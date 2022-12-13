A CBS News Investigation has learned the former principal of a Denver Public School, Kimberly Grayson, resigned in August in the midst of two internal investigations into her conduct. In one of the probes, DPS investigators say they found evidence Grayson engaged in "financial misconduct" over the course of several years, likely used taxpayer funds for "personal use," steered school funds toward close associates, and as much as $175,000 in school funds can no longer be accounted for. Grayson told CBS News Colorado, "I have done nothing wrong."She was the principal of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Early College school...

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO