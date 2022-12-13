ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo Grove, IL

Elmwood Park man dies after being pulled from trench collapse in Buffalo Grove

By Andrea Medina, Erik Runge
WGN News
WGN News
 3 days ago

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. — The man working in a trench that collapsed outside a home in Buffalo Grove has died.

According to the fire department, emergency crews were called to the 1000 block of Aspen Drive near the intersection of McHenry Road and Arlington Heights Road around 5:30 p.m. Monday.

The 27-year-old was buried under several feet of dirt and was not breathing when firefighters arrived to the scene. It took emergency workers nearly an hour to dig the man out.

The man was transported to Northwest Community Hospital, where he later died.

The Cook County medical examiner has identified the man as Nikodem Zarembra of Elmwood Park.

The cause of the accident is unknown at this time.

