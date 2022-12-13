BART reports major East Bay delay
CONCORD, Calif. ( KRON ) – Bay Area Rapid Transit is reporting a “major delay” between the Concord and Pleasant Hill stations, the agency stated in a service advisory.
The delay is on the Antioch line in both the Antioch and San Francisco International Airport (SFO) directions, and is due to “an equipment problem on the track.”
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

