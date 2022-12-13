ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Round Rock, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

These San Marcos businesses celebrate anniversaries this December, January

Summer Moon Coffee roasts its beans at a roastery in Dripping Springs. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) Summer Moon Coffee, located at 1180 Thorpe Lane, Ste. 206, San Marcos, is slated to celebrate five years of business in San Marcos in January. The coffee shop has indoor and outdoor seating and serves coffee beans, lattes, mochas and other drinks. Summer Moon also has its signature Moon Milk, which is a secret seven-ingredient blend that can also be made dairy free. In addition to the San Marcos location, Summer Moon Coffee has shops in Kyle, Buda, Austin and San Antonio. 512-392-2191.
SAN MARCOS, TX
CultureMap Austin

Construction begins on major $2 billion development in Northwest Austin

Construction is underway on a major development in a booming Northwest Austin corridor. Pearson Ranch, a $2 billion mixed-use development, has broken ground on its first phase: a "smart" apartment complex slated for completion in late 2024. A December 8 press release announced the start of construction on The Eden, which will be home to 306 "smart" apartment units that will "integrate the latest technological features with a myriad of other Class A+ amenities." The project will include one-, two-, and three-bedroom units, ranging from 672 to 1,511 square feet. ...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

3 Kings barber shop taking walk-in haircuts at the Domain in Northwest Austin

3 Kings a barber shop at the Domain in Northwest Austin is now taking walk-ins and has extended hours for the holidays. (Sumaiya Malik/Community Impact) 3 Kings barber shop opened its doors at the Domain on Sept. 3 in the walking strip next to Little Land play gym and Jump Gymnastics. The men’s haircutting business is located at 3220 Feathergrass Court, Ste. 124, Austin. The barber shop is a part of every Simon property in Austin.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Southwest Austin opens off Hwy. 290

Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Southwest Austin opened Nov. 14. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Southwest Austin opened Nov. 14 at 11210 Hwy. 290, Ste. A-230, Austin. Gracie Jiu-Jitsu serves the Southwest Austin and Dripping Springs community by offering beginner to advanced jiujitsu classes for men, women and children. Gracie Jiu-Jitsu also offers...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Experts say water infrastructure, not supply, an issue as Williamson County grows

From left, Paul Thompson, assistant managing editor for the Austin Business Journal; Russ Boles, Precinct 4 Williamson County commissioner; Karen Bondy, Brushy Creek Regional Utility Authority general manager; David Collinsworth, Brazos River Authority CEO; and Brian LaBorde, Taylor city manager, discuss conservation technology at the Williamson County Growth Summit on Dec. 15. (Grant Crawford/Community Impact)
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community First! Village forges connections for the chronically homeless

In far East Austin, Community First! Village continues to expand the footprint of its tiny-home community for people exiting chronic homelessness. On the Dec. 16 episode of "The Austin Breakdown", host Olivia Aldridge takes a tour of the neighborhood and talks with Alan Graham, CEO of Mobile Loaves & Fishes, about the community’s mission to create rooted connections in addition to housing.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

A new neighborhood speakeasy-style cocktail lounge is now open in East Austin

Bosses Office replaced Swift Pizza Co. after it closed in October due to several break-ins. (Katy McAfee/Community Impact) A new neighborhood speakeasy-style cocktail lounge called Bosses Office opened Dec. 9 in East Austin. The lounge is serving up beer, wine and craft cocktails from the bar as well as stuffed pretzels, an Antonelli's cheese plate and more from the kitchen. The lounge is owned by Kris Swift and Adam Jacoby, the duo behind Grizzelda’s and Jacoby’s Restaurant & Mercantile.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
12K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy