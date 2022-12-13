ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aurora, CO

Outsider.com

Colorado Man Reportedly Pulls Gun on Park Employee Cleaning up Trash

Shocking reports are coming out of Colorado revealing that a man pulled a gun on a park employee recently. According to reports from the Boulder Police Department, this Boulder city parks and recreation employee was at work, cleaning up trash in the area when the attack occurred. Reports note that a man confronted the parks and recreation employee while revealing a firearm. This act of violence on the Colorado park employee occurred as the suspect was standing about 50 feet away from the Colorado park employee.
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

DPS Alleges School Principal Engaged in Financial Misconduct

A CBS News Investigation has learned the former principal of a Denver Public School, Kimberly Grayson, resigned in August in the midst of two internal investigations into her conduct. In one of the probes, DPS investigators say they found evidence Grayson engaged in "financial misconduct" over the course of several years, likely used taxpayer funds for "personal use," steered school funds toward close associates,  and as much as $175,000 in school funds can no longer be accounted for. Grayson told CBS News Colorado, "I have done nothing wrong."She was the principal of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Early College school...
COLORADO STATE
KDVR.com

1 killed, multiple hurt in overnight apartment fire

One person was killed in an early morning apartment fire in Arvada. Kristen Chapman reports. 1 killed, multiple hurt in overnight apartment fire. One person was killed in an early morning apartment fire in Arvada. Kristen Chapman reports. Investigation underway into deadly Arvada apartment …. Investigation underway into deadly Arvada...
ARVADA, CO
KDVR.com

The most common targets for catalytic converter theft

Hundreds of catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Boulder this year causing the Boulder Police Department to offer prevention kits to the community. Carly Moore reports. The most common targets for catalytic converter theft. Hundreds of catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Boulder this year causing the Boulder...
BOULDER, CO
KKTV

Teen found safe following statewide alert

DENVER (KKTV) - UPDATE: At 6:30 p.m. the CBI reported Sabella Tadesse was found and is safe. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert for a missing teen on Wednesday. At about 12:45 p.m. the state agency shared a missing poster for 15-year-old Sabella Tadesse. According to the...
AURORA, CO
KDVR.com

Porch pirates poses as delivery person, shows tattoo

A team of porch pirates in Lakewood are getting creative during this year’s holiday gift-buying rush. Nicole Fierro reports. Porch pirates poses as delivery person, shows tattoo. A team of porch pirates in Lakewood are getting creative during this year’s holiday gift-buying rush. Nicole Fierro reports. Investigation underway...
LAKEWOOD, CO
yellowscene.com

Two years after the Boulder Police Oversight Panel’s conception, the City of Boulder is still failing to hold the Boulder Police Department accountable to the standards of its community, Resulting in Boulder Police Oversight Panel Member, Martha Wilson Resigning in Protest

This December 15th, 2022 City Council meeting is to appoint the new Panel. In 2014, Boulder residents shut down 28th St. to protest Ferguson, Missouri police officer Darren Wilson’s killing of Black teenager Michael Brown. They formed a large circle in the middle of the intersection and held their hands up high in the “hands up, don’t shoot” posture.
BOULDER, CO
KRDO News Channel 13

Colorado Gov. Jared Polis calls to expand state’s 3-year red flag law

COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado Governor Jared Polis is calling to expand the state's three-year red flag law. Friday, Colorado's District Attorney's offices are meeting in Denver to consider the proposal that would give them the power to seek the removal of weapons from people deemed to be dangerous under the law. As the red flag The post Colorado Gov. Jared Polis calls to expand state’s 3-year red flag law appeared first on KRDO.
COLORADO STATE
glendalecherrycreek.com

Bicycle Lobby Peddles Tax That Forces Property Owners To Fix City Sidewalks

Voters Favor Ordinance 307 By Slim 55.2%; Initiative Will Cost Homeowners $110 To $1,000 Per Year, Based On Sidewalk Frontage. Denver’s scrappy band of die-hard cyclists and activists who have proliferated painted bike lanes on Denver streets — and will add another 125 miles by 2024 at a cost of $13.4 million — created and advocated for the new tax that allows the City of Denver to regulate and improve sidewalks. The advocates — known as the Denver Streets Partnership — say the tax, “will give parents, children, people with disabilities, and those that don’t drive, the independence to move about Denver freely and safely rather than walk next to big trucks, navigate cracks, and take detours to find a safe route.”
DENVER, CO

