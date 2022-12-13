ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lubbock, TX

Legendary Texas Tech football coach Mike Leach dead at 61

By James Clark
 3 days ago

LUBBOCK, Texas – Former Texas Tech Head Football Coach Mike Leach, more recently head
coach at Mississippi State University, died Monday, according to his family in a statement.

“We are uplifted by the outpouring of love and prayers from family, friends, Mississippi State University, the hospital staff, and football fans around the world. Thank you for sharing in the joy of our beloved husband and father’s life,” Leach’s family said.

Leach was taken on Sunday from Starkville, Mississippi to the University of Mississippi
Medical Center in Jackson after suffering a “personal health issue,” MSU said.

The Clarion Ledger in Jackson reported Coach Leach suffered a heart attack. On Monday, even
before official word of his death, Texas Tech Athletics honored Coach Leach on the end zone
score board at Jones AT&T Stadium. His image and the words “swing your sword” were
displayed on the big screen.

Leach was Red Raider coach from 2000 to 2009. He went for eight seasons at Washington State
University and then to MSU in 2020.

Leach succeeded Spike Dykes, who had been the winningest coach in Texas Tech history
before Leach surpassed him. Leach remains the winningest coach in school history.

