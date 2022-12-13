Read full article on original website
eaglecountryonline.com
Rising Sun Regional Foundation Announces 2023 Scholarship Program
Seven public high schools are eligible to participate. (Rising Sun, Ind.) - The Rising Sun Regional Foundation’s 2023 Scholarship Program will award scholarships in the amount of $1,000 each to graduating seniors for the purpose of post-secondary education in any accredited institution of higher learning. The following listed public...
eaglecountryonline.com
Four Local School Corporations See Various Results in Student Enrollment Trend Report
Lawrenceburg and Milan have seen an uptick in student enrollment, while less students are attending South Dearborn and Franklin Co. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - A recent study shows the changes in student population in Indiana public school districts. The report, prepared by Dr. Michele Moore, Clinical Assistant Professor at Indiana University,...
eaglecountryonline.com
Cops and Kids Program Celebrates Another Successful Year
Approximately 300 children received Christmas gifts last Saturday. Lawrenceburg Police officers at the annual Cops and Kids event. (Aurora, Ind.) – One of the most heartwarming events of the year was a big success again in 2022. The Laughery Valley Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 146 held their...
WIBC.com
Fire Destroys Dearborn County Co-Op Many Farmers Rely On
DILLSBORO, Ind. — A massive fire destroyed a Co-Op Feed Dealer in Dearborn County that many farmers in the area rely on. The fire started around 4:30 pm at the Co-Op along U.S. 50 near Dillsboro. When firefighters from several townships showed up the building was fully engulfed sending thick, black smoke into the air that could be seen for miles.
eaglecountryonline.com
READI Grant Will Help Revitalize Downtown Lawrenceburg Landmark
The READI program is investing $600,000 towards the redevelopment of the historic Liberty Theater. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - The nationally recognized Indiana Regional Economic Acceleration and Development Initiative (READI) program is investing $600,000 towards the redevelopment of the historic Liberty Theater located in the City of Lawrenceburg, which is expected to enhance the downtown historic community environment, attract talent and improve the quality of life for Hoosiers with a generational economic impact.
eaglecountryonline.com
First Baptist Church Lawrenceburg-greendale
Food Pantry open every Thursday from 10am until 2 pm. 210 Fifth St., Aurora, IN. 47001 812 926-1637. Overlooking the Ohio River in Aurora, the beautiful Hillforest Victorian House Museum was built in 1855 for industrialist Thomas Graff. Its unique shape is said... 15th Dec at Hillforest Victorian House Museum.
eaglecountryonline.com
Moores Hill Man Honored as Ivy Tech Community College Distinguished Alumni
INDIANAPOLIS - Ivy Tech Community College honored Brent Casebolt of Moores Hill as one of 18 individuals across the state selected to receive the 2022 Distinguished Alumni Award, the highest honor given to recognize Ivy Tech Alumni. Selected through a highly competitive process, each recipient has made a lasting impact on their community and on Ivy Tech through outstanding professional, philanthropic, or volunteer accomplishments.
eaglecountryonline.com
State Rep. Lyness, State Senator Perfect Speak at Pre-Legislative Luncheon
The legislators hit on the state budget, State Road 101 extension, gaming revenue, and more. State Senator Chip Perfect (left) and Randy Lyness at the Pre-Legislative Luncheon at Ivy Tech Riverfront Campus in Lawrenceburg. Photo by Travis Thayer, Eagle Country 99.3. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - State legislators from southeastern Indiana were...
eaglecountryonline.com
Massive Fire Breaks Out at Laughery Valley AG Building in Dillsboro
Nearly all fire departments from Dearborn, Ohio, and Ripley counties responded Thursday afternoon. (Dillsboro, Ind.) - Fourteen agencies were called to a massive fire in Dillsboro on Thursday afternoon. Firefighters were called to a working structure fire at the Laughery Valley AG building along U.S. 50 around 4:35 p.m. Upon...
WISH-TV
Wayne County deputies build new mailbox for elderly woman
WAYNE COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Wayne County deputies are celebrating the true meaning of Christmas by helping others!. The Wayne County Sheriff’s Department confirmed in a Facebook post that they’ve received reports of mailboxes struck out in the county. Some of the residents experiencing this problem are elderly. The deputies gathered together to help a woman put up a new mailbox!
WLWT 5
Traffic changes scheduled at a State Route 32 intersection in Clermont County
BATAVIA, Ohio — Motorists will experience a traffic change at a busy intersection in Clermont County beginning Monday. According to the Ohio Department of Transportation, a traffic change will be implemented on Oliver Branch Stonelick Drive at the State Route 32 eastbound interchange due to increased traffic demands. The...
WRBI Radio
Rust steps down from Greensburg Board of Works
Greensburg, IN — After three years of service, Dea Rust has resigned from the Greensburg Board of Works. Her resignation is effective at the end of the year. Rust and her husband Christian are moving outside the Greensburg city limits. Lindsay Jobe has been named to fill the vacancy...
WRBI Radio
Greensburg Council okays fire station/street dept. construction project
Greensburg, IN — Greensburg City Council this week took the final step toward setting the fire station/street department campus project in motion. After the final in a series of public hearings on the matter, Council voted 5-0 to move the estimated $20 million construction project forward. The city will...
WISH-TV
Batesville Casket Co. to be sold
BATESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — LongRange Capital, a private investment firm, has agreed to buy Batesville Casket Co. Batesville Casket Co. is a leading provider of death care products and services. According to a release, LongRange’s purchase of Batesville is expected to close in the first quarter of 2023.
WLWT 5
This Christmas light display may be the brightest in Butler County
This Christmas display may be the brightest in all of Butler County. Located in on Gail Avenue in Fairfield, this home is literally glowing with the Christmas spirit. Check out the display in the video player above. WHO HAS THE BEST CHRISTMAS LIGHTS IN YOUR NEIGHBORHOOD?. We're on the hunt...
WLWT 5
Video: Multiple crews battle massive fire at southeast Indiana farming co-op
DILLSBORO, Ind. — Multiple departments battled a massive fire in Dillsboro, Indiana, Thursday evening. According to officials, the fire started around 4:35 p.m. on U.S. 50 at Laughery Valley AG, a farming co-op. Area residents said the plant usually closes around 4:30 every day. More than 10 fire departments...
eaglecountryonline.com
Scheduled Power Outage Will Affect LMU Customers on Ludlow Hill
The outage is scheduled for Thursday evening. (Lawrenceburg, Ind.) - A momentary power outage will take place this evening in Lawrenceburg. According to Lawrenceburg Municipal Utilities, the outage is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. The areas affected include Ludlow Hill customers south of St. Elizabeth Hospital, e.g. Meyerfield, Edgewood, Tower, Heiner...
WLWT 5
Colerain Township resident discovers three cows in backyard
COLERAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio — It was an "udderly amoosing" morning for one Colerain Township resident who found three calves in his backyard Wednesday. Colerain police said the resident, Jerry, saw the calves in his backyard on Old Colerain and Day Road. He said he checked with neighbors and anyone...
WKRC
Taste of Belgium moving to new Cincinnati location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Cincinnati-based Taste of Belgium will soon reopen its doors near the University of Cincinnati – though it won’t be in the same space it formerly occupied. The popular Belgian waffle destination has signed a lease at the Verge, located at 165 W. McMillan...
Hamilton leaders prepare to literally pick up and move historic train depot
In Hamilton next week, local residents might be surprised to see a full building uprooted from its foundation to travel down the road; a historic 19th-century train depot will be moved to preserve it.
