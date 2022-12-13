Read full article on original website
Colorado issues health advisory for retail marijuana sold in 5 communitiesMatt WhittakerColorado State
DougCo sheriff seeks IDs in Franktown diesel theftHeather WillardFranktown, CO
Denver Mayor Says City is Strained After Spending $800,000 Supporting MigrantsTom HandyDenver, CO
McGregor Square hosts holiday drag shows, skating and Santa pet photosBrittany Anas
U.S. Marshals arrest a person of interest in Centennial hotel murderHeather WillardCentennial, CO
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 15, 2022. (Centennial, Colo.) U.S. Marshals in the Florida Regional Fugitive Taskforce and the Alachua County Sheriff’s Office, Florida, arrested a person of interest named by the Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office in a murder investigation.
Family of Denver murder victim furious about killer's impending release
DENVER — For the past 29 years, the Christmas season has been extremely difficult for Carol Cossio and her son, George. Earlier this week, it became even more difficult. "It feels like we're being victimized all over again," George Cossio said. On Dec. 2, 1993, George's sister, Yvonne, was...
Colorado Man Reportedly Pulls Gun on Park Employee Cleaning up Trash
Shocking reports are coming out of Colorado revealing that a man pulled a gun on a park employee recently. According to reports from the Boulder Police Department, this Boulder city parks and recreation employee was at work, cleaning up trash in the area when the attack occurred. Reports note that a man confronted the parks and recreation employee while revealing a firearm. This act of violence on the Colorado park employee occurred as the suspect was standing about 50 feet away from the Colorado park employee.
DPS Alleges School Principal Engaged in Financial Misconduct
A CBS News Investigation has learned the former principal of a Denver Public School, Kimberly Grayson, resigned in August in the midst of two internal investigations into her conduct. In one of the probes, DPS investigators say they found evidence Grayson engaged in "financial misconduct" over the course of several years, likely used taxpayer funds for "personal use," steered school funds toward close associates, and as much as $175,000 in school funds can no longer be accounted for. Grayson told CBS News Colorado, "I have done nothing wrong."She was the principal of the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Early College school...
Suspect in Aurora quadruple homicide case arrested in Mexico
Heather Willard / NewsBreak Denver / Dec. 13, 2022. (Aurora, Colo.) Mexican immigration officers arrested a suspect in north-central Mexico with FBI assistance for the Oct. 30 quadruple homicide in Aurora.
The First Sweet Basil Café in Colorado Opens at Southlands
This is the first Colorado location for the family-owned and operated business based in Illinois
1 killed, multiple hurt in overnight apartment fire
One person was killed in an early morning apartment fire in Arvada. Kristen Chapman reports. 1 killed, multiple hurt in overnight apartment fire. One person was killed in an early morning apartment fire in Arvada. Kristen Chapman reports. Investigation underway into deadly Arvada apartment …. Investigation underway into deadly Arvada...
The most common targets for catalytic converter theft
Hundreds of catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Boulder this year causing the Boulder Police Department to offer prevention kits to the community. Carly Moore reports. The most common targets for catalytic converter theft. Hundreds of catalytic converter thefts have been reported in Boulder this year causing the Boulder...
Teen found safe following statewide alert
DENVER (KKTV) - UPDATE: At 6:30 p.m. the CBI reported Sabella Tadesse was found and is safe. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation issued a statewide alert for a missing teen on Wednesday. At about 12:45 p.m. the state agency shared a missing poster for 15-year-old Sabella Tadesse. According to the...
Porch pirates poses as delivery person, shows tattoo
A team of porch pirates in Lakewood are getting creative during this year’s holiday gift-buying rush. Nicole Fierro reports. Porch pirates poses as delivery person, shows tattoo. A team of porch pirates in Lakewood are getting creative during this year’s holiday gift-buying rush. Nicole Fierro reports. Investigation underway...
Two years after the Boulder Police Oversight Panel’s conception, the City of Boulder is still failing to hold the Boulder Police Department accountable to the standards of its community, Resulting in Boulder Police Oversight Panel Member, Martha Wilson Resigning in Protest
This December 15th, 2022 City Council meeting is to appoint the new Panel. In 2014, Boulder residents shut down 28th St. to protest Ferguson, Missouri police officer Darren Wilson’s killing of Black teenager Michael Brown. They formed a large circle in the middle of the intersection and held their hands up high in the “hands up, don’t shoot” posture.
Police seize woman’s Camaro following street racing event
The Wheat Ridge Police Department seized a Chevy Camaro on Monday after a street racing event earlier this year.
Colorado Gov. Jared Polis calls to expand state’s 3-year red flag law
COLORADO (KRDO) -- Colorado Governor Jared Polis is calling to expand the state's three-year red flag law. Friday, Colorado's District Attorney's offices are meeting in Denver to consider the proposal that would give them the power to seek the removal of weapons from people deemed to be dangerous under the law. As the red flag The post Colorado Gov. Jared Polis calls to expand state’s 3-year red flag law appeared first on KRDO.
Video captures intruders casing items in man’s garage
Video shows that somehow a man and a woman were able to get inside a local man's garage.
Two Colorado cities make list of top 50 dog-friendly cities
The Dumb Friends League Furry Scurry celebrated 25 years in 2018.Photo by(Hyoung Chang/The Denver Post via Getty Images) Two Colorado cities rank on U.S. News and World Report's top 50 cities for dog owners. Denver ranks 11th, and Colorado Springs ranks 23rd.
Suspect died by suicide after I-76 chase, police say
A shooting suspect who died Wednesday after leading police on a high-speed chase on Interstate 76 suffered a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to new information released Thursday.
Denver police: Victim dies following November shooting
A man has died following a Nov. 25 shooting in the 1500 block of North Uinta Street, the Denver Police Department announced Tuesday.
Denver woman battling cancer loses husband in hit-and-run crash
After months of battling leukemia, a Denver woman finally received the stem cell transplant she had been waiting for. But the night turned tragic when her husband was killed on his bike.
A 'banquet of consequences' for local power-abusers | SENGENBERGER
When we think about “abuse of power,” we tend to envision the D.C. swamp or perhaps what happens under Colorado’s Golden Dome. Yet all too often, it happens right under our collective nose — at the most local, unexpected levels. Abuse of power involves misusing a...
Bicycle Lobby Peddles Tax That Forces Property Owners To Fix City Sidewalks
Voters Favor Ordinance 307 By Slim 55.2%; Initiative Will Cost Homeowners $110 To $1,000 Per Year, Based On Sidewalk Frontage. Denver’s scrappy band of die-hard cyclists and activists who have proliferated painted bike lanes on Denver streets — and will add another 125 miles by 2024 at a cost of $13.4 million — created and advocated for the new tax that allows the City of Denver to regulate and improve sidewalks. The advocates — known as the Denver Streets Partnership — say the tax, “will give parents, children, people with disabilities, and those that don’t drive, the independence to move about Denver freely and safely rather than walk next to big trucks, navigate cracks, and take detours to find a safe route.”
