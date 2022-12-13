SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Conditions have made a much quieter turn since the active Thursday morning. Now with the area back to its typical prevailing wind, lake-effect snow has started forming off of Lake Michigan. This will continue through today, Saturday, and Sunday morning. As is par for the course, the highest snow totals and impacts will be felt on the western side of the state, but we should be able to see some of that snow across our area too.

