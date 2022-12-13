Read full article on original website
Eanes ISD purchases $4.95M piece of land next to Westlake High School for expansion
The parcel of land is adjacent to Westlake High School. (Grace Dickens/Community Impact Newspaper) Eanes ISD approved the $4.95 million purchase of land adjacent to Westlake High School at the Dec. 13 meeting. Located at 401 Camp Craft Road, West Lake Hills, the land holds an office building. The purchase...
kut.org
After years of negotiation, renovations begin on Austin’s oldest publicly owned homes
Alexis Henderson stands in the kitchen of her former home at Rosewood Courts in East Austin. The place is abandoned now, save for a couple items. A rag on the stairwell. A video game decal on the bedroom wall. Henderson points up at a thick pipe in the wall, above...
New senior living community now open in West Austin
The Reserve at Lake Austin is now open for leasing at 6401 RM 2222, Austin. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) The Reserve at Lake Austin, a retirement community in West Austin, is now leasing out units for its facility at 6401 RM 2222, Austin. The space also recently began moving residents...
These San Marcos businesses celebrate anniversaries this December, January
Summer Moon Coffee roasts its beans at a roastery in Dripping Springs. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Summer Moon Coffee, located at 1180 Thorpe Lane, Ste. 206, San Marcos, is slated to celebrate five years of business in San Marcos in January. The coffee shop has indoor and outdoor seating and serves coffee beans, lattes, mochas and other drinks. Summer Moon also has its signature Moon Milk, which is a secret seven-ingredient blend that can also be made dairy free. In addition to the San Marcos location, Summer Moon Coffee has shops in Kyle, Buda, Austin and San Antonio. 512-392-2191.
Construction begins on major $2 billion development in Northwest Austin
Construction is underway on a major development in a booming Northwest Austin corridor. Pearson Ranch, a $2 billion mixed-use development, has broken ground on its first phase: a "smart" apartment complex slated for completion in late 2024. A December 8 press release announced the start of construction on The Eden, which will be home to 306 "smart" apartment units that will "integrate the latest technological features with a myriad of other Class A+ amenities." The project will include one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, ranging from 672 to 1,511 square feet. ...
3 Kings barber shop taking walk-in haircuts at the Domain in Northwest Austin
3 Kings a barber shop at the Domain in Northwest Austin is now taking walk-ins and has extended hours for the holidays. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) 3 Kings barber shop opened its doors at the Domain on Sept. 3 in the walking strip next to Little Land play gym and Jump Gymnastics. The men’s haircutting business is located at 3220 Feathergrass Court, Ste. 124, Austin. The barber shop is a part of every Simon property in Austin.
Construction on PD Labs in Cedar Park to finish in April
PD Labs is preparing to finish construction on a new building in the New Hope Professional Center in April. (Rendering courtesy Prescription Dispensing Labs) Following about a year of construction, Cedar Park-based pharmaceutical company Prescription Dispensing Labs is preparing to open its new building in April. PD Labs is a...
Noble Tutoring and Prep opens location near Dripping Springs
The tutoring service provides students with support in math, elementary-level science, English and Spanish as well as test prep. (Courtesy of Kathy Noble) Noble Tutoring and Prep opened its new location in November at 12020 W. Hwy. 290, Ste. C. Founded by Kathy Noble in 2018, the tutoring service provides...
Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Southwest Austin opens off Hwy. 290
Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Southwest Austin opened Nov. 14. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Southwest Austin opened Nov. 14 at 11210 Hwy. 290, Ste. A-230, Austin. Gracie Jiu-Jitsu serves the Southwest Austin and Dripping Springs community by offering beginner to advanced jiujitsu classes for men, women and children. Gracie Jiu-Jitsu also offers...
Construction on Cedar Park’s Brushy Creek North Fork Trail project moves forward
The city will begin construction on the Brushy Creek North Fork Trail project at the beginning of 2023. (Courtesy Pexels) Cedar Park City Council approved an agreement with Fazzone Construction Company for the construction of the Brushy Creek North Fork Trail project at its Dec. 15 meeting. Stretching from Parmer...
Austin ISD Interim Superintendent Matias Segura talks plans for district
Matias Segura will serve as interim superintendent until July 31, 2023, or until a permanent superintendent is hired. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) The next Austin ISD Interim Superintendent Matias Segura sat down with Community Impact to discuss his plans going forward with the district after his tenure begins Jan. 3. Segura...
Experts say water infrastructure, not supply, an issue as Williamson County grows
From left, Paul Thompson, assistant managing editor for the Austin Business Journal; Russ Boles, Precinct 4 Williamson County commissioner; Karen Bondy, Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority general manager; David Collinsworth, Brazos River Authority CEO; and Brian LaBorde, Taylor city manager, discuss conservation technology at the Williamson County Growth Summit on Dec. 15. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact)
Cedar Park State of the City luncheon provides updates, highlights goals for 2023
The Cedar Park Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2022 State of the City event Dec. 14. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact) The Cedar Park Chamber of Commerce hosted the 2022 State of the City luncheon featuring a speech from Mayor Jim Penniman-Morin on Dec. 14. At the event, Penniman-Morin outlined the overall...
2,200-acre development Thomas Ranch to build 3,500 homes west of Austin
Construction is expected to begin in 2023.
Community First! Village forges connections for the chronically homeless
In far East Austin, Community First! Village continues to expand the footprint of its tiny-home community for people exiting chronic homelessness. On the Dec. 16 episode of "The Austin Breakdown", host Olivia Aldridge takes a tour of the neighborhood and talks with Alan Graham, CEO of Mobile Loaves & Fishes, about the community’s mission to create rooted connections in addition to housing.
Round Rock City Council approves economic incentive for Switch data center
Round Rock officials approved an economic development agreement with Switch Ltd. in a 7-0 vote Dec. 15. (Courtesy Switch) Round Rock officials approved an economic development agreement with Switch Ltd. in a 7-0 vote Dec. 15. The agreement will see the data center earn back half of the sales tax...
Lakeway restaurant R19 Taqueria to close in December
R19 Taqueria will close its Lakeway location by the end of December. (Taylor Cripe/Community Impact) Cali-Mex restaurant R19 Taqueria will be closing its doors at 2422 S. RM 620, Ste. A-120, Lakeway, at the end of December. The plan is to shut the restaurant down Dec. 23 or 24, R19...
Knowmadics announces first Texas office to be located in Round Rock
Knowmadics Co-founder and CEO Paul Maguire said his company selected Round Rock for their new office to "hire people, [and] find new clients and new partners" for the business. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Knowmadics, a Virginia-based defense company specializing in software, integrated solutions and training, announced Dec. 14 the opening of...
New reusable takeout containers now available at Texas State University
Students will now have a reusable container option for campus dining. (Community Impact staff) Texas State University announced Nov. 15 that Texas State Dining, Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services and Ozzi teamed up to provide reusable containers in the dining halls on campus. Chartwells Higher Education Dining Services serves as...
A new neighborhood speakeasy-style cocktail lounge is now open in East Austin
Bosses Office replaced Swift Pizza Co. after it closed in October due to several break-ins. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) A new neighborhood speakeasy-style cocktail lounge called Bosses Office opened Dec. 9 in East Austin. The lounge is serving up beer, wine and craft cocktails from the bar as well as stuffed pretzels, an Antonelli's cheese plate and more from the kitchen. The lounge is owned by Kris Swift and Adam Jacoby, the duo behind Grizzelda’s and Jacoby’s Restaurant & Mercantile.
Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area marketshttps://communityimpact.com/news/austin/
