking out a power line.
GARDEN CITY, SD
brookingsradio.com

Nine COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in South Dakota

Nine COVID-19 deaths reported Wednesday in the Department of Health weekly update — the statewide total is now 3115. There have been 928 new cases statewide in the last week and hospitalizations have increased by two to 64. There have been 270,809 total cases. In Brookings County, there have...
BROOKINGS COUNTY, SD
Watertown Public Opinion

Watertown Public Opinion

544
Followers
1K+
Post
56K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, sports, entertainment and obituaries in Watertown, SD from Watertown Public Opinion.

 http://thepublicopinion.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy