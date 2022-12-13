One dead and another injured in Upstate crash

The Highway Patrol reports one person was killed and another injured in a three vehicle collision in southern Greenville County, Monday night. Trooper Nick Pye says, a 2001 Honda sedan and a 2007 Chevrolet pickup collided on US 25 near Columbia Road just north of Princeton.

The driver of the Honda was pronounced dead at the scene, while the driver of the Chevy was taken to Greenville Memorial for treatment. A 2007 Honda sedan also hit debris as a result of that collision, but there were no further injuries. This collision remains under investigation by the Highway Patrol and the Greenville County Coroner's Office.