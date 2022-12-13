Read full article on original website
Whitmer awards $8.4M to Missing Middle housing projects
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer awarded $8.4 million in grants to help construct 145 new homes and rental housing to increase the supply of housing units for Michiganders in six counties, the state said. “Expanding affordable housing is critical to helping Michigan families put down roots in...
USDA to give $1.6M to Michigan for clean energy projects
WASHINGTON (WNEM) – The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) announced their $285 million investment in critical infrastructure to lower energy costs, expand access to clean energy, and combat climate change, $1.6 million of which has been granted to Michigan under the Rural Energy for America Program (REAP). “People in...
Michigan selected as pilot site for reforms in child welfare system
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) has been selected as one of eight pilot sites nationally to participate in a federal project to aid and improve child welfare systems. MDHHS will partner with the national Quality Improvement Center on Engaging Youth in...
Mask critics lose appeal over powers of health officers
County health officers don’t need approval from elected officials to issue orders, the Michigan Court of Appeals said in a precedent-setting decision related to protests over COVID-19 school mask mandates. Mask orders were controversial when Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's administration changed course and left key decisions to local health departments....
Whitmer signs executive directive for reproductive freedom
LANSING, Mich. (WNEM) – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed an executive directive on Dec. 14 instructing State of Michigan departments and agencies to review aspects of reproductive rights that fall within their jurisdiction and identify ways they can protect those rights under the Michigan Constitution, the state said. Whitmer took...
Lake-effect picks up again heading into the weekend
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Conditions have made a much quieter turn since the active Thursday morning. Now with the area back to its typical prevailing wind, lake-effect snow has started forming off of Lake Michigan. This will continue through today, Saturday, and Sunday morning. As is par for the course, the highest snow totals and impacts will be felt on the western side of the state, but we should be able to see some of that snow across our area too.
Hana's Garden honors victims of Oxford High School shooting
Here's a look at some of the stories we're working on. Grand Blanc Twp. hospital gets bad press from NYT investigative report. A Grand Blanc Township hospital is getting national attention for the wrong reasons; a New York Times investigative report that features Ascension Genesys Hospital paints a dark picture of over-worked staff and under-served patients.
Scattered snow through this evening and Saturday
SAGINAW, Mich. (WNEM) - Snow has returned to the TV5 viewing area this afternoon and as we head into the weekend, we expect more of it to pass through. While we’re not expecting significant snow with accumulation numbers, by Michigan standards, there will be periods of reduced visibility and as temperatures fall below freezing at times, we’ll still need to be mindful of area roads as we work through the next couple of days.
