Wayland, MI

Wayland woman in critical condition after Georgetown Township crash

By Cassandra Lybrink, The Holland Sentinel
 3 days ago

GEORGETOWN TWP. — A woman was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a crash in Georgetown Township on Monday, Dec. 12.

Deputies from the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a two-vehicle personal injury crash near Fillmore Street and 48th Avenue around 9:17 p.m.

Investigation on-scene revealed a Jeep Cherokee driven by a 51-year-old Wayland woman on Fillmore Street crossed 48th Avenue on a red light and collided with a Ford SUV driven by a 20-year-old Allendale man.

The 51-year-old woman was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, while her 45-year-old male passenger and the driver of the Ford SUV were treated on-scene with non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

